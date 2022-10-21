By splitting data into a spectrum of color packets, scientists got a single computer chip to transmit a record 1.84 petabits of data per second via a fiber-optic cable. Researchers at the Technical University of Denmark in Copenhagen transmitted 1.84 petabits of data per second through an optical cable using a revolutionary computer chip, New Scientists reports. That’s 230,000 gigabytes in a single second, nearly double the data traffic passing through the entire backbone of the internet every second.

