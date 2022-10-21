‘It is a significant problem in Memphis’: Pediatrician talks lead poisoning risk for Mid-South children

Read full article on original website
The African American Male Wellness Agency holds its second annual Walk to 'Close the Gap’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the life expectancy of Black men being significantly less than that of other races, the African American Male Wellness Agency held its walk to "Close the Gap" on Saturday. Men and women from all over Memphis gathered at Fourth Bluff Park for the African American...
Mid-Southerners ‘Step Up’ for annual Down syndrome fundraiser event
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South (DSA Memphis) held their annual Step Up For Down Syndrome fundraiser event on Sunday. The fun walk is DSA Memphis’ main fundraiser and serves as a way to support those with the disease. It’s made up of family-formed teams who rally around their loved ones with Down syndrome.
Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nikki Taylor was emotional on Saturday after she wrapped up her first shift back at the Starbucks on Poplar and Highland. ”Working my first shift today brought tears of joy... I never thought I would cry,” she said. Taylor was one of the seven employees...
Hurt, healing bared at symposium to get Ell Persons lynching site on federal registry
The horrors of lynching and the act’s lasting effects on the psyches of the victim’s relatives and witnesses were laid bare during a day-long symposium at First Congregational Church. “Confronting the Legacy of Lynching: A Conversation Among Descendants” was the fourth and final panel of the Memphis Lynching...
Parents concerned after altercation at Desoto school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emotions are boiling over for a Desoto County schools mother after her daughter was ‘attacked’ by a parent during a fight this week. She spoke exclusively with WREG. her message and the latest on the investigation. The mother of one of the girls involved in the fight described this as an isolated […]
MPD issues alert for missing Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a man who was being transported to Memphis Mental Health Institute for treatment. Authorities are searching for Billy Ray Thompson. He’s is 30 years old and described as being about 6’0″, 175 lbs, with short black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion. He […]
Doctor shares tips for diabetes management
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In honor of National Diabetes Month, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease (NIDDK) is encouraging people to develop a diabetes self-care plan. Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of NIDDK, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about steps...
Flu cases increase in DeSoto County, Mid-South
DeSoto County and the Mid-South area continue to see increasing numbers of influenza cases as we enter the typical flu season and it’s putting people in the hospital. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC), in its weekly FluView, noted that 1,674 patients are in the hospital nationally due to influenza, with Influenza A(H3N2) strain being the most prevalent.
Jackson, Memphis mayors send letter to TDOT about poor road conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple of West Tennessee mayors are making a push to improve state-maintained roads. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger sent a letter to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. In the letter, the two say data shows state-owned roads in West Tennessee are...
MPD searching for suspects in Highland Heights homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three suspects after a homicide in August. MPD arrived on the scene in the Highland Heights neighborhood and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Memphis Police have identified the deceased as 42-year-old Clarence […]
Grave mistake: Memphis funeral home buries wrong person in WWII veteran’s plot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee family grieving the death of a World War II veteran was shocked to discover moments before his funeral that someone else was buried in his grave. “There were no technical difficulties. They got another body buried in daddy’s grave,” James Pharr, son of Thomas...
MPD: Preventative tools, community engagement key to curbing vehicle crimes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department will be hosting an event to help you keep your vehicle safe. It comes as auto thefts continue to rise across the city. MPD reports overall crime went up by 600 from this time last year, with the majority of those crimes being vehicle thefts and car break-ins.
Study finds hair straightening chemicals linked to higher risk of uterine cancer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hair straightening products like chemical relaxers are very popular, especially among Black women. But a new study by the National Institutes of Health shows using these products may increase your risk for developing uterine cancer over time. “Your skin can absorb chemicals that are placed on...
Hospitals work to manage rising flu cases to prevent a “Twin-Demic”
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Flu activity is at its peak in Southern states, and data trends show similar cases are happening in local Mid-South hospitals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “The number of flu cases that we’ve seen in September and October so far are the...
Memphis police to host drive-thru steering wheel lock giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department will host a drive-thru steering wheel lock giveaway Wednesday, October 26. According to the department, the giveaway will be at 3430 Austin Pea Highway from 1-3 p.m. One lock per car will be provided while supplies last to any Memphis resident that goes to the giveaway.
Faith-based justice coalition holds local officials accountable at 5th annual meeting
Le Bonheur Zoo Boo gets families in the Halloween spirit at Memphis Zoo. This year’s Le Bonheur Zoo Boo theme is “Stranger Things.”. ‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run Memphis Animal Services encourages dog fostering with new...
Memphis animal shelter houses 223 chickens
Some feathered friends have been added to the mix at Memphis Animal Services.
Vigil held for mother shot in front of children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends of Vanity Lafayette Macklin, the mother who was shot and killed while in the car with her two sons, gathered Saturday evening to pay their respects. The Macklin family said the vigil, which was held at the Redeemed Empowerment Center, was aimed in...
Memphis officials ask for public feedback on Greenbelt Park dock expansion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis officials want to hear your thoughts about the Greenbelt Park Dock Project. The development project would place a new dock at the park for cruise ships coming into Memphis. Greenbelt Park is just one park a part of the Mississippi River dock expansion project proposed...
Memphis students take pledge against gun violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of students in Memphis are taking a stance against gun violence. Elementary and middle school students at Memphis Business Academy Hickory Hill all took a pledge against the act Friday morning. “I’ve seen many families on the news, crying because they lost their loved ones,”...
