Moms carry their babies for 9 months, give birth to them, feed and care for them around the clock, and still — our kids are cooler than us by age 1. It’s not fair … but also, we’re kind of proud of them, too. Even celebrities aren’t immune. Hilary Duff posted the cutest pictures on Instagram of her daughter Banks showing off her preppy style on Friday, and people were in love with her total coolness. “For one day of my life I’d like to be as cool as Banks Bair,” the How I Met Your Father star wrote in the...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO