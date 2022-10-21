ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Grant to support county’s bicycle, pedestrian, car seat safety programs

By News Staff
 3 days ago
County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department awarded grants from California Office of Traffic Safety

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department has received two grants for a total of $292,768 from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to continue programs aimed at preventing deaths and injuries on local roadways. The grants will fund best practice strategies to address child passenger safety and pedestrian and bicycle safety in the county.

“Every bicyclist and pedestrian should feel safe walking or riding,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “Pedestrians and bicyclists do not have the same protections as drivers and passengers. Drivers should slow down and drive like their closest family member or friend is walking or biking.”

“The Office of Traffic Safety grants will allow us to continue providing education and outreach on the importance of child safety seats, pedestrian safety and bicycle safety with a focus on reaching elementary school children, young adults, parents, and older adults,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

Bicycle and pedestrian safety programs supported by this funding include:

• Walking field trips that educate youth and older adults on safe walking habits

• Bicycle helmet inspections/fittings and distributions to those in need

• Community and school education presentations on safe habits when biking and walking

• Partnerships with health care providers and senior centers to promote pedestrian safety measures to older community members

• Pop-up events at Cal Poly to promote the importance of visibility on roads, including education about safety equipment (reflective armbands/leg bands, bicycle headlights/taillights and more) with this equipment provided at no cost

Car seat safety outreach supported by this funding includes:

• Child safety seat inspection events and education classes

• Child Passenger Safety Technician (CPST) training and recertification courses

• Child safety seat distribution at no cost for families in need (by referral)

The grant program will run through Sept. 2023.

