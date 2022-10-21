Read full article on original website
Who Is 'Below Deck Med' Star Natasha Webb Dating? Meet Her Musician Boyfriend
Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean is well underway and the tea is piping hot. Early in the season, viewers saw a romance spark between Natasha Webb and Chef Dave White. However, their rendezvous ended almost as soon as it began. Article continues below advertisement. Since then, things have been...
Who Did Taylor Swift Date at 19? She Reflects on Past Relationships in "Midnights"
With the release of her highly anticipated new album "Midnights," singer-songwriter Taylor Swift continues to prove she is the music industry. The record's debut resulted in her fandom (dubbed Swifties) crashing Spotify and taking over social media with thousands of acclamatory tweets and, of course, plenty of theories. Article continues...
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Robyn Brown's Battle With COVID-19 Impacts Her Time on 'Sister Wives'
Like it or not, we're still living in the midst of a society ravaged by the ongoing presence of COVID-19. Despite worldwide vaccination efforts and regular booster shots being offered, the disease that caused a global quarantine back in early 2020 can still present a danger to many people. At...
General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms continues to move forward in spite of adversities just like her character Maxie
If anyone knows what it is like to be bullied and deal with online haters it is General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms. She is one of several actresses on the ABC soap who have been at the receiving end of comments from cruel soap fans. Kelly Monaco (Sam McCall). Tabyana Ali (Trina Robinson) Kelly Thiebaud ( Britt Westbourne) have all responded to negative fans who criticized them about their looks, hairstyles, and their character's love lives.
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Does Queen Latifah Ride the Motorcycle in 'The Equalizer' — and Does She Do Her Own Stunts?
Fans know Queen Latifah for her talents in acting and music — but viewers of her CBS hit The Equalizer want to know if her skills also include motorcycle riding. Indeed, her character on the show is often seen on a bike, but is it really her riding it?
Daemon Attempts to Coax a Dragon With Song — His Success Could Make or Break the War
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1. In the finale episode of House of the Dragon’s first season, there are plenty of bits to question. Some of Daemon Targaryen's (Matt Smith) actions throughout the episode are confusing: why does he choke Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy)? And what dragon was he singing to while House Targaryen is out at war?
April 29 Was Days Before Taylor Swift's Infamous Met Gala Getaway
Fans are already picking apart the lyrics of Taylor Swift's 10th studio album "Midnights." In "High Infidelity," Taylor repeatedly references April 29 while never really revealing where she was that night. "Do you really want to know where I was April 29th? / Do I really have to chart the...
Central Park “Karen” Yells at Singer for Ruining His Daily Walk, Gets Torched Online
If you invited someone into your home or onto your property and they started behaving in a way you didn't approve of, you'd have every right to demand they leave the premises. How you go about ensuring they leave is where things tend to get tricky. But, for the most part, since it's your property, you can demand someone leave if they're acting out of pocket.
TikTok Thinks Taylor Swift Wrote a Secret Poetry Book Under the Pen Name June Bates
Swifties, we have another mystery on our hands. Our queen mastermind, Taylor Swift, may have secretly written and published a poetry book behind our backs and published it under the pen name June Bates just days before releasing "Midnights." Article continues below advertisement. I know. It sounds crazy, right? But...
Legendary Actor and Comedian Leslie Jordan Has Died at the Age of 67
The entertainment world is grieving the death of legendary actor and comedian Leslie Jordan. On Oct. 24, the beloved performer, best known for his roles as Beverley Leslie in Will & Grace and Phil in Call Me Kat, suddenly died at 67 years old. Article continues below advertisement. What happened?...
Mark Wahlberg calls out Workout Anytime Aiken gym in early morning Instagram video
Aiken was paid a visit by one of the biggest stars in Hollywood over the weekend, though the visit didn't go perfectly. In an Instagram reel video he recorded at 3:05 a.m. Sunday, Oscar-nominated actor Mark Wahlberg stood outside the Workout Anytime Aiken at 614 Richland Ave. West and commented on how he was blocked from visiting the...
Whose Crown Did Rhaenyra Wear During Her Crowning in 'House of the Dragon'?
Warning: The following post contains spoilers for the entire first season of House of the Dragon. It looks like the Dance of Dragons is about to begin. Following a season finale in which Rhaenyra Targaryen discovered that her crown had been usurped, we saw her exercise restraint even as she was crowned queen.
Fans of a Famous 'Harry Potter' Fan Fiction Think Taylor Swift Is the Author
There are many TikTok theories about the talents of musician Taylor Swift. Some say she's been secretly writing poetry under a pseudonym, while others have theorized that she co-writes more popular songs than fans realize. The latest fan theory taking the internet by storm is the theory that Taylor is...
Is Tracie Thoms Leaving '9-1-1'? Karen Wilson's Life Is in Danger This Week
When you're part of the team of Los Angeles first responders on 9-1-1, you're bound to get caught up in all sorts of hairy situations. The series follows LA's police, paramedics, firefighters, and dispatchers as they defend the city against crime and life-threatening emergencies. Life is hard for a first...
Theo Graves Has Already Made Quite a Splash on 'AHS: NYC'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of AHS: NYC. Fans are quickly learning that AHS: NYC is about as murderous, mysterious, and leather-clad as a show could be. The latest installment in the FX series depicts the underworld of early-'80s New York City in a way that only American Horror Story could: through copious amounts of sex and violence.
Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' Music Video Easter Eggs Are Numerous and Wild
When musician Taylor Swift puts out an album, fans can always anticipate some sort of visual full of Easter eggs to follow. Her latest release, "Midnights," is no exception to the rule, and as soon as the music video for "Anti-Hero" hit YouTube, fans were there with their magnifying glasses.
Swifties Have a Heartbreaking Theory About the Meaning of "Bigger Than the Whole Sky"
Trigger warning: This article includes discussion of pregnancy loss. Swifties wasted no time in deciphering each track on Taylor Swift's album "Midnights," which dropped at the stroke of midnight on Oct. 21, 2022. Once the new music was released, theories about each song's meaning — and who they're about — began flying left and right on social media. And fans think they've cracked the code about "Bigger Than the Whole Sky."
23 Men Who Woke Up, Decided To Cheat, And Then Had The Audacity To Lie About It
"That he lives in a five bedroom house — just him, his daughter and his daughter's nanny/help. The nanny/help in question was his wife."
