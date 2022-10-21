ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist surrogates preach GOTV gospel at ‘Revive the Vote’ events

Democrats aim to encourage voters just as early voting begins around the state. Democrat Charlie Crist’s campaign held a series of events intended to drive turnout ahead as early voting starts. The “Revive the Vote” gatherings, held in church settings, served as a chance for campaign surrogates in minority communities to proselytize on the importance of defeating incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis.
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis endorses Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13

‘Anna Paulina Luna is a principled fighter that Pinellas County can count on to fight the Pelosi/Biden spending spree that's driving 40-year high inflation.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis is choosing Republican Anna Paulina Luna as his preferred future Pinellas County Congressperson. In a statement released Saturday by the Republican Party of...
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis holds double-digit lead on Charlie Crist in latest poll

His response to Hurricane Ian appears to be something voters will reward. Gov. Ron DeSantis could pull out a double-digit victory over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, according to one new poll. Survey results from Florida Atlantic University’s Business and Economics Polling Initiative show 51% of registered voters in the state...
floridapolitics.com

Hispanic GOP leaders rally around Carolina Amesty

EJ Otero, Tony Suarez and Dennis Freytes all just endorsed the Windemere Republican. Hispanic conservative leaders in Central Florida have started rallying around Republican Carolina Amesty’s House campaign. “Carolina Amesty makes our Hispanic community proud,” said E.J. Otero, a retired colonel and former congressional candidate. The support comes...
floridapolitics.com

DEP air quality data shows emissions in Florida are the lowest on record

DEP data shows above-average air quality year-round in the Glades despite some complaints about sugarcane burns. Emissions in the state of Florida are the lowest on record, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), despite seasonal impacts from Saharan dust and wildfires. On Oct. 13, for example, the...
floridapolitics.com

Planners looking to turn Florida sprawl into a development advantage

The idea is to improve the quality of life in these car-dependent places. Planning in Florida is not for amateurs. Powerful forces like the state’s growth, coupled with housing policies that have led to prices rising prohibitively high, along with annual disasters that criss-cross the state, create a need for sustainable development.
floridapolitics.com

Gunster hosts 2nd annual Leadership Training Academy for Florida law students

More than 30 second- and third-year law students attended the academy. Gunster’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Committee recently hosted its second annual Leadership Training Academy (LTA) for law students across Florida. More than 30 second- and third-year law students attended the academy, which was established to serve and...
