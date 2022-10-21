Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
firststateupdate.com
Police: 6th DUI Charge Lands Laurel Man In Jail
Delaware State Police have arrested 58-year-old Robert Cooper of Laurel, Delaware for felony DUI following an investigation that occurred yesterday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 23, 2022, at approximately 12:17 p.m., troopers responded to the parking lot of the Nylon Capital Shopping Center, located...
WMDT.com
Fatal bicycle crash under investigation in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Police are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of a bicyclist in Dover late last week. Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call regarding a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle in the area of South DuPont Highway and Bay Road. On arrival, officers found the victim, identified as 65-year-old Evalene Pye, laying on the ground with serious injuries. She was taken to Christiana Hospital via DSP helicopter for further treatment, where she died as a result of her injuries the following day.
Maryland State Police investigate death of man found with trauma injuries on front lawn in Salisbury
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland State Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Worcester County after he was found unresponsive in front of his home on Saturday morning, according to authorities.First responders discovered the body of David Pfeffer, 57, in Salisbury, Maryland, when they went to investigate a report from one of Pfeffer's neighbors that he had gone into cardiac arrest, police said.They found him lying on the ground outside of his home in the 1600 block of St. Lukes Road, according to authorities. EMS personnel pronounced him dead at 9:10 a.m., police said.The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit began investigating the death of Pfeffer alongside the Worcester County Sheriff's Department after investigators found obvious signs of trauma on Pfeffer's body, according to authorities.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will examine Pfeffer's body to determine the cause and manner of his death.
NBC Philadelphia
Del. State Police Investigate Shooting Outside ACME Store
Delaware authorities are investigating a shooting that took place outside a Wilmington grocery store Friday night. At around 7:10 p.m., Delaware state troopers responded to the Concord Pike ACME store for a report of a shooting, police said. An investigation later found that unknown suspects parked their vehicle near a...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Release Details In Fairfax Grocery Store Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a Wilmington area grocery store on Friday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., troopers responded to the ACME, located at 1901 Concord Pike, Wilmington regarding a shooting that had occurred. The investigation showed that unknown suspect(s) parked their vehicle near the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot. The 36-year-old male victim from Wilmington was returning to his vehicle when the suspect(s) fired a round striking the victim in his neck. The victim was transported to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers: Woman Tried To Rob Banks In Pennsylvania And Delaware
Delaware State Police have arrested Lashawnda Jones, 42 of Wilmington, Delaware following a robbery investigation that began on Saturday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 22, 2022, at approximately 11:23, troopers were dispatched to the TD Bank located at 1001 East Songsmith Drive in Bear...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Bicycle Accident
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that occurred Saturday evening in the Milford area. On October 22, 2022, at approximately 6:26 p.m., a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the left lane of Bay Road (Route 1), just south of Tub Mill Pond Road. The Honda was traveling behind another vehicle that was not involved. At the time, a bicyclist entered the left, southbound lane of Route 1 attempting to cross from east to west. The bicyclist entered the path of the uninvolved vehicle causing it to stop suddenly. This action caused the Honda to change lanes into the right travel lane. The bicyclist was crossing the right travel lane and in the path of the Honda. The front of the Honda struck the right side of the bicycle and ejected the bicyclist.
WBOC
Man Killed While Riding Bike in Milford
MILFORD, Del. - A Milford man was killed after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle early Saturday evening. Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound in the left lane of Route 1, just south of Tub Mill Pond Road, around 6:30 p.m. TRoopers said the Honda was traveling behind another car when a bicyclist entered the left lane of Rt. 1, attempting to cross the highway from east to west.
Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks
BEAR, DE – Shortly after the TD Bank on East Songsmith Drive in Bear was robbed, a second bank robbery occurred in West Chester, PA. A suspect matching the same description as the woman who robbed the bank in Delaware earlier robbed a TD Bank branch in West Chester. In both attempted robberies, the female suspect was unable to get money from the bank tellers. Police began their search for Lashawnda Jones, 42, of Wilmington, Saturday morning, and their search led them to another TD Branch, this time on Concord Pike in Wilmington. “A female suspect had entered the business The post Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks appeared first on Shore News Network.
firststateupdate.com
Pedestrian Struck In New Castle Sunday Morning
Just before 1:00, Sunday morning rescue crews from Holloway Terrace, New Castle County Paramedics along with Delaware State Police responded to the 3100 block of New Castle Avenue for reports of a pedestrian struck. Initial reports from the scene indicate that a male patient was transported to Christian Hospital in...
