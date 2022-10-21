I support Sharon Springer for a second term on City Council. The upcoming four years for Burbank are as challenged and critical as any such time in decades. Loss of local control by Sacramento, lack of affordable housing, homelessness, ever growing local taxes with more coming, impossible state mandates for residential properties both for rent and purchase, unfunded and badly needed infrastructure, and so much more. The key word in this upcoming election is EXPERIENCE. Sharon is the only candidate with proven experience and a positive track record on the Council. She has worked on and studied the challenges that will continue to drive Burbank in the coming years.

BURBANK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO