floridapolitics.com
Lincoln Project ad labels Ron DeSantis’ ‘intimidation’ vs. ‘favoritism’ as ‘tyranny’
‘That’s not democracy. That’s not voter integrity. Florida knows what to call it: tyranny.’. The Lincoln Project is accusing Gov. Ron DeSantis of favoritism with Florida’s election process, summing up his actions as “tyranny.”. Bearing that word as its title, a new ad released Monday from...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.16.22
It was a winning week for Lee County debris haulers, but not so much for Charlie Crist. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist will debate each other on Monday night, and both sides will believe they won. That’s the one thing we can be sure about as the...
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist surrogates preach GOTV gospel at ‘Revive the Vote’ events
Democrats aim to encourage voters just as early voting begins around the state. Democrat Charlie Crist’s campaign held a series of events intended to drive turnout ahead as early voting starts. The “Revive the Vote” gatherings, held in church settings, served as a chance for campaign surrogates in minority communities to proselytize on the importance of defeating incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis.
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis endorses Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13
‘Anna Paulina Luna is a principled fighter that Pinellas County can count on to fight the Pelosi/Biden spending spree that's driving 40-year high inflation.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis is choosing Republican Anna Paulina Luna as his preferred future Pinellas County Congressperson. In a statement released Saturday by the Republican Party of...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis holds double-digit lead on Charlie Crist in latest poll
His response to Hurricane Ian appears to be something voters will reward. Gov. Ron DeSantis could pull out a double-digit victory over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, according to one new poll. Survey results from Florida Atlantic University’s Business and Economics Polling Initiative show 51% of registered voters in the state...
floridapolitics.com
Ethics panel asks Gov. DeSantis to pull Doug Underhill from Escambia Co. Commission at Don Gaetz’s urging
At the suggestion of Gaetz, a member, the panel upped the punishment from $12,500 to $35,000 and removal from office. The Florida Commission on Ethics is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove embattled Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill from office one month before the end of his term. The panel...
floridapolitics.com
Here’s Brunch, a pop-up, weekend email during the 2022 General Election — 10.23.22
Your Sunday buffet of Florida politics, food, culture & more. Good Sunday morning and welcome back to “Brunch,” a pop-up newsletter about the 2022 campaign cycle in Florida, as well as other important information about Florida politics. My favorite political gathering of the year — the Florida Chamber...
floridapolitics.com
Hispanic GOP leaders rally around Carolina Amesty
EJ Otero, Tony Suarez and Dennis Freytes all just endorsed the Windemere Republican. Hispanic conservative leaders in Central Florida have started rallying around Republican Carolina Amesty’s House campaign. “Carolina Amesty makes our Hispanic community proud,” said E.J. Otero, a retired colonel and former congressional candidate. The support comes...
floridapolitics.com
DEP air quality data shows emissions in Florida are the lowest on record
DEP data shows above-average air quality year-round in the Glades despite some complaints about sugarcane burns. Emissions in the state of Florida are the lowest on record, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), despite seasonal impacts from Saharan dust and wildfires. On Oct. 13, for example, the...
floridapolitics.com
Planners looking to turn Florida sprawl into a development advantage
The idea is to improve the quality of life in these car-dependent places. Planning in Florida is not for amateurs. Powerful forces like the state’s growth, coupled with housing policies that have led to prices rising prohibitively high, along with annual disasters that criss-cross the state, create a need for sustainable development.
floridapolitics.com
Gunster hosts 2nd annual Leadership Training Academy for Florida law students
More than 30 second- and third-year law students attended the academy. Gunster’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Committee recently hosted its second annual Leadership Training Academy (LTA) for law students across Florida. More than 30 second- and third-year law students attended the academy, which was established to serve and...