Death Of Man Found With 'Signs Of Obvious Trauma' Under Investigation In Maryland: State Police
Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of a man found unresponsive at his home on Saturday morning in Worcester County. Salisbury resident David W. Pfeffer, 57, was found dead in his home and pronounced dead by paramedics shortly before 9:10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to state police investigators.
firststateupdate.com
Two Teens Arrested At Cape Henlopen Football Game Friday
The Delaware State Police have arrested two teens for resisting arrest and related charges following an incident at a high school football game Friday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. On October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m., troopers working security at the Cape Henlopen Football game, located at...
WDEL 1150AM
Bear resident charged with DUI after allegedly rear-ending police SUV
A Bear resident is charged with DUI after he allegedly rear-ended a stopped Delaware State Police SUV. 35-year-old Anthony Kungu's car plowed into the back of the marked Chevy Tahoe at the intersection of Route 896 southbound and Old Baltimore Pike around 3:30 Sunday morning, while the trooper driving the SUV was stopped for a red light, police said.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Charges Forthcoming In Accident That Closed 896 On Thursday
Delaware State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Tesla Model 3, operated by a 21-year-old Newark man was observed by a trooper traveling southbound on Interstate 95 south of the JFK Service Area at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled out onto Interstate 95 southbound to initiate a traffic stop. Due to the Tesla’s speed, the trooper was unable to catch up to it.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Three Vehicle Injury Crash
Delaware State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday morning. On October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Tesla Model 3, operated by a 21-year-old male of Newark, DE was observed by a trooper traveling southbound on Interstate 95 south of the JFK Service Area at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled out onto Interstate 95 southbound to initiate a traffic stop. However, due to the Tesla’s speed, the trooper was unable to catch up.
WTOP
Maryland State Police investigate death in Salisbury as ‘suspicious’
A man found unresponsive in his home in his home on the Eastern Shore in Maryland is being investigated as a “suspicious death.”. Maryland State Police said David W. Pfeffer, 57, of Salisbury, was pronounced dead on the scene after receiving a call from his neighbor in the 1600 block of St. Lukes Road around 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.
firststateupdate.com
Bicyclist Airlifter After Milford Accident Succumbs To His Injuries
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that occurred Saturday evening in the Milford area, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 22, 2022, at approximately 6:26 p.m., a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the left lane of Bay Road (Route 1), just south of Tub Mill Pond Road. The Honda was traveling behind another vehicle that was not involved. At the time, a bicyclist entered the left, southbound lane of Route 1 attempting to cross from east to west. The bicyclist entered the path of the uninvolved vehicle causing it to stop suddenly. This action caused the Honda to change lanes into the right travel lane. The bicyclist was crossing the right travel lane and in the path of the Honda. The front of the Honda struck the right side of the bicycle and ejected the bicyclist.
firststateupdate.com
Unreported Shooting Sends One To Hospital In Dover Tuesday
Police are reportedly investigating a shooting that occurred east of Dover earlier this week. Just after 11:45 on Tuesday evening rescue crews from the Little Creek and Lepsic Fire Companys, along with Kent County Paramedics and Delaware State Police responded to a home in the 2700 block of White Oak Road for a shooting.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEW CASTLE MAN- DANTE CASUL-SANTIAGO
(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Dante Casul-Santiago of New Castle (22). On Friday, October 21, 2022, at 8:00pm officers were dispatched to the unit block of Christiana Road – New Castle in reference to a missing person report. Officers learned that Dante left the residence after making comments that caused concern for his welfare.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON MAN- DAVID BELL￼
(Wilmington, DE 19805) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for David Bell of Wilmington (33). On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 5:00AM officers were dispatched to the unit block of Hickory Road – Wilmington in reference to a missing person report. Officers learned that David left his residence after making comments that caused concern for his welfare.
Comments / 0