SERIES HISTORY: Last 10 meetings between Alabama and Mississippi State

Alabama is set to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs at home in Bryant-Denny Stadium just one week after losing to the Tennessee Volunteers for the first time in 15 years.

Oddly enough, a win over Mississippi State this week would extend the Crimson Tide’s active win streak to 15 games.

Mississippi State has looked promising under Mike Leach, and the team will enter this contest ranked inside the top 25. There’s only one problem for the Bulldogs: they face an Alabama team that just came off of an extremely ugly loss. This isn’t the first time Mississippi State has faced these conditions. Actually, it’s happened multiple times and it’s never once fared well for them.

Here are the last 10, lopsided meetings between Alabama and Mississippi State.

