Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Allied Corp's First THC Flower Harvests Now Offered For Sale And Export From Colombia
Allied Corp. ALID has now completed its first two THC harvests and is preparing that product for sale and export. Allied only sells and ships Colombian produced cannabis flower to countries where it is legal to do so. The laboratory analysis for the first harvest showed a total cannabinoid percentage...
Poets and Quants
Meet the EPGP Class of 2023: Gautam Sharad, IIM Bangalore
Fun Fact About Yourself: I have visited more than 50 countries. Undergraduate School and Major: Training Ship Chanakya, B.Sc. Nautical Science. Most Recent Employer and Job Title: Maersk Tankers; Operations Officer. Aside from your classmates, what was the key part of IIM Bangalore’s MBA programming that led you to choose...
The ‘world’s largest capacity’ floating wave energy device will be tested in Scotland over the next four years
Irish firm Ocean Energy has signed up to a collaboration project with 14 industry and university partners in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, and Spain. The project will test its OE35 floating wave energy device at scale over the next four years. The new €19.6 million ($19.2 million) project, called...
Biden’s plan to ‘outcompete China’ requires more human talent
Last week, President Biden declared that the national strategy is to “outcompete China.” To facilitate that objective, U.S. officials are unsurprisingly imposing new restrictions on exports of key technologies, such as semiconductors. But to truly increase America’s technological edge over China, the Biden administration will need to make key reforms to high-skilled immigration.
In 1986 Wits University did a survey about its relevance to South Africa: another is needed
As the number of black students increased at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) in South Africa in the 1980s, township struggles spread onto the campus and management came under increasing grassroots pressure to implement change within the university. In response, social scientists in the Faculty of Humanities, with the...
seafoodsource.com
Consortium unveils new aquaculture support project in East Africa
A new consortium made up of African and European organizations has unveiled a project promoting the growth of East Africa’s aquaculture sector, with a focus on training fish farmers and other stakeholders across the farmed-fish supply and value chains. The new EUR 2 million (USD 1.96 million) capacity-building project,...
earthlymission.com
Scientists Transmit Double the Entire Internet’s Traffic in a Single Second, Thanks to a Revolutionary Chip
By splitting data into a spectrum of color packets, scientists got a single computer chip to transmit a record 1.84 petabits of data per second via a fiber-optic cable. Researchers at the Technical University of Denmark in Copenhagen transmitted 1.84 petabits of data per second through an optical cable using a revolutionary computer chip, New Scientists reports. That’s 230,000 gigabytes in a single second, nearly double the data traffic passing through the entire backbone of the internet every second.
theevreport.com
Mullen Announces the I-GO, New Urban Commercial Electric Delivery Vehicle Available Now for European Markets
BREA, Calif. – Mullen Automotive, an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, announces today it has secured exclusive sales, distribution, and branding rights to the new compact urban delivery electric vehicle, the I-GO, which is fully EU Standard homologated and certified for sale in select European markets. Perfect for urban European...
teslarati.com
Starlink is coming to Malawi; MACRA director: “Welcome to Malawi, Starlink”
Starlink internet is coming to Malawi. The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) issued a public notice on Friday. Twitter user @King_Emm_ shared a screenshot of the notice that at its 77th Board meeting held on October 21 in Blantyre, it granted its first-ever high-speed low latency broadband satellite internet service licenses to Starlink Lilongwe Limited, a company owned by SpaceX.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Mastercard Foundation pledges $364 million for Indigenous youth
The Mastercard Foundation has announced that it will invest C$500 million ($364 million) in its EleV Program with the goal of providing 100,000 Indigenous youth across Canada with higher education and career opportunities. The EleV Program partners with Indigenous-led organizations and higher education institutions to support and enable young people...
Phys.org
Robotic insect toys build undergraduate research skills in physics
Although the sudden switch to remote and hybrid learning was seen as an enormous challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic, academic and commercial interest in creative online lab class development has since skyrocketed. In the American Journal of Physics, researchers from Pomona College in California developed an online undergraduate physics lab...
alpenhornnews.com
APAC, Europe, America region to generate massive revenues for Digital Government Service market by 2026
The research study on the Digital Government Service market elaborates on growth catalysts, opportunities, and other critical factors that affect the industry's growth trajectory over the years 2021–2026. Additionally, it informs readers of present and forthcoming difficulties that might seriously impair the industry's profitability graph during the projected period and offers specific solutions to lessen the effects.
studyfinds.org
Women largely underrepresented in conservation science, study shows
QUEENSLAND, Australia — Women are being overlooked when it comes to decisions regarding natural resources and conservation efforts, according to a recent study. Experts worry this exclusion could prove detrimental in future worldwide conservation attempts. Researchers at the University of Queensland and Nature Conservancy looked into the reason behind...
dronedj.com
Parrot, Drone Harmony partner for improved data collection missions
Two European UAV sector leaders have joined forces to permit Drone Harmony’s automated mission software to be used with ANAFI Ai aboard Parrot drones, improving data gathering performance on mapping and inspection flights. The partnership seeks to further strengthen the mapping, surveying, and inspection work of Parrot’s top-of-the-line, 4G-connected...
BBC
Milton Keynes University Hospital tests drones for medical supplies transport
Trials have taken place of the use of drones to transport medical supplies across a hospital site. Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Trust said the project saw test blood samples transferred autonomously from dedicated drone stations. These were sited above its pathology unit and at the Saxon Clinic. The aim...
Benzinga
Asian and Pacific Countries Adopt Jakarta Declaration 2023-2032
JAKARTA, Oct 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 'High-level Intergovernmental Meeting on the Final Review of the Asian and Pacific Decade of Persons with Disabilities' (HLIGM APDPD) closed on Friday (Oct 21) with 53 Asia-Pacific and 9 associated countries adopting the landmark Jakarta Declaration, marking the start of the fourth 'Asian and Pacific Decade of Persons with Disabilities'.
marinelink.com
Panama Looking for Business Opportunities in Africa
The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) and the South African Maritime Safety Authority South Africa (SAMSA) recently signed an Interinstitutional Agreement concerning the Mutual Recognition of Training and Certification. The agreement was signed by the Director of the DGGM, Captain Juan Maltez on behalf of Panama, and by the SAMSA Interim...
daystech.org
🔮 Climate tipping points; China’s innovaton; open AI; quantum brains & error messages++ #395
Hi, I’m Azeem Azhar. I convene Exponential View to assist us perceive how our societies and political financial system will change below the power of quickly accelerating applied sciences. In right now’s difficulty:. ⚖️Tipping level. Not each local weather tipping level is a nightmare. Clean energy and...
itechpost.com
German Optical Company Bucks Trend, Breaks Ground on US$25 Million Plant in Suzhou, China
While other multinational companies reduced their dependence on China, considered "The World's Factory," the German optical company bucked the trend when it broke ground for its US$25 million plant in the eastern city of Suzhou, China. Germany's optical systems giant, Carl Zeiss AG, said the work on the new plant...
Comments / 0