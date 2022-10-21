ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slate

Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
RENO, NV
Poets and Quants

Meet the EPGP Class of 2023: Gautam Sharad, IIM Bangalore

Fun Fact About Yourself: I have visited more than 50 countries. Undergraduate School and Major: Training Ship Chanakya, B.Sc. Nautical Science. Most Recent Employer and Job Title: Maersk Tankers; Operations Officer. Aside from your classmates, what was the key part of IIM Bangalore’s MBA programming that led you to choose...
The Hill

Biden’s plan to ‘outcompete China’ requires more human talent

Last week, President Biden declared that the national strategy is to “outcompete China.” To facilitate that objective, U.S. officials are unsurprisingly imposing new restrictions on exports of key technologies, such as semiconductors. But to truly increase America’s technological edge over China, the Biden administration will need to make key reforms to high-skilled immigration.
CALIFORNIA STATE
seafoodsource.com

Consortium unveils new aquaculture support project in East Africa

A new consortium made up of African and European organizations has unveiled a project promoting the growth of East Africa’s aquaculture sector, with a focus on training fish farmers and other stakeholders across the farmed-fish supply and value chains. The new EUR 2 million (USD 1.96 million) capacity-building project,...
earthlymission.com

Scientists Transmit Double the Entire Internet’s Traffic in a Single Second, Thanks to a Revolutionary Chip

By splitting data into a spectrum of color packets, scientists got a single computer chip to transmit a record 1.84 petabits of data per second via a fiber-optic cable. Researchers at the Technical University of Denmark in Copenhagen transmitted 1.84 petabits of data per second through an optical cable using a revolutionary computer chip, New Scientists reports. That’s 230,000 gigabytes in a single second, nearly double the data traffic passing through the entire backbone of the internet every second.
teslarati.com

Starlink is coming to Malawi; MACRA director: “Welcome to Malawi, Starlink”

Starlink internet is coming to Malawi. The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) issued a public notice on Friday. Twitter user @King_Emm_ shared a screenshot of the notice that at its 77th Board meeting held on October 21 in Blantyre, it granted its first-ever high-speed low latency broadband satellite internet service licenses to Starlink Lilongwe Limited, a company owned by SpaceX.
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Mastercard Foundation pledges $364 million for Indigenous youth

The Mastercard Foundation has announced that it will invest C$500 million ($364 million) in its EleV Program with the goal of providing 100,000 Indigenous youth across Canada with higher education and career opportunities. The EleV Program partners with Indigenous-led organizations and higher education institutions to support and enable young people...
Phys.org

Robotic insect toys build undergraduate research skills in physics

Although the sudden switch to remote and hybrid learning was seen as an enormous challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic, academic and commercial interest in creative online lab class development has since skyrocketed. In the American Journal of Physics, researchers from Pomona College in California developed an online undergraduate physics lab...
CALIFORNIA STATE
alpenhornnews.com

APAC, Europe, America region to generate massive revenues for Digital Government Service market by 2026

The research study on the Digital Government Service market elaborates on growth catalysts, opportunities, and other critical factors that affect the industry's growth trajectory over the years 2021–2026. Additionally, it informs readers of present and forthcoming difficulties that might seriously impair the industry's profitability graph during the projected period and offers specific solutions to lessen the effects.
studyfinds.org

Women largely underrepresented in conservation science, study shows

QUEENSLAND, Australia — Women are being overlooked when it comes to decisions regarding natural resources and conservation efforts, according to a recent study. Experts worry this exclusion could prove detrimental in future worldwide conservation attempts. Researchers at the University of Queensland and Nature Conservancy looked into the reason behind...
dronedj.com

Parrot, Drone Harmony partner for improved data collection missions

Two European UAV sector leaders have joined forces to permit Drone Harmony’s automated mission software to be used with ANAFI Ai aboard Parrot drones, improving data gathering performance on mapping and inspection flights. The partnership seeks to further strengthen the mapping, surveying, and inspection work of Parrot’s top-of-the-line, 4G-connected...
BBC

Milton Keynes University Hospital tests drones for medical supplies transport

Trials have taken place of the use of drones to transport medical supplies across a hospital site. Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Trust said the project saw test blood samples transferred autonomously from dedicated drone stations. These were sited above its pathology unit and at the Saxon Clinic. The aim...
Benzinga

Asian and Pacific Countries Adopt Jakarta Declaration 2023-2032

JAKARTA, Oct 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 'High-level Intergovernmental Meeting on the Final Review of the Asian and Pacific Decade of Persons with Disabilities' (HLIGM APDPD) closed on Friday (Oct 21) with 53 Asia-Pacific and 9 associated countries adopting the landmark Jakarta Declaration, marking the start of the fourth 'Asian and Pacific Decade of Persons with Disabilities'.
marinelink.com

Panama Looking for Business Opportunities in Africa

The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) and the South African Maritime Safety Authority South Africa (SAMSA) recently signed an Interinstitutional Agreement concerning the Mutual Recognition of Training and Certification. The agreement was signed by the Director of the DGGM, Captain Juan Maltez on behalf of Panama, and by the SAMSA Interim...

