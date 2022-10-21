Read full article on original website
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, Virginia
The oldest castle in the USA is not a fairy tale-looking one. The Allens' brick house is known as "Bacon's Castle" because Nathaniel Bacon's followers used it as a fort or "castle" during Bacon's Rebellion in 1676.
Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods
For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
'God put you there,' wife tells Virginia Beach surfers who helped save man
Todd and Donna Rowan woke up early Oct. 2. Donna took pictures of the sunrise and drank coffee before the couple hopped on their beach cruisers.
Haunted Hampton Roads | The Ferry Plantation House in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For most, stepping into the Ferry Plantation House is like stepping back in time. But for a few otherworldly characters, it's just home. Cody Green was a paranormal investigator with Acid Paranormal before coming to work with the museum. He said he originally came to investigate the home but ended up falling in love with the place.
NEON Festival brings free fun to Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The NEON Festival is bringing arts and creativity back to central Norfolk for the seventh year, Friday night. The celebrations kicked off yesterday with a glass studio demonstration, dance, a short film and glow yoga, among other attractions. Friday night, between 6 and 10 p.m., there...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Seafood Festival
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
Virginia Beach church packs 25,000 meals for people around the world
Virginia Beach United Methodist Church on Sunday morning teamed up with Rise Against Hunger with the goal of packing 25,000 meals for people in need.
sancerresatsunset.com
Things to Do in Colonial Williamsburg during Christmastide
Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia is lovely, quaint, and heart-warming all year round, but never more so than during Christmastide, which runs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. I try to go for at least a day every December. The purpose of this post is to help you plan your...
Newport News hosts community block party to celebrate The Yard District
The block party will include live music from Brasswind, and a dedication to a new kinetic wind art sculpture, called “Fluidity”.
13newsnow.com
Norfolk SPCA hosts its annual 'Witches and Whiskers' luncheon
NORFOLK, Va. — Animal lovers came through once again for the Norfolk SPCA's annual "Witches and Whiskers" Halloween fundraising event at the Norfolk Yacht and Country Club on Friday. The agency brought some of their cats and dogs to the event to show guests how programs like their Hope...
vabeach.com
7 Interesting Places in Virginia Beach
What is special in Virginia Beach? The Virginia Beaches are a great place to visit if you are looking for some fun in the sun. There are many different activities to do and places to see in the Virginia beach area. You can go to the beach, go fishing, go on a nature hike, or even just relax in a hammock and enjoy the view.
peninsulachronicle.com
Channel Expansion Important To Hampton Roads
WILLIAMSBURG – It’s no secret the expansion of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and the widening of Interstate 64 will have major impacts on the area. However, dredging the Thimble Shoal Channel just off the coast of Virginia Beach could prove just as important. At a conference October 13...
Honors bestowed upon two members of 13News Now family
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some special honors were bestowed upon two members of the 13News Now family this week. Military reporter Mike Gooding and retired reporter and anchor Joe Flanagan received plaques at the Association of Naval Aviation Monument. The memorial honors some truly special American heroes, like Mike's...
First responders raise funds for firefighter battling cancer
This weekend, Suffolk firefighters and other departments around Hampton Roads came together to help a beloved Virginia Beach firefighter battling cancer.
Yorktown Elementary students spend time with adoptable animals at Peninsula SPCA
NORFOLK, Va. — Students from Yorktown Elementary recently spent time with animals at the Peninsula SPCA. A post on the Peninsula SPCA's Facebook page showed students petting and spending time with animals. The students can also be seen playing with animals and decorating a hallway with drawings of animals...
Virginia Beach gym owner hosts fundraiser to pay for father's heart transplant
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman is asking the community for help to raise funds for her dad's heart transplant. Emily Throckmorton owns Kaizen Athletics, an adaptive gym off Virginia Beach Boulevard. This weekend, the gym will host a fundraising workout to help pay for her dad's medical bill.
Virginia mom: People with Down syndrome 'need to be acknowledged, seen, heard'
Step Up for Down Syndrome was held to raise awareness and funds for programming for both adults and children with Down syndrome.
wbtw.com
50 displaced, 12 injured in Virginia apartment fire
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents. According to officials, the two-alarm fire started at about 1:30 a.m. at the Township in Hampton Woods apartments on Marcella Road. Eight...
travelawaits.com
The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia
I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
Some residents worry downtown Norfolk is losing its vibrancy
One downtown Norfolk lounge has appealed the city council's decision in Norfolk's Circuit Court after its conditional use permit was revoked.
