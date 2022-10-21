ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Holiday market coming to State Street this year

By Brandon Ison
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The holiday season footprint along State Street in the Loop will have some new additions this year.

In addition to long standing holiday traditions in the Loop, the Chicago Loop Alliance has now announced plans for a State Street Holiday Market, placing 70 local vendors indoors at the corner of State and Monroe.

"Indoor in a major retail space on State Street in this great city, so it's an amazing opportunity for these small businesses," Chicago Loop Alliance spokesperson Kiana DiStasi told WBBM.

She said that the family-friendly State Street Holiday Market will be the ultimate holiday experience, including live performances.

"You're gonna come in there and it's gonna feel like Christmas, smell like Christmas, look like the holidays."

Beginning November 18 through mid-December, the Chicago Loop Alliance also hinted that the State street corridor from Wacker Drive to Ida B. Wells, will be lit up with holiday lights like never before.

