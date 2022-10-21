Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone throws Harrison Bader under the bus for not knowing batting order
The New York Yankees‘ offense has gone quiet during the playoffs, notably against the Houston Astros over the first two games of the ALCS. With Game 3 scheduled for Saturday night, the Bombers will have a tough task ahead of them, despite traveling back to the Bronx and having their home fans cheering them on.
Michael Kay has had enough of New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has to be feeling the heat from all sides. Fans had been calling for his head for years now, that brief respite at the beginning of this season may as well have been a lifetime ago. His decisions, especially with his pitching staff and relievers, have mystified experts and even the players on his team. It has felt as though he is managing for his job in the ALCS.
The Philadelphia Phillies make the Chicago White Sox look foolish
The Chicago White Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies started out the season as the most disappointing teams in baseball. The White Sox continued to disappoint while the Phillies did something to turn things around. The Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi on June 3rd after a 22-29 start. Chicago White Sox...
Did Aaron Judge hint he’s returning to Yankees after Game 4 Astros loss?
The 2022 Yankees’ season is so over that no amount of “motivational” videos of the 2004 Red Sox kicking their asses will save it. Now, all that’s left is for someone to pick up the pieces and try to fill myriad holes in the interest of competing with the Houston Astros, a team that’s been standing in the Regular Season Champion Bombers’ way since 2015. Will that “someone” be Brian Cashman? In all likelihood, yes, and he’ll be dealing with a whopper of a decision from the jump off.
Houston Chronicle
Houston Astros sweep New York Yankees in ALCS, advance to World Series
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Houston Astros are heading to the World Series for the fourth time in the last six seasons after a dominant run through the American League playoffs. Dusty Baker's squad is now 7–0 in the 2022 playoffs. The Astros...
David Ortiz explains why Red Sox fans should have hope for Xander Bogaerts extension
After months of campaigning on Xander Bogaerts’ behalf in the form of logic, warnings, and even the occasional name-calling, David Ortiz is taking a different approach in his efforts to get the Boston Red Sox to pay up. Hope. Speaking to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe (subscription required)...
Yankees swept out of ALCS after another egregious defensive mishap
The New York Yankees’ 2022 season is over. They’ve been swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS after nearly stealing both games on the road. It’s shocking to even say that, but it truly was the case just a few days ago. On Sunday night, though,...
Pedro Martinez trolls Yankees after stunning ALCS collapse
Millions of people rejoiced when the Houston Astros defeated the New York Yankees in the wee hours of Monday morning, but few know how it feels to be on the receiving end of Yankees fans’ targeted torment. Count Pedro Martinez among them. For most of the first century of...
Yardbarker
Red Sox pitching prospect Shane Drohan has swing-and-miss stuff
Because Jeremy Wu-Yelland underwent Tommy John surgery in April, Shane Drohan was the only member of the Red Sox’ 2020 draft class to pitch competitively this season. Drohan, who was taken in the fifth round out of Florida State University two years ago, broke camp with High-A Greenville this spring after spending the entirety of the 2021 campaign at Low-A Salem.
Taylor Hall Explains Why Bruins Are Fastest Team He’s Played With
BOSTON — The Bruins have a new identity under head coach Jim Montgomery as an offensive-minded squad that plays with speed at all levels. That has been on display in the first six games of the season, where Boston have scored three or more goals in five of six contests. Taylor Hall, who scored the game-winning goal in the Bruins’ 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, has played for five teams in his 13-year career, and he was asked postgame if the Black and Gold are the fastest he’s ever played with.
Down 3-0 in ALCS, Yanks turn to ’04 Red Sox for inspiration
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees turned to an unusual source for inspiration Sunday: the 2004 Boston Red Sox. That year, Boston became the only team in major league history to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven postseason series, winning four straight games against the rival Yankees in the ALCS and going […]
Scenes from Astros clubhouse: Everything you missed from Houston’s celebration
The Houston Astros celebrated late into the night. Here’s what you may have missed from their clubhouse antics after winning the ALCS. The ALCS is supposed to be the meeting between the two very best teams in the American League. The Houston Astros made it clear that there is no competition in the American League this season, sweeping the Yankees handily.
Yardbarker
Red Sox, Veteran Pitcher Have 'Mutual Interest' In Reunion Next Season
The Boston Red Sox are interested in bringing back an aging veteran who tallied the third-most innings pitched on the team last season according to the player himself. "We’ve talked and had lunch with a few of the guys in the front office, and understand that there’s a mutual interest there," Rich Hill told Rob Bradford on WEEI's "Bradfo Sho" earlier this week. "Being able to stay home would be great."
FOX Sports
Astros aim to clinch ALCS in Game 4 against Yankees
Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA, .92 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
FOX Sports
Astros lead Yankees 2-0 ahead of ALCS Game 3
Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (11-9, 2.54 ERA, .95 WHIP, 194 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
