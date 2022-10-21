Read full article on original website
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
NLCS MVP Bryce Harper predicts World Series victory: 'We're gonna bring this s--t home'
Bryce Harper sent the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series and won the NLCS MVP. Now, he's predicting a victory in the Fall Classic.
Sporting News
World Series schedule 2022: Dates, start times, channels, scores for every Astros vs. Phillies game
The Astros are back. For the fourth time in six seasons and the second year in a row, they find themselves in the World Series. It has been a dominant showing for Dusty Baker's squad this year; it has won seven games in a row to get to the Fall Classic.
KESQ
Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros advance to the World Series
The Houston Astros are once again heading for the World Series after sweeping the New York Yankees in the best-of-four League Championship Series. With a 6-5 win Sunday, the Astros advanced to the World Series for the fourth time in six years and will now face the Philadelphia Phillies, who beat the San Diego Padres to win the National League Championship Series earlier on Sunday.
Brittney Griner reportedly turned down the opportunity to play basketball in prison because it's 'too painful' to practice
The WNBA star, who has been wrongfully detained in Russia since February, reportedly refused lawyers' offer to bring her a basketball to play prison.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone throws Harrison Bader under the bus for not knowing batting order
The New York Yankees‘ offense has gone quiet during the playoffs, notably against the Houston Astros over the first two games of the ALCS. With Game 3 scheduled for Saturday night, the Bombers will have a tough task ahead of them, despite traveling back to the Bronx and having their home fans cheering them on.
ALCS Game 4 between Astros, Yankees underway after delay
NEW YORK — (AP) — With the Houston Astros one win from reaching the World Series again, Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees started after an 84-minute delay Sunday night due to the threat of rain. The first pitch was thrown at...
Phillies in the World Series: What to know about schedule, tickets, TV
The Phillies are on their way to the World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, 4-3. The Phillies, who entered the playoffs as the National League’s final wild-card team and the No. 6 seed, eliminated the Padres in the National League Championship Series 4-1 thanks to contributions that include Rhys Hoskins’ two home runs in Game 3 and Kyle Schwarber’s titanic homer in the Game 1 win in San Diego.
Pinstripe Alley
MLB Playoff Roundup: Bryce Harper sends the Phillies to the World Series
With the Yankees fighting for their lives, a couple hours south, the Padres fought for theirs against the Phillies. San Diego’s predicament wasn’t as dire as the Yankees’ 3-0 deficit, as the Padres could send the NLCS back to California if they could just take one game in Philly. The Phillies had other ideas, and what was a short but exciting series came to a thrilling finish.
WFAN’s John Sterling reveals future Yankees broadcasting plans
John Sterling isn’t going anywhere. The radio voice of the New York Yankees told Newsday Sunday he intends to return to WFAN for the 2023 season. “Of course,” he said. “I don’t know how many games I’ll do. Maybe I’ll do all of them. Every broadcaster takes games off. It’s not a big thing. Vin Scully started it. But I plan to continue working and I have, right now, no desire to stop. I’m going to work.”
Astros sweep Yankees to win ALCS, end the Bronx Bombers' season
The Astros beat the Yankees 6-5 in Game 4 to sweep the ALCS and advance to the World Series.
FOX Sports
MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Astros-Yankees, Padres-Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are one victory away from advancing to the World Series as the MLB league championship series continues Sunday. The San Diego Padres in the National League and the New York Yankees in the American League look to stay alive by forcing another game with a win.
FOX Sports
MLB Playoffs: San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies NLCS Game 4 Recap | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry recap a wild NLCS Game 4 between the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies battled back from a 4-0 deficit and used the long ball to win 10-6.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: World Series Set After Astros Sweep Yankees, Phillies Oust Padres
The Houston Astros overpowered the New York Yankees throughout the American League Championship Series. With a 6-5 win at Yankee Stadium, the Astros swept the Bronx Bombers and advanced to their fourth World Series in six years. Adding to the impressive run for the Astros, who won 106 games before...
"Four more baby": Phillies fans ready for World Series after winning NLCS
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fans who were lucky enough to get tickets to the game ran out of Citizens Bank Park to celebrate the team's dramatic come-from-behind victory. The Phillies are now in the World Series after beating the Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday. From the Ballpark to City Hall to Frankford and Cottman where thousands took over the intersection, the celebration took over the city.These nights are the moments our city will never forget. And fans say being able to celebrate this win in South Philly is everything. "We need this so bad," a fan...
Yardbarker
76ers Standouts Support Phillies’ Game 3 Win vs. Padres
Last week, the city of Philadelphia was on a high due to its sports teams’ recent success. The Philadelphia Flyers opened up the NHL season with a couple of wins. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys to move to 6-0 on the year, and the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the next round of the MLB Playoffs.
FOX Sports
MLB Championship Series top plays: Astros shut out Yanks, Phillies top Padres
Game 3 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees was all about pitching. Houston dominated New York throughout, holding the Yankees to just three hits (two of which came in the ninth inning) in an impressive victory. Later on, in Game 4 of the NLCS,...
Oscar Tshiebwe, Drew Timme lead preseason All-America team
Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe and Gonzaga’s Drew Timme were unanimous selections in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball preseason All-America team
thecomeback.com
Disturbing details emerge on Vikings’ player’s arrest
The Minnesota Vikings are on a bye week in Week 7, and it appears that the time away from the football field was not a good thing for every player on the team. Disturbing details have emerged of an arrest that occurred on Saturday regarding Vikings’ offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh.
