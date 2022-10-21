The Peripheral season 1 premiere, review, trailer, cast, release date, time, how to stream for free online (10/20)

Read full article on original website
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
7 new Netflix releases people will be streaming non-stop next week
Less than a month from now, consumers will have started to fork over money to Netflix for the privilege of streaming both its library content and fresh Netflix releases on a newly launched ad-supported subscription tier. For such a thing to be a success will, of course, depend in large part on the streaming giant being able to maintain a consistent level of quality with the ongoing slate of new shows and movies that it cranks out from one week to the next.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 18
What does one do when The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is over and you want something else to watch? Watch Amazon Prime Video's other epic fantasy series, The Wheel of Time, apparently. The Wheel of Time has rejoined Prime Video's Top 10 movies and shows just days after The Rings of Power wrapped up its first season, as those who got a Prime subscription tour the rest of what's available. (You could also check out our list of the best shows to watch on Prime Video!) The rest of the list is perfectly stable, with no changes.
How to watch ‘House of the Dragon’ season finale episode 10 for free (10/23/22)
House of the Dragon, the hit Game of Thrones prequel series, airs its finale tonight, Sunday, October 23 at 9 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max. Set over 200 years before the start of Game of Thrones (2011) and based on the hit books by George R.R. Martin, House of the Dragon explores the civil war of House Targaryen and the events that led up to the story audiences know and love.
TVGuide.com
House of the Dragon Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and More
House of the Dragon's Season 1 finale is about to come in to your living room like a dragon busting through the floor of a king's coronation. The final episode of the first season airs Sunday night at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max, but we're already looking ahead to Season 2, when the Targaryens and their kin fight among themselves for control of the Iron Throne and Westeros. (#TeamAlicent here!)
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Blade of the 47 Ronin Free Online
Cast: Anna Akana Mark Dacascos Teresa Ting Dustin Nguyen Dan Southworth. In this sequel to "47 Ronin," a new class of warriors emerges among the Samurai clans to keep a sought-after sword from falling into the wrong hands. Is Blade of the 47 Ronin on Netflix ?. Netflix doesn't currently...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Titles This Week – October 17th, 2022
Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (10/13/22 to 10/19/22). Here are some highlights this week. Netflix’s show The Watcher dethroned Interview with the Vampire and is ranking #1 this week. New on the list is Halloween Ends at #3, Terrifier at #7, and Hellraiser...
CNET
HBO's 'House of the Dragon' Finale: What Time It Airs in Your Time Zone
It arrives on Sunday. The one we've been waiting for, the Big Kahuna: House of the Dragon's season 1 finale. It's been a long journey. Nearly 20 years have passed between the premiere and the finale, but it appears we're about to see the Targaryen Civil War kick off in earnest.
The Handmaid’s Tale is back on TV in the UK – how to watch season 5 on Prime Video and Channel 4
Those who can still remember vividly the final scene in the previous season of The Handmaid’s Tale will be pleased to know that season five of the award-winning dystopian drama series is finally here in the UK. The show is back, and for the first time ever, it will also be streaming on Amazon Prime Video at the exact same time that it airs on Channel 4.Season five of The Handmaid’s Tale started airing on the streaming service Hulu in the US more than a month ago, on 14 September, and there are now only three more episodes to go,...
‘House of the Dragon’ Finale: Episode 10 Release Date, Time, and Our Predictions
'House of the Dragon' Episode 10 will show Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen's response to the Hightowers' betrayal, but when does the finale arrive on HBO?
Digital Trends
How to turn off autoplay previews and episodes on Netflix
It’s movie night. You find the comfy spot on the couch, launch Netflix, and start scrolling through the streaming service’s vast catalog. But, linger over one title for too long, and scenes from the selection begin to blare out at you. Netflix’s autoplay is easily one of its most annoying features, and it's surprising how many people don't know that they can actually turn it off.
ComicBook
Blue Lock Reveals English Dub Cast, Release Date
2022's Fall Anime Season is a crowded one, which is great news for anime fans, but makes the competition that much more difficult not just for returning franchises like My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, and Mobile Suit Gundam, but also for new series entering the ring in Chainsaw Man and Blue Lock. With the idiosyncratic soccer anime seeing some of Japan's best up-and-coming soccer players competing in a game that might stop them from playing the sport forever, and the English Dub for this new anime adaptation is right around the corner.
IGN
R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned - Official Release Date Trailer
The Wild West has gone to Hell, literally, and the world’s best hope of being saved lies in the. gun-slinging hands of Sheriff Roy Pulsipher (Jeffrey Donovan) as he becomes the newest officer. for the Rest In Peace Department (R.I.P.D.) enforcing the afterlife’s laws. If the Old West was...
Collider
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Sets 2024 Release Date
Fans of the beloved franchise can mark their calendars as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has officially set a release date for May 24, 2024, in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Production on the newest installment of the franchise is now underway in Australia. The film stars...
TechRadar
HBO Max is eyeing an official Australian launch, according to Foxtel boss
Currently, if you want to enjoy what HBO has to offer here in Australia, your options are either to subscribe to Binge or use a VPN. However, we might one day see HBO offer Aussies an official streaming service – at least according to Foxtel boss Patrick Delany. HBO...
How many episodes are in East New York Season 1?
East New York is already impressing viewers. The show has landed a full-season order. How many episodes will we get in the first season?. Is it really that surprising to see a TV crime drama on CBS succeeding? That’s especially the case when the scheduling is well-planned. East New York follows new episodes of the No. 1 drama on the network The Equalizer. Of course, the series was going to perform well.
Jessi Combs Documentary Trailer Is Here
To get everyone primed for the new Jessi Combs documentary which is about to drop, HBO Max has released the official trailer. The feature, titled The Fastest Woman on Earth will debut on the streaming service October 20 and the footage shared looks incredible. Given the reputation HBO has cultivated over the years, that’s hardly surprising, but it’s good to see they didn’t cheap out for this project.
