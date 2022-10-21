ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky highway crews prepare for snow and ice season

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have already starting prepping for snow and ice season. Over the next couple of weeks, drivers may see plows making test runs on highways. These help drivers become familiar with their assigned routes, note hazards and check out turnaround locations. Starting last week and continuing into...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Dispatch: Man flees on foot into river after vehicle pursuit

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What started as a vehicle pursuit ended with a man in the river. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, a man led Nitro Police Officers on a chase that went through Saint Albans. It happened after midnight, around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The man eventually bailed...
NITRO, WV
KISS 106

3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome

It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
HENDERSON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week

This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
CALVERT CITY, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain will finally return to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The dry pattern will finally take a break. Rounds of showers & storms will push through the region for the middle of the week. We have been dry for a while now and any round of rain will give us some relief. I just don’t see this push of showers & storms giving us total relief from our long dry streak of weather. In most cases, we only pick up around a quarter of an inch to a half inch of accumulation. While it is at least something to report it isn’t very much at all.
KENTUCKY STATE
q95fm.net

Kentucky State Police Asks for Public’s Help in Missing Person Case

Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding Amy Marie Green. Green has been missing since this Monday, October 17. Green is a white female, 45 years old and has brown hairs. She was last wearing a white long sleeve shirt with breast cancer awareness ribbons and wearing black leggings.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WATCH | Stopping the flow of drugs in Central Kentucky

WATCH | Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 16 hours ago. WATCH | Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

COVID-19 is evolving in Kentucky, but what will it look like this fall?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coronavirus disease continues to infect Kentuckians, and many local medical experts are examining how the infection has evolved since March 2020. Medical experts in Kentucky are seeing COVID-19 evolve in different ways. As of Oct. 21, Kentucky had a positivity rate of 8.50% and has...
KENTUCKY STATE
Post Register

Where is snow falling tonight and tomorrow?

Idaho (CBS2) — It's a weather alert day for sure as snow is well on its way to many parts of Idaho. Let's take a look at who's getting snow and who isn't. Scattered rain showers have begun to hit the Treasure Valley but no snow is anticipated for any TV communities. Similar conditions are expected in the Magic Valley.
IDAHO STATE
wdrb.com

Candidate for Kentucky governor charged with menacing, criminal trespassing for chasing nephew in his truck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A candidate for Kentucky governor was charged after police said he tried to chase down his nephew in his truck. According to police in Kenton County, Eric Deters' teenage nephew pulled up to a farm to hunt, saw his uncle and flipped him off. Deters then reportedly jumped in his own truck and chased his nephew on the road and through fields for more than a mile.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Ky Fish and Wildlife: Bear hunting regulations streamlined

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Simplified bear hunting regulations are now in place in Kentucky. Regulation changes proposed by the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission received final legislative approval on Oct. 20. Gone are the eight zones and harvest quotas that shut down a season once a set number of female...
KENTUCKY STATE

