Tryon, NC

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Tryon Halloween Stroll seeking volunteers

The Tryon Halloween Stroll will be taking place along Trade Street on October 31, and organizers are looking for volunteers to help with the costume party and other aspects of the event. Princesses, pirates, superheroes, and more will enjoy trick-or-treating during the annual event from 4 to 6 p.m., as...
TRYON, NC
Photos: Polk County celebrates Homecoming 2022

Polk County High School celebrated Homecoming on Friday, concluding a day of activities with the crowning of the 2022 Queen at halftime of the Wolverines’ game with East Rutherford. Senior Ella Waldman was chosen as Queen, with senior Annslee Kilgore named Maid of Honor and junior Vanessa Raposa selected...
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Presbyterian Church to host Trunk or Treat

TRYON – Tryon Presbyterian Church invites families to its second annual Trunk or Treat from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Church members provide the trunks in the church parking lot at 430 Harmon Field Road, decorating their vehicles for the occasion. Children make the rounds receiving treats. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided, and tie-dye balloon man Carl Woody will return to delight the children with his balloon animal creations.
TRYON, NC
A happy Homecoming: Polk County romps past East Rutherford

As the clock ticked zero Friday, Bruce Ollis clasped his grandson’s hand and broke into a wide grin as he walked onto W.J. Miller Field. Big Homecoming victory, family all around, a milestone coaching win. Awful lot to smile about. Polk County’s dominant 42-9 victory over East Rutherford in...
POLK COUNTY, NC
Brush fire along Hwy.74 causes traffic issues

COLUMBUS – Friday afternoon, a large brush fire in a wooded area along Hwy. 74 caused traffic issues in Columbus. Smoke could be seen billowing from the area from various locations. Polk Schools issued a message stating that bus routes would be delayed due to traffic on Hwy. 74...
COLUMBUS, NC
Chocolate Drop fire shuts down US-74 West traffic Friday

COLUMBUS – On Friday, October 21, multiple fire crews worked to contain a wildfire on Chocolate Drop Mountain in Columbus. The fire spread out alongside Highway 74 between the 161 and 163 mile markers. The North Carolina Forest Service estimated eight to ten acres burned before firefighters were able...
COLUMBUS, NC
Polk County District Court results 10/5/22

In Polk County District Court on Oct. 5, 2022 with Judge F. Mercer presiding, 93 cases were heard. Some cases were continued, dismissed or sent to superior court. Jason Wesley Barnwell was convicted of felony probation violation. Barnwell was sentenced to 90 days in jail then probation terminated. Jacquelyn A....
POLK COUNTY, NC

