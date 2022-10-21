ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nikki Taylor was emotional on Saturday after she wrapped up her first shift back at the Starbucks on Poplar and Highland. ”Working my first shift today brought tears of joy... I never thought I would cry,” she said. Taylor was one of the seven employees...
actionnews5.com

MSCS HR Director placed on leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Yolanda Martin, the Human Resources Director for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, has been placed on administrative leave. It comes amid an MSCS investigation, but details of the leave were not disclosed. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our on-going efforts to emphasize integrity in...
actionnews5.com

Mid-Southerners ‘Step Up’ for annual Down syndrome fundraiser event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South (DSA Memphis) held their annual Step Up For Down Syndrome fundraiser event on Sunday. The fun walk is DSA Memphis’ main fundraiser and serves as a way to support those with the disease. It’s made up of family-formed teams who rally around their loved ones with Down syndrome.
actionnews5.com

The Memphis 7 Holds Press Conference

Mid-South Educators gathered for the inaugural Man Up Black Male Educators summit. Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Oct 22, 2022. Ark. Gubernatorial candidates face off publicly for the first time. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT.
whitestationscroll.net

Safety and mental health assurances at White Station

In less than one week, numerous kidnappings, a serial shooting spree and several school shooting threats unfolded — leaving Memphis residents fearing for their lives as they waited in suspense to what would come next. As a result, Memphis Shelby County Schools declared extra security would be enforced, which alleviated some students’ concerns while others claimed they felt indifferent.
actionnews5.com

Faith-based justice coalition holds local officials accountable at 5th annual meeting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - To bring more awareness to key equity issues in Shelby County, MICAH hosted its fifth Annual Public Meeting on Sunday at First Baptist Broad. MICAH stands for Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope. It is a coalition of community and faith-based organizations that strive to bring a more powerful voice to issues in the 901 community.
WREG

Parents concerned after altercation at Desoto school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emotions are boiling over for a Desoto County schools mother after her daughter was ‘attacked’ by a parent during a fight this week. She spoke exclusively with WREG. her message and the latest on the investigation. The mother of one of the girls involved in the fight described this as an isolated […]
actionnews5.com

Memphis students take pledge against gun violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of students in Memphis are taking a stance against gun violence. Elementary and middle school students at Memphis Business Academy Hickory Hill all took a pledge against the act Friday morning. “I’ve seen many families on the news, crying because they lost their loved ones,”...
actionnews5.com

Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Chris McCoy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer is in newsstands now. Writer Chris McCoy joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about the cover story on Indie Memphis founded in 1998 by a group of University of Memphis film students. Watch his...
actionnews5.com

Reality TV star, Memphis native returns home to give back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reality TV star and Memphis native returned home Saturday to give back to her community. You may have seen Mariel Swan on Racing Wives TV show, currently on Austin Dillion’s Life in the Fast Lane, or on the stage during her reign as Miss Teen Tenn. and Miss Tenn.
actionnews5.com

Doctor shares tips for diabetes management

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In honor of National Diabetes Month, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease (NIDDK) is encouraging people to develop a diabetes self-care plan. Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of NIDDK, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about steps...
californiaglobe.com

If You Actually Do the Crime, Do Not Do the Rhyme

And then there is actually literally felony stupid. Bizzle – real name Fontrell Antonio Baines, 33, hometown Memphis, TN – shot to infamy in the summer of 2020, posting to You Tube and other social media sites videos detailing how he defrauded the state’s Employment Development Department of more than $1.2 million.
actionnews5.com

Hospitality Hub opens, designed to shelter women healing from trauma

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hospitality Hub is now open in Memphis. The facility is located at 590 Washington Avenue. The grand opening was held Thursday. The city of Memphis says its the region’s first barrier-free emergency shelter for women designed to facilitate healing from trauma. “The Hospitality Hub’s...
