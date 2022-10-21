Read full article on original website
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
Keanu Reeves Knows Exactly Which Marvel Superhero He Would Love To Play
The actor's pick perfectly aligns with one of his passions in life.
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Complex
Early Reactions to Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ Are In
After years of anticipation, DC’s Black Adam is imminent. The Jaume Collet-Serra-directed film had its world premiere Wednesday night, and critics were quick to share their first thoughts. Starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero, Black Adam tells the origin story of Teth-Adam—an ancient Egyptian slave who is bestowed with the powers of gods. The character initially uses his super strength to fight injustice, and the death of his family leads him down a road of vengeance. The Justice Society of America, a team of superheroes, set out on a mission to stop Black Adam’s rampage and bring him into the fold.
Brendan Fraser Wants To Reprise ‘Mummy’ Role And Trashes Tom Cruise’s Version
Brendan Fraser has confirmed that he would love to reprise his role as Rick O’Connell in The Mummy once again. Brendan starred in the first three films: 1999’s The Mummy, 2001’s The Mummy Returns, and 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. The films were so popular they even spawned a ride at Universal Studios Florida.
Watch: '1899' trailer introduces new mystery from 'Dark' creators
"1899," a new mystery-horror series from "Dark" creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, is coming to Netflix.
Following Harrison Ford Taking Over As Thunderbolt Ross, We Know Which Marvel Movie He'll Appear In First
Following the confirmation of Harrison Ford taking over as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross from the late William Hurt, we now know which Marvel movie the actor will debut in the role.
‘20th Century Girl’ Review: A Beautiful yet Heartbreaking Story of What It Means to Love Young
Na Bo-ra (Kim Yoo-jung) does everything to get details of her best friend's crush in '20th Century Girl.' But a case of mistaken identity breaks everyone's heart in a story of one's first impactful young love.
‘Black Adam’ Easter Eggs: All the Coolest DC Secrets
The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Adam. Also, please take note: The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Just FYI. Black Adam first appeared in the pages of The Marvel Family way back in 1945. (At the time, Shazam was known as Captain Marvel; Marvel didn’t technically exist at the time, and they would not create their own “Captain Marvel” until 1967.) And within the mythology of DC Comics, Black Adam dates back to the days of antiquity, when he was one of the earliest warriors to claim the powers of the wizard Shazam.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC wants to remind you that its Doctor came first, sorry Marvel
Black Adam finally hits theaters this weekend, and it will be introducing its audience to the Justice Society of America. One of its members, Doctor Fate, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan, can warp reality and see into the future. Sounds a little derivative of a certain wizard from a certain other comic book franchise, no? Well, the DC comics Twitter account has given the world a little reminder of who came first.
The (very) brief comic book history of Black Adam vs. Superman
These iconic characters have a long history of epic face-offs in comic books, right? In a word - no
In Brief: More 'Feds' for ABC, and more
A fourth installment in the Conjuring franchise is in the works with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick penning the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Returning to produce are James Wan and Peter Safran, the filmmaking team behind every film in the Conjuring Universe. The films are based on the real-life case files of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Their investigations over the years into cases including the Amityville murders, and the books they wrote about them, also inspired film franchises including The Amityviille Horror, The Nun and Annabelle. Neither Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who have portrayed the Warrens in the three previous movies, as well as in spinoff Annabelle Comes Home, have signed on to the new film as yet...
WDW News Today
Harry Potter: Magic at Play Interactive Experience Coming to Chicago Next Month
This fall, wizards and witches of all ages are invited to experience and celebrate a Wizarding World of their own at Harry Potter: Magic at Play when it makes its worldwide debut at Chicago’s iconic Water Tower Place on Friday, November 11. Created by Superfly X and Warner Bros....
TechRadar
Don't worry, Florence Pugh won't be done with Marvel movies after Thunderbolts
What’s next for Florence Pugh’s character in the Marvel movies? Whatever happens in Thunderbolts, it looks like it won’t see Yelena Belova’s arc come to an end. The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) has hinted at the existence of another, currently unnamed Marvel project set to feature Florence Pugh, revealing that the actor is due to receive eight-figure sums for her appearances in Thunderbolts and another movie.
ComicBook
Shang-Chi: Master of the Ten Rings Revealed by Marvel
Shang-Chi's saga with the powerful Ten Rings will continue in a new one-shot. Writer Gene Luen Yang has guided the Master of Kung Fu through different miniseries and ongoing titles, coinciding with the release of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It all culminated in Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings, a series that saw Shang-Chi in possession of the Ten Rings while everyone from Hydra to the Hand tried to get their hands on them. It appears Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings may be coming to an end in December, with January marking the conclusion of this new era of Shang-Chi comics.
ETOnline.com
Dwayne Johnson and 'Black Adam' Producer Talk Henry Cavill's Return to DCEU as Superman (Exclusive)
Warning: Spoiler alert! Spoilers ahead for Black Adam and its post-credits scene. Do not read on if you haven't watched!. There's a new era beginning in the DC Universe -- but a familiar face returning in the Black Adamcredits scene!. As Dwayne Johnson's long-awaited superhero epic finally hits theaters, fans...
Marvel, DC Among Last Bastion for Supersized Paydays
A decade after Robert Downey Jr. earned $50 million for the first Avengers, stepping into a superhero costume remains one of the last ways for an actor to earn a major payday. With rare exception, even A+ stars aren’t making what they used to, as first-dollar-gross deals and massive backends have become little more than Hollywood lore.
Upcoming sci-fi movies for 2022
2022 has been full of epic sci-fi movie moments, but we’re not done yet. We look ahead to the upcoming sci-fi movies for the rest of 2022 and beyond to 2023.
ComicBook
Black Adam: What is Eternium in DC Comics?
Black Adam is finally in theaters and not only is it introducing new characters, such as the heroes of the Justice Society of America, to the DC live-action stage, but other world building details as well including. Among those details is the introduction of the element known as Eternium and while it is something that ends up playing a rather interesting role in Black Adam, it's actually something with its roots in comics history and could end up ultimately being a larger part of the future of the DCEU.
msn.com
Damon Lindelof writing new Star Wars movie
A new 'Star Wars' movie is in the works. Damon Lindelof is co-writing the latest project in the hit sci-fi franchise with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy attached to direct. It is not yet known who Lindelof's writing partner is and insiders suggest that the movie is not close to heading into production yet as the script is still being written.
