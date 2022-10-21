Read full article on original website
Whatcom child care tax proposal has broad support among health care, employers
Some two-thirds of families lack access to child care, keeping parents and caregivers out of the county’s workforce.
salish-current.org
From the Editor’s Desk: Fact-checking 42nd District campaign mailers
42nd Legislative Districtabortion accesspolicingpolitcal campaignspublic safetyWhatcom County. This year, Whatcom County is on track to receive over $1 million worth of political advertisements in mailboxes. These political mailers to 42nd Legislative District addresses are timed to arrive with the ballot and carry with them a variety of claims and arguments. Here at the Salish Current, we continue our work of fact checking these claims as they arrive.
myedmondsnews.com
State commission recommends Paine Field as one of two potential options for new aviation capacity
Adding capacity at Paine Field was one of two options recommended to the Washington State Legislature to meet the state’s growing demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo and general aviation capacity in Washington state. After months gathering public feedback and reviewing technical analyses, the Washington State’s Commercial Aviation...
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Oct. 19, 2022
WHATCOM — More than 1.3 million Washington residents have signed up to practice their earthquake readiness during the annual earthquake drill.
Concerned with Bellingham’s fair housing practices? Now’s your chance to comment
An assessment is designed to identify fair housing issues, determine the factors that significantly contribute to those issues and develop a strategy to reduce them.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Sheriff thanks community for cleaning Interurban Trail in South Everett
EVERETT, Wash., October 21, 2022— Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney was surprised to find most of the stretch of the Interurban Trail he and others were scheduled to clean this morning was cleared by local community members and Washington State Department of Corrections. This morning Snohomish County Sheriff Adam...
myedmondsnews.com
No mandatory drug treatment at Edmonds hotel shelter
Homeless people seeking shelter at new emergency housing in Edmonds will not have to agree to drug treatment before they are allowed to move in. The Snohomish County Council earlier this week – for the second time – voted not to make drug treatment mandatory at the Edmonds Best Value Inn, along with another hotel purchased in Everett.
MyNorthwest.com
Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history
From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Two students apprehended in Lake Stevens High School bomb threat
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., October 21, 2022—Lake Stevens High School was evacuated shortly before 10:30 a.m. today after a bomb threat was made on the social media site, YikYak. Two juvenile students suspected of making the threat were quickly identified by the Lake Stevens Police Department and are being “referred for criminal prosecution.” according to the police press release. No bombs nor explosives were found.
These pickleball courts at the Bellingham Armory are almost ready for dinking
The final step is to finish the striping on the courts.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Coho Rule Changes For Wallace, Skagit, Cascade, Dungeness
THE FOLLOWING ARE RULE CHANGE NOTICES FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. 1. Extends coho salmon fishery from in Skagit River areas from mouth to Cascade River Rd. (Marblemount Bridge) through Nov. 30, 2022. 2. Maintains: Bait prohibited from mouth to Cascade River Rd. (Marblemount Bridge) Effective date:...
Cargo activity at Bellingham Shipping Terminal sparks noise complaints
Many of the complaints involve the timing of the noise, with people saying they are kept awake late at night by the sounds of moving scrap metal.
Local, federal authorities arrest trio in Whatcom fentanyl-trafficking operation
Undercover agents set drug deal at cafe near Bellingham airport.
48north.com
Marine Thrift Comes Into Its Own
Learn more about our colleagues who offer awesome deals on cool second-hand boat stuff at Port Townsend’s Marine Thrift. Marine Thrift is a second-hand store with boat stuff ranging from the genuinely fine to “what-the-heck?” to exactly what you were looking for. Located in Port Townsend’s Boat Haven and started in early 2016 as a project of the Northwest Maritime Center, Marine Thrift is growing into itself in 2022. With record levels of donations and sales “through the roof,” Marine Thrift is beginning to look like a lot more than a fledgling clever idea.
Ferndale shocks undefeated Stanwood on the road to claim 3A Wesco North title
STANWOOD, Wash. - Ferndale High School edge rusher Jake Mason and the rest of the Golden Eagles would like everyone to remember they're still here. That message couldn't have been sent any more clearly than with Ferndale upending previously-unbeaten Stanwood, 28-7, on Friday night in the 3A Wesco ...
whatcom-news.com
Law enforcement activity temporarily closes Marine Drive
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department personnel are involved in a incident that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, required closing a section of Marine Drive between Alderwood Avenue and McAlpine Road. As of 6:30pm, the road closure remained in place.
Cafe expands to downtown, ice cream shop gains TikTok following from Bellingham
Rolled ice cream videos by the new business have become popular on the business’s TikTok account.
kpug1170.com
State Patrol seeking information on fatal hit and run in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The State Patrol is asking for anyone with information about a fatal hit and run on I-5 in Bellingham to come forward. An unknown vehicle collided with a motorcycle on northbound I-5 near Lakeway Drive on October 6th at about 9 p.m. The vehicle left the...
‘Best French onion soup I have ever tasted.’ The best soup in Whatcom County from our poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best soup is also known for its cocktails, creme brulee, beef stroganoff and more.
Western Front
More bike lanes, less parking: What are the impacts?
Bellingham City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, Oct. 24 to vote on whether to remove public parking on several streets to install bike lanes. The upcoming decision comes as a result of the Bicycle Master Plan, which the Bellingham City Council established in 2014 to create a more bike-friendly city.
