Red and Black
Inner East Athens Neighbors hosts community meeting to discuss District 2 representation, advocacy plans
Athens’ District 2 residents met at New Freedom Christian Center on Monday, Oct. 17 to talk about the Inner East Athens Neighbors’ lawsuit against the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections and the next steps in their work for representation. IEAN President Cshanyse Allen was joined by Dexter Wimbish,...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford students get invitation of a lifetime
Two groups of students from Buford High School got an invitation of a lifetime when dignitaries from London, England visited the school on Tuesday morning, Oct. 18. The dignitaries were visiting Buford High School on behalf of London’s New Year’s Day Parade or LYNDP. Bob Bone, Chairman of the LYNDP; Duncan Sandys, Senior Patron and former Lord Mayor of Westminster and Jonathan Whaley, Director of International Participation for LYNDP came to the school to extend formal invitations to the BHS Band of Wolves and Chamber Chorus to participate in the 2024 London’s New Year’s Day Parade and the London International Choral Festival.
Red and Black
First-annual Georgia Rodeo brings crowds to Athens
On Friday, the “rowdiest party in the SEC'' came to Athens. The first annual Georgia Rodeo brought huge crowds to the Athens Fairgrounds. From tailgating and rodeo events, to some popular names in country music performing later in the evening, the event offered a variety of activities for attendees to choose from. The fairgrounds opened at noon and events went all day, ending with Riley Green’s closing performance at 9:30 p.m.
Red and Black
Athens' Dunkin celebrates reopening with free coffee giveaway
Dunkin’ Donuts, located on 771 Prince Avenue, will celebrate its grand reopening on Saturday, Oct. 22 with a giveaway for its Athens customers. Starting at 9 a.m.,the first 100 people in line will win free coffee for a year. Following the giveaway, Dunkin’ will hold an official ribbon cutting...
lakecountrytoday.com
Georgia College and State University student dies in car accident
A Georgia College and State University student died Friday in an accident near Jackson as she was returning to campus from her hometown. According to a letter from school President Cathy Cox, the student was identified as Abigail Sovoie, a second-year Public Health major and Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority member from Peachtree City.
accesswdun.com
Officer Carol Leigh Ledford Memorial Intersection dedicated in Cleveland
More than 23 years after she died in an off-duty wreck, Cleveland Police Officer Carol Leigh Ledford of Clarkesville was remembered Friday near the site of that crash. District 51 State Sen. Steve Gooch led the brief ceremony that included comments from former Clarkesville Police Chief Clay Bridges, who hired Ledford there; Ledford’s first partner in Cleveland, Aaron Autry; and her mother, Geraldine Ledford.
What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?
Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
uga.edu
New Thai Restaurant in Athens Offers Dreamy Dishes
I walked into Puma Yu’s — a new Southeast Asian restaurant in Athens — an avid hater of all things coconut and almond adjacent. I left stupefied, knowing that over the next few days I’d crave the almond-flavored tart filled with mango and pineapple, pillowed under a fluffy dollop of coconut cream.
Red and Black
Warnock visits Athens as early voting begins
Students from the University of Georgia and Athens-Clarke County residents gathered at the UGA Chapel on Thursday morning to hear Sen. Raphael Warnock speak. The incumbent was joined by members of Dawgs for Warnock, Athens-Clarke County Democrats Chairman and District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson, State Senator and Attorney General candidate Jen Jordan and Mayor Kelly Girtz.
wuga.org
Advance voting opportunities continue through weekend at Athens Clarke County Elections Office
Advance voting opportunities continue through the weekend at the Athens Clarke County Elections Office. The elections office will be accepting ballots from 9am-5pm on Saturday, October 22, and 11am-5pm on Sunday the 23rd. As of 1pm on Friday, 3,007 Athenians have voted early, about 2.5% of Athens’ population. Georgia voters...
wuga.org
AthHalf 2022 Gets Underway Sunday
The 13th Annual AthHalf Half Marathon and the 6th Annual 5K get underway this weekend. The half marathon winds through Athens’ historic districts, downtown and the UGA campus. The AthHalf is produced each year by the nonprofit organization AthFest Educates, which provides grants to fund music and arts education...
accesswdun.com
City of Gainesville introducing ‘Holly Jolly Trolley’ light tour this holiday season
Get to ready to sing “fa la la” and decorate your home’s halls to participate in Gainesville’s first Holly Jolly Trolley light tour!. Residents and businesses within the Gainesville city limits can apply now to have their home, store, street, or complex included on the route. According to a press release from the City of Gainesville, the Gainesville Trolleys will take passengers on a whimsical ride through the city from November 27 until December 31.
Red and Black
Investor purchases endanger Athens affordable housing
Editor’s note: This story is part one of a three-part series on the housing crisis in Athens. The series explores who is impacted, how the crisis happened and what the community and local government have done to mitigate the impact. Juana Hulin was moving up in the world. A...
Red and Black
Athens Unsolved Homicides and Cold Cases
Your browser does not support the audio element. In this episode, we will discuss unsolved homicides. First, assistant podcast editor Jim Bass interviews Cameron Jay, creator of the Classic City Crime podcast. Second, Jim reflects on the interview and discusses the alarming unsolved homicide rate with podcast editor Midori Jenkins.
Red and Black
Get to know Athens’ enigmatic motorized-unicycle man
Nothing grabs someone’s attention quite like a man and his dog riding an electric unicycle along Milledge Avenue. Local business owner Joe Wingate is often seen riding his “half-motorcycle kind of thing” around downtown Athens and the University of Georgia campus. Wingate’s technology repair shop, Average Joe...
Lima News
Dr. Jessica Johnson: Looking into Herschel Walker’s soul
The Georgia Senate race between GOP nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock has a belligerent nature of combativeness that will go down to the wire on Nov. 8. When Walker first announced his candidacy in August of last year, I, like many native Georgians, was intrigued by his...
gwinnettforum.com
NEW for 10/21: Mall plans; 2022 amendments; Fox
MALL REVITALIZATION: This color-coded sketch of what the former Gwinnett Place Mall site could look like has been given to the Gwinnett County Commission by a team working on its transformation. For more details on the presentation, see Today’s Focus below. TODAY’S FOCUS: Strategy team presents Gwinnett Mall revitalization...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton commissioners say 'no' to development next to hunting preserve
COVINGTON — A plan to develop a residential subdivision next to a hunting preserve on Ga. Highway 11 was averted Oct. 18 after the Newton County Board of Commissioners denied a change to the Future Land Use Map. Approval of the map change would have been needed in order to move forward with rezoning for the subdivision, which could include as many as 56 houses.
Levi Frady: 25th anniversary of tragic case that created Georgia’s Amber Alert system
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — When a child goes missing, it is important to call and alert each and every person you know. Twenty-five years ago, an 11-year-old boy’s case inspired everyone to answer, “Levi’s Call.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On...
1 dead, another hospitalized in Athens double shooting
ATHENS, Ga. — A deadly double shooting between two young men took the life of one in Athens and sent another to the hospital Friday night, according to their police department. Officers said they were dispatched around 4:55 p.m. to the 100 block of Gaines School Road regarding a...
