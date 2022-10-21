Greyhounds travel to Lompoc to take on Cabrillo

North County football update

– Friday night, the Atascadero High School Greyhound Football team (5-3, 4-0) travels to Lompoc to take on Cabrillo (2-6, 0-4.). The Greyhounds are in an excellent position to close out their conference games with two victories. They face Pioneer Valley in their final game next Friday.

The Paso Robles High School Bearcat Football team (5-3) plays at home Friday against the Nipomo Titans (0-8). The Bearcats are coming off an upset win at Santa Ynez. They finish the regular season at home against Arroyo Grande, next Friday.

The Tempelton Eagles (5-3, 2-2) are on the road Friday night. They visit Morro Bay High School (4-4, 2-2). Both teams are 2-2 in the Ocean League. The Eagles wrap up their regular season at San Luis Obispo next Friday.