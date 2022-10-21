Read full article on original website
Daemon Attempts to Coax a Dragon With Song — His Success Could Make or Break the War
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1. In the finale episode of House of the Dragon’s first season, there are plenty of bits to question. Some of Daemon Targaryen's (Matt Smith) actions throughout the episode are confusing: why does he choke Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy)? And what dragon was he singing to while House Targaryen is out at war?
People Have Lost It Over The "House Of The Dragon" Season Finale — Here Are The Best Jokes
"That finale took years off my life; what the heck are we supposed to do now."
'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Contestant Zanab Catches Flights, Not Feelings With Her Career
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 3 on Netflix. Love Is Blind is back with another season full of compelling contestants, from the ballerina Colleen, to the Pilates instructor Raven, wildlife photographer Andrew, and more. Article continues below advertisement. We were also intrigued by Zanab...
A New Series by the Creators of 'Westworld' Could Have a Happy Ending (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Peripheral. We are in an era of fantasy and sci-fi, from Andor to House of the Dragon. Now, Prime Video is getting in on the action with The Peripheral. The new series, produced by HBO’s Westworld creators, shares Westworld’s dystopian perspective. However, The Peripheral is actually based on a novel, so we may have a hint as to how it ends.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Robyn Brown's Battle With COVID-19 Impacts Her Time on 'Sister Wives'
Like it or not, we're still living in the midst of a society ravaged by the ongoing presence of COVID-19. Despite worldwide vaccination efforts and regular booster shots being offered, the disease that caused a global quarantine back in early 2020 can still present a danger to many people. At...
Once Again, an Affair Turns Deadly in an Upcoming Episode of 'Dateline'
As stated by 13 News Now, in the early morning hours of August 2, 2018, in the idyllic town of Elizabeth City, N.C. a terrifying home invasion ended in murder. Milton Sawyer (55) and his, wife Angel Sawyer (45), were in their bedroom watching TV when a man broke in with the intent of robbing them.
Who Is 'Below Deck Med' Star Natasha Webb Dating? Meet Her Musician Boyfriend
Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean is well underway and the tea is piping hot. Early in the season, viewers saw a romance spark between Natasha Webb and Chef Dave White. However, their rendezvous ended almost as soon as it began. Article continues below advertisement. Since then, things have been...
Does Queen Latifah Ride the Motorcycle in 'The Equalizer' — and Does She Do Her Own Stunts?
Fans know Queen Latifah for her talents in acting and music — but viewers of her CBS hit The Equalizer want to know if her skills also include motorcycle riding. Indeed, her character on the show is often seen on a bike, but is it really her riding it?
Prince Daemon Summons [SPOILER] in the 'House of the Dragon' Season Finale
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon. Throughout the first season of House of the Dragon, many characters prove their bravery through various acts. However, the ultimate fan-favorite character — Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) — establishes himself as the most daring when he summons the second largest living dragon, Vermithor, in the jaw-dropping season finale.
Theo Graves Has Already Made Quite a Splash on 'AHS: NYC'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of AHS: NYC. Fans are quickly learning that AHS: NYC is about as murderous, mysterious, and leather-clad as a show could be. The latest installment in the FX series depicts the underworld of early-'80s New York City in a way that only American Horror Story could: through copious amounts of sex and violence.
Whose Crown Did Rhaenyra Wear During Her Crowning in 'House of the Dragon'?
Warning: The following post contains spoilers for the entire first season of House of the Dragon. It looks like the Dance of Dragons is about to begin. Following a season finale in which Rhaenyra Targaryen discovered that her crown had been usurped, we saw her exercise restraint even as she was crowned queen.
You Guessed It! The Mole Was [SPOILER] All Along
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 1 of The Mole. Betrayal isn’t always a bad thing, and this is especially true for contestants on the Netflix reboot of The Mole, where backstabbing is the name of the game. The Mole — revived more than a decade...
'All Rise' Star Jessica Camacho Is Making a Guest Appearance on This Popular Primetime Series
Actress Jessica Camacho has gained quite the following over the years thanks to roles in shows such as Fox's Sleepy Hollow, The CW’s The Flash, and NBC’s Taken. Most recently, fans have come to know and love her as Emily Lopez on OWN's All Rise. Now, the 39-year-old...
Hilary Duff Wishes She Was as ‘Cool’ As Her Daughter & It's So Relatable
Moms carry their babies for 9 months, give birth to them, feed and care for them around the clock, and still — our kids are cooler than us by age 1. It’s not fair … but also, we’re kind of proud of them, too. Even celebrities aren’t immune. Hilary Duff posted the cutest pictures on Instagram of her daughter Banks showing off her preppy style on Friday, and people were in love with her total coolness. “For one day of my life I’d like to be as cool as Banks Bair,” the How I Met Your Father star wrote in the...
Central Park “Karen” Yells at Singer for Ruining His Daily Walk, Gets Torched Online
If you invited someone into your home or onto your property and they started behaving in a way you didn't approve of, you'd have every right to demand they leave the premises. How you go about ensuring they leave is where things tend to get tricky. But, for the most part, since it's your property, you can demand someone leave if they're acting out of pocket.
The Newest Netflix Romantic Series, 'From Scratch,' Is Set in Italy — Was It Filmed There?
Spoiler alert: The last section of this article contains spoilers for From Scratch. Don't we all dream of falling in love with a handsome chef in Italy every now and then?. Zoe Saldana plays Amy, a woman who does just that in the newest Netflix limited series From Scratch, which premiered on Oct. 21, just in time for cuffing season!
TikTok Thinks Taylor Swift Wrote a Secret Poetry Book Under the Pen Name June Bates
Swifties, we have another mystery on our hands. Our queen mastermind, Taylor Swift, may have secretly written and published a poetry book behind our backs and published it under the pen name June Bates just days before releasing "Midnights." Article continues below advertisement. I know. It sounds crazy, right? But...
Woman Accidentally Buys “Hideous” Salvador Dali Original at Auction for $4,000 in Viral TikTok
Salvador Dali is one of the most recognizable and celebrated modern artists of all time. A prodigy from a young age, he was known as the face of the surrealist movement and was a verifiable character, not settling for his innate gift for artwork, he constantly pushed the boundaries of expression and created pieces that have been featured in exhibits all over the world.
