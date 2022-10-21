Read full article on original website
‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Explains Why He ‘Wasn’t Married’ on Work Trip in First Look (VIDEO)
Married at First Sight Season 15 is racing towards Decision Day and things aren’t getting any smoother for Mitch and Krysten in an exclusive sneak peek clip. Ahead of the episode “Are You My Person?” we have a first look at what the couple’s up to and it seems like Mitch is intent on digging himself a deeper hole upon returning home from a work trip. As the pair drive to the ocean with her dog Luna in tow Krysten asks her husband about his time away, saying, “It’s good to have you back, we were like, ‘it’s a little quiet around here.'”
‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Brown Hospitalized for COVID-19 in Season 17 Mid-Season Trailer
Kody Brown's fourth wife, Robyn Brown, ends up in the hospital battling COVID-19 after somehow getting exposed during 'Sister Wives' Season 17. Here's what we know.
Married At First Sight UK stars ask to change partners in experiment twist
Married At First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married At First Sight UK stars Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes will ask the experts if they can join the experiment as a new couple. Last night's (September 27) explosive episode saw Matt and Whitney share a kiss, despite being wed to their respective partners Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli.
Two Married At First Sight brides not invited to be part of Christmas reunion special
Two Married At First Sight brides have been snubbed from the Christmas special, according to The Sun. The popular reality TV show's latest UK series has wrapped up, but fans don't have long to wait until they get to see the couples reunited for a festive special. However, there will...
Does ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Have a New Boyfriend? What We Know
Sister Wives star Kody Brown suspected Christine Brown had a secret boyfriend — thus sparking her quick relocation back to Utah — but did the mother of six really move on to a new partner following her split from the patriarch? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Christine’s current relationship status.
Extraordinary close up of ant’s face wins Nikon photo competition prize
A photographer took home a prize in a Nikon photography competition that celebrates microscopic photography for his remarkable shot of an ant’s face. The Lithuanian photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas told Insider that he lives next to a forest, which made it easier for him to capture and photograph the ant whose face ended up being presented in stunning detail at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. The picture of the ant’s face, magnified five times under a microscope, bears little resmeblence to what most humans might think of when they picture ants: the face in the photograph has red...
‘NCIS: LA’ Plans to Bring Back Linda Hunt in Season 14: Hetty Is an ‘Integral Force Within the Agency’
“NCIS: LA” viewers were alarmed this week when the Season 14 premiere of the CBS procedural did not include Linda Hunt’s Hetty, the character whose last known location was Syria. In the episode, the team received word that a body had been a body found in Syria. By the end, they learn that it was a child’s body but they had Hetty’s IDs attached to them — likely because she wanted to stage her own death. While it hasn’t been determined what exactly she’s up to, there are plans for her to return to the show this season, confirms executive producer...
'Chicago Med' Star Announces Shocking News About His Character This Season
Dr. Choi is ready to hang up his scrubs. After eight seasons on Chicago Med, Brian Tee has officially announced his exit from the series. While Deadline initially broke the news following Wednesday’s episode of the One Chicago medical drama, the actor addressed his decision on Instagram shortly after.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2: The Starks of Winterfell Are Coming
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 will introduce Cregan Stark the head of the Stark family at the time of the Dance of Dragons.
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 14 Premiere Delivered Troubling News About Hetty Lange
The premiere of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 aired on Sunday night, and the big episode delivered some troubling news about Hetty Lange. The last we knew of Hetty (Linda Hunt), she was heading to Syria on a top-secret mission, with few updates emerging over the past couple of seasons. She was not in Seasons 12 or 13 very much, and the new season isn't looking too promising. Please Note: Spoilers Below for NCIS: LA.
What Is Dragon Bonding in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of House of the Dragon.This week's episode of House of the Dragon was exactly what we came to expect from anything related to Game of Thrones. "Driftmark" brought us blood, intrigue and, of course, dragons. In one of the highlights, young Aemond Targaryen (Leo Ashton) ventured into the beaches of Driftmark through the night, following the sounds and roars of a dragon. Bullied by his older brother Aegon (Ty Tennant) and his Velaryon cousins exactly for not having a dragon of his own, Aemond eventually claimed one - and oh my, what a dragon he claimed. He found Vhagar, the Queen of all Dragons, the largest one alive in the world. And the bond between boy and dragon was immediate.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Review: A Resounding Triumph for HBO and Mike White
This week officially marks the triumphant return of one of HBO‘s best-loved franchises and I’m actually not talking about House of the Dragon. Season 2 of ten-time Emmy winning hit The White Lotus will premiere on Sunday, October 30 and it is everything fans of the first season could possibly want. Once again, The White Lotus delivers scathing class satire, brilliant performances, and a murder mystery set in paradise. The White Lotus Season 2 doesn’t just live up to Season 1’s greatness, but doubles down on what made it so great. Originally envisioned as a one-off limited series, the first season...
Stuff of nightmares: Get an up-close view of ant’s face
Nikon’s Small World photo contest is giving us an up-close view of a demon just in time for Halloween. Instead of being something out of the fantasy of Guillermo Del Toro, John Carpenter or even R.L. Stein, the photo is that of an ant, magnified several times. Some people...
‘Virgin River’: Martin Henderson Teases ‘New Beginnings’ for Season 5
'Virgin River' Season 5 is slated to debut in 2023. Thus far we know that the forthcoming season is about new beginnings.
How do you spot a witch? This notorious 15th-century book gave instructions – and helped execute thousands of women
As fear of witches reached a fever pitch in Europe, witch hunters turned to the “Malleus Maleficarum,” or “Hammer of Witches,” for guidance.
Is it OK to lie to your partner to avoid TV spoilers? I hope so, or I’m a monster | Patrick Lenton
When my partner recently decided to watch Game of Thrones for the first time, I concluded that the best way to help her enjoy it would be to lie my head off
‘20th Century Girl’ Review: A Beautiful yet Heartbreaking Story of What It Means to Love Young
Na Bo-ra (Kim Yoo-jung) does everything to get details of her best friend's crush in '20th Century Girl.' But a case of mistaken identity breaks everyone's heart in a story of one's first impactful young love.
There’s Drama On The High Seas In The ‘Below Deck’ Season 10 Trailer
You know it wouldn’t be Bravo Con without some major Below Deck news, so here’s the scoop! Bravo announced that they have picked up the Emmy®-nominated Below Deck Mediterranean for an eighth season, Below Deck Sailing Yacht for a fourth season, and Peacock has renewed Below Deck Down Under for a second season. But that’s not all! As it dropped the trailer for Below Deck Season 10, Bravo shared that the flagship show in its reality TV maritime franchise will return with new episodes on Monday, November 21 at 8PM ET/PT.
Healthy-looking Matthew Perry spent time with pal before health crisis reveal
“Friends” alum Matthew Perry was looking healthy just days before he revealed an opioid addiction nearly killed him. The actor, 53, was spotted out and about with a female pal in Los Angeles last week, running errands while rocking a gray tee, red-and-white Nike shorts and yellow Converse sneakers. Perry – who called off his engagement to literary manager Molly Hurwitz in June 2021 – was seen chatting with the mystery brunette while walking through a parking garage. The woman, who wore a floral yellow sun dress and white sandals, then got into the passenger seat of his car. The outing...
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 3 Review: Ghosted
Callie Thorne was back, and this time her character was less flighty. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 3 dealt with Danny and Baez's investigation after Maggie was stabbed. Maggie bonded with Baez and the baby and helped catch her would-be killer without becoming annoying. While I love Callie Thorne, I've...
