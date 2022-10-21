ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

salish-current.org

From the Editor’s Desk: Fact-checking 42nd District campaign mailers

42nd Legislative Districtabortion accesspolicingpolitcal campaignspublic safetyWhatcom County. This year, Whatcom County is on track to receive over $1 million worth of political advertisements in mailboxes. These political mailers to 42nd Legislative District addresses are timed to arrive with the ballot and carry with them a variety of claims and arguments. Here at the Salish Current, we continue our work of fact checking these claims as they arrive.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

State commission recommends Paine Field as one of two potential options for new aviation capacity

Adding capacity at Paine Field was one of two options recommended to the Washington State Legislature to meet the state’s growing demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo and general aviation capacity in Washington state. After months gathering public feedback and reviewing technical analyses, the Washington State’s Commercial Aviation...
lynnwoodtimes.com

Sheriff thanks community for cleaning Interurban Trail in South Everett

EVERETT, Wash., October 21, 2022— Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney was surprised to find most of the stretch of the Interurban Trail he and others were scheduled to clean this morning was cleared by local community members and Washington State Department of Corrections. This morning Snohomish County Sheriff Adam...
EVERETT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

No mandatory drug treatment at Edmonds hotel shelter

Homeless people seeking shelter at new emergency housing in Edmonds will not have to agree to drug treatment before they are allowed to move in. The Snohomish County Council earlier this week – for the second time – voted not to make drug treatment mandatory at the Edmonds Best Value Inn, along with another hotel purchased in Everett.
EDMONDS, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history

From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Two students apprehended in Lake Stevens High School bomb threat

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., October 21, 2022—Lake Stevens High School was evacuated shortly before 10:30 a.m. today after a bomb threat was made on the social media site, YikYak. Two juvenile students suspected of making the threat were quickly identified by the Lake Stevens Police Department and are being “referred for criminal prosecution.” according to the police press release. No bombs nor explosives were found.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Coho Rule Changes For Wallace, Skagit, Cascade, Dungeness

THE FOLLOWING ARE RULE CHANGE NOTICES FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. 1. Extends coho salmon fishery from in Skagit River areas from mouth to Cascade River Rd. (Marblemount Bridge) through Nov. 30, 2022. 2. Maintains: Bait prohibited from mouth to Cascade River Rd. (Marblemount Bridge) Effective date:...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
48north.com

Marine Thrift Comes Into Its Own

Learn more about our colleagues who offer awesome deals on cool second-hand boat stuff at Port Townsend’s Marine Thrift. Marine Thrift is a second-hand store with boat stuff ranging from the genuinely fine to “what-the-heck?” to exactly what you were looking for. Located in Port Townsend’s Boat Haven and started in early 2016 as a project of the Northwest Maritime Center, Marine Thrift is growing into itself in 2022. With record levels of donations and sales “through the roof,” Marine Thrift is beginning to look like a lot more than a fledgling clever idea.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
whatcom-news.com

Law enforcement activity temporarily closes Marine Drive

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department personnel are involved in a incident that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, required closing a section of Marine Drive between Alderwood Avenue and McAlpine Road. As of 6:30pm, the road closure remained in place.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Western Front

More bike lanes, less parking: What are the impacts?

Bellingham City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, Oct. 24 to vote on whether to remove public parking on several streets to install bike lanes. The upcoming decision comes as a result of the Bicycle Master Plan, which the Bellingham City Council established in 2014 to create a more bike-friendly city.
BELLINGHAM, WA

