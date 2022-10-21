ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

Black bear struck, killed in the Smokies

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aohxw_0ihqC1Nw00

GATLINBURG, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A Smokies park official confirmed Friday that a female black bear has been hit and killed on the Gatlinburg Bypass. The death of the sow bear likely marks the sixth wildlife-vehicle collision or WVC in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park this year.

GSMNP spokesperson Dana Soehn said the bear weighed 220 pounds and did not have any ear tags, which means park officials have no record of her having been a “nuisance bear.” The Gatlinburg Bypass, which is owned and managed by the GSMNP, is located in Sevier County, Tenn. and stretches 3.6 miles.

Brights Zoo says relocation of Bitcoin mine could force closure

“On average, 11 bears are killed by motorists each year,” Soehn stated in an email to News Channel 11’s sister station. “I don’t have the stats for this year, but I think this may be the sixth.”

The bear was killed in the WVC. The National Park Service states the GSMNP is one of the largest protected areas in the eastern U.S. where black bears can live in the wild and natural surroundings. Wildlife managers actively monitor bear activity in the park.

TWRA: Bear interactions becoming more common

The condition of the driver of the vehicle that collided with the bear was unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 11

Vivian Madison Mahoney
2d ago

I 🙏🏻 pray to God the vehicle occupants are ok in every way. Sorry for the bear. Just as I was sorry for the horse that Han head-on into our car and killed husband and turned my life 360 backwards in every way.

Reply(1)
3
Sandra Vaughan Baker
1d ago

Absolutely uncalled for!! People KNOW how many bears are up there. They should RESPECT wildlife and be charged when they murder them!😡😡

Reply(1)
4
 

GATLINBURG EAT & DRINK

More
 

GATLINBURG THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Droughts reported in East Tennessee, Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee and some parts of Kentucky have been experiencing drought due to the lack of rain this fall, according to WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere. Part of the Southern Valley is under severe drought with moderate drought conditions creeping into...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHNT News 19

Gatlinburg restaurant haunted by ghost bride, others

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The ghost of a bride who was stood up at the altar around the 1930s continues to reportedly haunt ‘The Greenbrier Restaurant’ located down the way from Gatlinburg’s main drag. “Back in the ‘30s the building itself was used for passersby, I guess as a lodge,” Rachel Saults, general manager of The Greenbrier […]
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

Saturday kicks off hot air balloon festival in Dandridge

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — People in Jefferson County may have spotted some colorful spots in the sky on Saturday. It was part of the Lakeside of the Smokies Balloonfest — one of the biggest festivals in Dandridge. The event included around 20 hot air balloons, but some stayed on...
DANDRIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Brush fire causes delays in White Pine

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - White Pine Fire Department crews responded to a brush fire on Saturday night at around 8:00 p.m., according to a statement from WPFD crews. The fire is in the area of Baker Springs Road near the Jefferson County line. “Please seek alternative routes and avoid...
WHITE PINE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Record fish caught in Tennessee

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA's online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Two airlifted to UT Medical Center following ‘significant accident’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Interstate 40 East at the 398 MM was closed after a significant wreck, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials said. Two people involved in the crash were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. One person is reportedly in critical condition.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

KPD: 2 injured, 1 charged after crash on I-40 at Strawberry Plains Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were injured after a crash on I-40 East near Strawberry Plains Pike Sunday. Updates on their conditions were not available Monday morning. One person was booked on charges related to the crash. According to Knoxville Police communications manager Scott Erland, KPD officers responded...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Silver Alert: Elderly man from Loudon County found safe

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An elderly man has been found after going missing Thrusday night according to the TBI. Robert Spall, 95, was found in Georgia. The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office shared he had a medical condition that may affect his ability to return safely without assistance.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

One dead following Greeneville house fire

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person has died following a house fire early Saturday morning, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. A man’s body was found inside a home on Doc Hawkins Road after firefighters brought under control a fire. At around 1:29 a.m. Greene County 911 was alerted to the fire after a […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WATE

Second floor damaged after fire in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The second floor of a building near Cherry Street received significant damage after a structure fire, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. Knox County 9-1-1 center received a call about a building on fire near the intersection of Cherry Street and East Magnolia Avenue. When...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy