Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms continues to move forward in spite of adversities just like her character Maxie

If anyone knows what it is like to be bullied and deal with online haters it is General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms. She is one of several actresses on the ABC soap who have been at the receiving end of comments from cruel soap fans. Kelly Monaco (Sam McCall). Tabyana Ali (Trina Robinson) Kelly Thiebaud ( Britt Westbourne) have all responded to negative fans who criticized them about their looks, hairstyles, and their character's love lives.
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Daemon Attempts to Coax a Dragon With Song — His Success Could Make or Break the War

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1. In the finale episode of House of the Dragon’s first season, there are plenty of bits to question. Some of Daemon Targaryen's (Matt Smith) actions throughout the episode are confusing: why does he choke Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy)? And what dragon was he singing to while House Targaryen is out at war?
April 29 Was Days Before Taylor Swift's Infamous Met Gala Getaway

Fans are already picking apart the lyrics of Taylor Swift's 10th studio album "Midnights." In "High Infidelity," Taylor repeatedly references April 29 while never really revealing where she was that night. "Do you really want to know where I was April 29th? / Do I really have to chart the...
Legendary Actor and Comedian Leslie Jordan Has Died at the Age of 67

The entertainment world is grieving the death of legendary actor and comedian Leslie Jordan. On Oct. 24, the beloved performer, best known for his roles as Beverley Leslie in Will & Grace and Phil in Call Me Kat, suddenly died at 67 years old. Article continues below advertisement. What happened?...
Theo Graves Has Already Made Quite a Splash on 'AHS: NYC'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of AHS: NYC. Fans are quickly learning that AHS: NYC is about as murderous, mysterious, and leather-clad as a show could be. The latest installment in the FX series depicts the underworld of early-'80s New York City in a way that only American Horror Story could: through copious amounts of sex and violence.
Swifties Have a Heartbreaking Theory About the Meaning of "Bigger Than the Whole Sky"

Trigger warning: This article includes discussion of pregnancy loss. Swifties wasted no time in deciphering each track on Taylor Swift's album "Midnights," which dropped at the stroke of midnight on Oct. 21, 2022. Once the new music was released, theories about each song's meaning — and who they're about — began flying left and right on social media. And fans think they've cracked the code about "Bigger Than the Whole Sky."
