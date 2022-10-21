ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

KESQ

Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros advance to the World Series

The Houston Astros are once again heading for the World Series after sweeping the New York Yankees in the best-of-four League Championship Series. With a 6-5 win Sunday, the Astros advanced to the World Series for the fourth time in six years and will now face the Philadelphia Phillies, who beat the San Diego Padres to win the National League Championship Series earlier on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Phillies in the World Series: What to know about schedule, tickets, TV

The Phillies are on their way to the World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, 4-3. The Phillies, who entered the playoffs as the National League’s final wild-card team and the No. 6 seed, eliminated the Padres in the National League Championship Series 4-1 thanks to contributions that include Rhys Hoskins’ two home runs in Game 3 and Kyle Schwarber’s titanic homer in the Game 1 win in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Pinstripe Alley

MLB Playoff Roundup: Bryce Harper sends the Phillies to the World Series

With the Yankees fighting for their lives, a couple hours south, the Padres fought for theirs against the Phillies. San Diego’s predicament wasn’t as dire as the Yankees’ 3-0 deficit, as the Padres could send the NLCS back to California if they could just take one game in Philly. The Phillies had other ideas, and what was a short but exciting series came to a thrilling finish.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

WFAN’s John Sterling reveals future Yankees broadcasting plans

John Sterling isn’t going anywhere. The radio voice of the New York Yankees told Newsday Sunday he intends to return to WFAN for the 2023 season. “Of course,” he said. “I don’t know how many games I’ll do. Maybe I’ll do all of them. Every broadcaster takes games off. It’s not a big thing. Vin Scully started it. But I plan to continue working and I have, right now, no desire to stop. I’m going to work.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Astros-Yankees, Padres-Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are one victory away from advancing to the World Series as the MLB league championship series continues Sunday. The San Diego Padres in the National League and the New York Yankees in the American League look to stay alive by forcing another game with a win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

"Four more baby": Phillies fans ready for World Series after winning NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fans who were lucky enough to get tickets to the game ran out of Citizens Bank Park to celebrate the team's dramatic come-from-behind victory. The Phillies are now in the World Series after beating the Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday.  From the Ballpark to City Hall to Frankford and Cottman where thousands took over the intersection, the celebration took over the city.These nights are the moments our city will never forget. And fans say being able to celebrate this win in South Philly is everything. "We need this so bad," a fan...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

76ers Standouts Support Phillies’ Game 3 Win vs. Padres

Last week, the city of Philadelphia was on a high due to its sports teams’ recent success. The Philadelphia Flyers opened up the NHL season with a couple of wins. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys to move to 6-0 on the year, and the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the next round of the MLB Playoffs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

MLB Championship Series top plays: Astros shut out Yanks, Phillies top Padres

Game 3 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees was all about pitching. Houston dominated New York throughout, holding the Yankees to just three hits (two of which came in the ninth inning) in an impressive victory. Later on, in Game 4 of the NLCS,...
thecomeback.com

Disturbing details emerge on Vikings’ player’s arrest

The Minnesota Vikings are on a bye week in Week 7, and it appears that the time away from the football field was not a good thing for every player on the team. Disturbing details have emerged of an arrest that occurred on Saturday regarding Vikings’ offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

