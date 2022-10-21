Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nikki Taylor was emotional on Saturday after she wrapped up her first shift back at the Starbucks on Poplar and Highland. ”Working my first shift today brought tears of joy... I never thought I would cry,” she said. Taylor was one of the seven employees...
actionnews5.com
Mid-South educators gathered for inaugural Man Up Black Male Educators summit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Educators from across the Mid-South came together for the inaugural Man Up Black Male Educators summit on Saturday. “Consider becoming the teacher you wish you had and knew you needed,” said Sharif El-Mekki CEO of the Center for Black Educator Development. Man Up Teacher Fellowship...
University of Memphis Receives $700K Grant To Uplift Black-Owned Tech Businesses
The University of Memphis made a major announcement on Thursday to empower up-and-coming Black tech entrepreneurs. The university’s Center for Workplace Diversity in partnership with the Black Business Association of Memphis, and Community LIFT received more than $700,000 from The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). The administration states that...
actionnews5.com
MSCS HR Director placed on leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Yolanda Martin, the Human Resources Director for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, has been placed on administrative leave. It comes amid an MSCS investigation, but details of the leave were not disclosed. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our on-going efforts to emphasize integrity in...
actionnews5.com
Mid-Southerners ‘Step Up’ for annual Down syndrome fundraiser event
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South (DSA Memphis) held their annual Step Up For Down Syndrome fundraiser event on Sunday. The fun walk is DSA Memphis’ main fundraiser and serves as a way to support those with the disease. It’s made up of family-formed teams who rally around their loved ones with Down syndrome.
actionnews5.com
The Memphis 7 Holds Press Conference
Mid-South Educators gathered for the inaugural Man Up Black Male Educators summit. Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Oct 22, 2022. Ark. Gubernatorial candidates face off publicly for the first time. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT.
whitestationscroll.net
Safety and mental health assurances at White Station
In less than one week, numerous kidnappings, a serial shooting spree and several school shooting threats unfolded — leaving Memphis residents fearing for their lives as they waited in suspense to what would come next. As a result, Memphis Shelby County Schools declared extra security would be enforced, which alleviated some students’ concerns while others claimed they felt indifferent.
localmemphis.com
The African American Male Wellness Agency holds its second annual Walk to 'Close the Gap’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the life expectancy of Black men being significantly less than that of other races, the African American Male Wellness Agency held its walk to "Close the Gap" on Saturday. Men and women from all over Memphis gathered at Fourth Bluff Park for the African American...
actionnews5.com
Faith-based justice coalition holds local officials accountable at 5th annual meeting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - To bring more awareness to key equity issues in Shelby County, MICAH hosted its fifth Annual Public Meeting on Sunday at First Baptist Broad. MICAH stands for Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope. It is a coalition of community and faith-based organizations that strive to bring a more powerful voice to issues in the 901 community.
Parents concerned after altercation at Desoto school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emotions are boiling over for a Desoto County schools mother after her daughter was ‘attacked’ by a parent during a fight this week. She spoke exclusively with WREG. her message and the latest on the investigation. The mother of one of the girls involved in the fight described this as an isolated […]
tri-statedefender.com
Hurt, healing bared at symposium to get Ell Persons lynching site on federal registry
The horrors of lynching and the act’s lasting effects on the psyches of the victim’s relatives and witnesses were laid bare during a day-long symposium at First Congregational Church. “Confronting the Legacy of Lynching: A Conversation Among Descendants” was the fourth and final panel of the Memphis Lynching...
actionnews5.com
Memphis students take pledge against gun violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of students in Memphis are taking a stance against gun violence. Elementary and middle school students at Memphis Business Academy Hickory Hill all took a pledge against the act Friday morning. “I’ve seen many families on the news, crying because they lost their loved ones,”...
actionnews5.com
Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Chris McCoy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer is in newsstands now. Writer Chris McCoy joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about the cover story on Indie Memphis founded in 1998 by a group of University of Memphis film students. Watch his...
actionnews5.com
Reality TV star, Memphis native returns home to give back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reality TV star and Memphis native returned home Saturday to give back to her community. You may have seen Mariel Swan on Racing Wives TV show, currently on Austin Dillion’s Life in the Fast Lane, or on the stage during her reign as Miss Teen Tenn. and Miss Tenn.
localmemphis.com
Opinion | Homicide rate data shows Memphis may have turned a corner | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are some revealing numbers when it comes to how cities are dealing with their homicide rates. For once, Memphis isn't on a top 10 list that nobody wants to be on. WalletHub analyzed the data for all the major cities and found Memphis isn't struggling as much as other cities in terms of where homicides are spiking.
actionnews5.com
Memphis officials ask for public feedback on Greenbelt Park dock expansion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis officials want to hear your thoughts about the Greenbelt Park Dock Project. The development project would place a new dock at the park for cruise ships coming into Memphis. Greenbelt Park is just one park a part of the Mississippi River dock expansion project proposed...
Grave mistake: Memphis funeral home buries wrong person in WWII veteran’s plot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee family grieving the death of a World War II veteran was shocked to discover moments before his funeral that someone else was buried in his grave. “There were no technical difficulties. They got another body buried in daddy’s grave,” James Pharr, son of Thomas...
actionnews5.com
Doctor shares tips for diabetes management
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In honor of National Diabetes Month, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease (NIDDK) is encouraging people to develop a diabetes self-care plan. Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of NIDDK, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about steps...
californiaglobe.com
If You Actually Do the Crime, Do Not Do the Rhyme
And then there is actually literally felony stupid. Bizzle – real name Fontrell Antonio Baines, 33, hometown Memphis, TN – shot to infamy in the summer of 2020, posting to You Tube and other social media sites videos detailing how he defrauded the state’s Employment Development Department of more than $1.2 million.
actionnews5.com
Hospitality Hub opens, designed to shelter women healing from trauma
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hospitality Hub is now open in Memphis. The facility is located at 590 Washington Avenue. The grand opening was held Thursday. The city of Memphis says its the region’s first barrier-free emergency shelter for women designed to facilitate healing from trauma. “The Hospitality Hub’s...
