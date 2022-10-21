ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Terry Mansfield

Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods

For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Haunted Hampton Roads | The Ferry Plantation House in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For most, stepping into the Ferry Plantation House is like stepping back in time. But for a few otherworldly characters, it's just home. Cody Green was a paranormal investigator with Acid Paranormal before coming to work with the museum. He said he originally came to investigate the home but ended up falling in love with the place.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

NEON Festival brings free fun to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The NEON Festival is bringing arts and creativity back to central Norfolk for the seventh year, Friday night. The celebrations kicked off yesterday with a glass studio demonstration, dance, a short film and glow yoga, among other attractions. Friday night, between 6 and 10 p.m., there...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Seafood Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
sancerresatsunset.com

Things to Do in Colonial Williamsburg during Christmastide

Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia is lovely, quaint, and heart-warming all year round, but never more so than during Christmastide, which runs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. I try to go for at least a day every December. The purpose of this post is to help you plan your...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13newsnow.com

Norfolk SPCA hosts its annual 'Witches and Whiskers' luncheon

NORFOLK, Va. — Animal lovers came through once again for the Norfolk SPCA's annual "Witches and Whiskers" Halloween fundraising event at the Norfolk Yacht and Country Club on Friday. The agency brought some of their cats and dogs to the event to show guests how programs like their Hope...
NORFOLK, VA
vabeach.com

7 Interesting Places in Virginia Beach

What is special in Virginia Beach? The Virginia Beaches are a great place to visit if you are looking for some fun in the sun. There are many different activities to do and places to see in the Virginia beach area. You can go to the beach, go fishing, go on a nature hike, or even just relax in a hammock and enjoy the view.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Channel Expansion Important To Hampton Roads

WILLIAMSBURG – It’s no secret the expansion of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and the widening of Interstate 64 will have major impacts on the area. However, dredging the Thimble Shoal Channel just off the coast of Virginia Beach could prove just as important. At a conference October 13...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Honors bestowed upon two members of 13News Now family

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some special honors were bestowed upon two members of the 13News Now family this week. Military reporter Mike Gooding and retired reporter and anchor Joe Flanagan received plaques at the Association of Naval Aviation Monument. The memorial honors some truly special American heroes, like Mike's...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
wbtw.com

50 displaced, 12 injured in Virginia apartment fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents. According to officials, the two-alarm fire started at about 1:30 a.m. at the Township in Hampton Woods apartments on Marcella Road. Eight...
HAMPTON, VA
travelawaits.com

The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia

I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
CHESAPEAKE, VA

