Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myburbank.com
Letter to the Editor: Resident Supports Springer’s Experience on City Council
I support Sharon Springer for a second term on City Council. The upcoming four years for Burbank are as challenged and critical as any such time in decades. Loss of local control by Sacramento, lack of affordable housing, homelessness, ever growing local taxes with more coming, impossible state mandates for residential properties both for rent and purchase, unfunded and badly needed infrastructure, and so much more. The key word in this upcoming election is EXPERIENCE. Sharon is the only candidate with proven experience and a positive track record on the Council. She has worked on and studied the challenges that will continue to drive Burbank in the coming years.
myburbank.com
Letter to the Editor: Former Mayor Throws Support Behind Springer
Experience Matters! Re-Elect Sharon Springer to the Burbank City Council. The ballots have arrived and Burbankers are voting!. As you sit down to fill out your ballot and consider who you want to see on the Burbank City Council keep in mind that only Sharon Springer brings over six years of experience to the job as an elected member of the City Council.
Kevin de León says of constituents: 'If I were to step down, then they'd have no voice in City Hall'
In an interview with ABC7's Marc Brown, embattled Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León discussed his decision to remain in office despite widespread calls for him to resign.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s Housing Department Wants to Amend Spending Plan for Permanent Local Housing Allocation Grant Funds
Pasadena’s Department of Housing is asking the City Council to adopt a resolution on Monday authorizing an amended five-year plan for spending the City’s grant award of funds under the state’s Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) program. The PHLA program, launched through Senate Bill 2, allocates a...
LA City Attorney Files Charges vs. Protesters at August Council Meeting
Two people who disrupted an Aug. 9 meeting of the Los Angeles City Council to protest an ordinance banning homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers have been charged with a combined 13 misdemeanor counts, officials said Saturday.
L.A. Council explores avenues to make Eviction Defense Program permanent
The Los Angeles City Council voted today to explore making the city’s Eviction Defense Program – created in 2020 in response to increased housing insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic – a permanent program
8500 Santa Monica narrowly approved
The 8500 Santa Monica project divided the Planning Commission at their meeting this week, narrowly squeaking through the approval process by a 3-2 vote. Chair Stacey Jones, Vice Chair Marquita Thomas and Commissioner Erick Matos voted in favor, while Commissioners Michael Lombardi and Kimberly Copeland voted against. Commissioner David Gregoire abstained from the vote.
Council Members Defend Meeting Without Resignations from de Leon, Cedillo
The council met Friday for the first time since de León said earlier this week that he does not plan on resigning.
myburbank.com
Letter to the Editor: Citywide Student Chair Urges Opposition to Helligar’s Candidacy
This letter is in opposition to Carmenita Helligar’s candidacy for our Burbank City Council. My name is Sungjoo Yoon and I am a student in the class of 2023 at Burbank High School. I have also been a member of two City Boards/Commissions (I chair the Burbank Youth Board, the citywide student government, and was a liaison commissioner on the Sustainable Burbank Commission). I am writing in regards to Ms. Helligar’s troubling track record in city advocacy, from the perspective of a young citizen in a Burbank Unified public school.
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles County voter errors could overturn failed Gascon recall: Lawsuit
Volunteers to recall District Attorney George Gascon have found 1,560 valid voter signatures that were thrown out by the county of Los Angeles, prompting a lawsuit to speed the review of all disqualified signatures. Recall campaign workers have found a 39% error rate after reviewing just 2% of the 195,758...
2urbangirls.com
Mail-in ballots found in dumpster in Lake Elsinore
The Nov 8 election ballots and voter information guides were recovered and delivered the same day. An investigation is under way after mail-in ballots and voter information guides for the Nov. 8 election were found inside a dumpster at a Lake Elsinore apartment complex, officials said. The Riverside County Registrar...
Orange County and Los Angeles Democrat Parties Clash in Irvine City Council Race
Local Democrat factions are splintering in the Irvine City Council race as election day draws closer – pitting the Los Angeles Democrats against Orange County Democrats. It comes as developers are spending big to push their preferred candidates in a city where many residents are critical of developers. At...
LA Council member says he will not resign despite public outcry
LOS ANGELES — Making his first public comments since a recording of council members making racist and offensive comments was released online, Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin De León said he does not plan on stepping down from his position, apologizing to his constituents for not stepping up and shutting down the conversation.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Mayor Khan Appears to Have Leaked Text Messages to Damage Irvine Congresswoman Katie Porter
According to an article published this week in Voice of OC, Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan is apparently the person who leaked the text messages to the national media. The leaked text exchange took place last year between Khan and Porter. Their exchange was about the policing of a campaign event Porter held in Irvine that was disrupted by aggressive protesters.
postnewsgroup.com
Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor
Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that they had “watched...
foxla.com
Bass, Caruso in final stretch of heated LA mayoral campaign
The election for the next Mayor of Los Angeles is just weeks away. Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are on the final stretch of the campaign trail.
myburbank.com
Burbank Chamber of Commerce Hosts 2022 State Of The City With Off-The-Charts Turnout
The Burbank Chamber of Commerce held its annual State of the City Address & Luncheon at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport hotel on Thursday, Oct. 20. The 2022 gathering, entitled “When A City Comes Together,” consisted of over 650 people convening to reflect on the dedicated work and progress of Burbank professionals over the past year, as well as to address the city’s future trajectory. Representatives of nonprofit organizations and service clubs, local government officials, employees from the Burbank Unified School District, small businesses owners, residents and media personnel showed up to network and connect with fellow community members at the get-together.
Angelenos React To Councilmember Kevin De León’s Decision To Stay. 'I Don’t Think He’s Reading The Room'
A day after De León says he will not resign, community members say the city cannot heal without his resignation.
oc-breeze.com
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announces $3.5 million in financing to convert old motels in Costa Mesa and Stanton into permanent supportive housing
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting where the Board approved additional actions to move two Project Homekey motel conversions forward. The Board approved $2.5 million in funding to support the development of 40 units of permanent supportive housing at the Motel...
signalscv.com
Rick Patterson | Grateful for the Hart District
We moved to the Santa Clarita Valley in 1973. My wife Ann began teaching in the Newhall School District while I began law school. We love this valley. We have supported the schools in a variety of ways. All eight of our children (have attended) schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District. I have had the privilege of serving on the school oversight committee to monitor funds budgeted for school construction both at the elementary and high school levels.
Comments / 0