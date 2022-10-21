Fight leads to playoff ban for 2 St. Paul high school football teams

BringMeTheNews

The football field at St. Paul Johnson High School, via Google

A fight during Wednesday night's football game between two St. Paul high school teams has led to both squads being banned from postseason play, effectively ending their seasons.

The incident happened late in the fourth quarter when Harding/Humboldt was leading Johnson 35-22. Officials stopped the game and it was never finished.

Saint Paul Public Schools announced Thursday that both teams have been banned from playing in the section playoffs, which begin next week.

"Due to the behavior and response of players and coaches in both programs, a significant number of ejections were made in Wednesday’s Harding/Humboldt versus Johnson football game," a press release from St. Paul Public Schools reads.

"In coordination with the Minnesota State High School League, we determined multiple Code of Conduct violations occurred, resulting in suspensions that will prevent both teams from participating in post-season section play."

Harding/Humboldt finishes the season 7-1 while Johnson ended with a record of 2-6.

"Our school communities, including principals, athletic directors and coaches, are committed to coming together to make this a teaching moment for our student-athletes and to model good sportsmanship moving forward," the press release concludes.

No specifics about the fight have been released and the district did not respond when Bring Me The News asked if there were any injuries.