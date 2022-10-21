Read full article on original website
Kentucky highway crews prepare for snow and ice season
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have already starting prepping for snow and ice season. Over the next couple of weeks, drivers may see plows making test runs on highways. These help drivers become familiar with their assigned routes, note hazards and check out turnaround locations. Starting last week and continuing into...
Dispatch: Man flees on foot into river after vehicle pursuit
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What started as a vehicle pursuit ended with a man in the river. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, a man led Nitro Police Officers on a chase that went through Saint Albans. It happened after midnight, around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The man eventually bailed...
3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome
It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
Cold front to move through West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky overnight on Tuesday
(WOWK) — We are seeing a sting of warm and sunny days, but changes are on the way for next week. A cold front will move through Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. After this front passes, we will see significant changes in our weather conditions compared to the weekend. Rain […]
Missing Laurel County woman located in Mississippi
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Officials said 37-year-old Tawana R. Martin was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at her London home and was reported missing on Sunday.
A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week
This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain will finally return to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The dry pattern will finally take a break. Rounds of showers & storms will push through the region for the middle of the week. We have been dry for a while now and any round of rain will give us some relief. I just don’t see this push of showers & storms giving us total relief from our long dry streak of weather. In most cases, we only pick up around a quarter of an inch to a half inch of accumulation. While it is at least something to report it isn’t very much at all.
Kentucky State Police Asks for Public’s Help in Missing Person Case
Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding Amy Marie Green. Green has been missing since this Monday, October 17. Green is a white female, 45 years old and has brown hairs. She was last wearing a white long sleeve shirt with breast cancer awareness ribbons and wearing black leggings.
She almost died at 13. Now she's fighting to get drunk driving detection in all cars
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky woman who’s been fighting to end drunk driving since she was a child says a world in which cars cannot start for impaired drivers is coming. Alex Otte, National President of Mothers Against Driving, has been fighting to end drunk driving since a drunk boater almost took her life.
Republican state lawmakers call out Gov. Beshear for not doing enough to address 'rising gas prices'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — On Thursday, several republican state lawmakers took the capital's rotunda to urge Gov. Andy Beshear (D) to do more when it comes to "rising gas prices." "Read the signs," said Sen. Brandon Smith (R), chair of the Senate natural resources and energy. "What else do I have to do?"
WATCH | Stopping the flow of drugs in Central Kentucky
WATCH | Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 16 hours ago. WATCH | Kentucky...
COVID-19 is evolving in Kentucky, but what will it look like this fall?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coronavirus disease continues to infect Kentuckians, and many local medical experts are examining how the infection has evolved since March 2020. Medical experts in Kentucky are seeing COVID-19 evolve in different ways. As of Oct. 21, Kentucky had a positivity rate of 8.50% and has...
Where is snow falling tonight and tomorrow?
Idaho (CBS2) — It's a weather alert day for sure as snow is well on its way to many parts of Idaho. Let's take a look at who's getting snow and who isn't. Scattered rain showers have begun to hit the Treasure Valley but no snow is anticipated for any TV communities. Similar conditions are expected in the Magic Valley.
Why are there food shortages in Kentucky and nationwide?
As supplies dwindle the price of goods has surged.
Candidate for Kentucky governor charged with menacing, criminal trespassing for chasing nephew in his truck
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A candidate for Kentucky governor was charged after police said he tried to chase down his nephew in his truck. According to police in Kenton County, Eric Deters' teenage nephew pulled up to a farm to hunt, saw his uncle and flipped him off. Deters then reportedly jumped in his own truck and chased his nephew on the road and through fields for more than a mile.
Coroner: Body of missing Kentucky 4-year-old was wrapped in plastic inside suitcase
A coroner's report has revealed more grisly details about how the body of a missing 4-year-old girl was found. Serenity McKinney's body was found back in February. In a report just received from the Bullitt County Coroner's Office, it says that her body was found decomposing, wrapped in plastic inside of a green suitcase.
Mom, tattoo artist arrested after 10-year-old child gets arm tattoo, police say
Police in Lloyd, New York, have arrested a woman accused of letting her 10-year-old get an arm tattoo, along with the tattoo artist who inked the child.
Ky Fish and Wildlife: Bear hunting regulations streamlined
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Simplified bear hunting regulations are now in place in Kentucky. Regulation changes proposed by the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission received final legislative approval on Oct. 20. Gone are the eight zones and harvest quotas that shut down a season once a set number of female...
When do we fall back?
Ready or not, here it comes. The time to turn back your clocks an hour is right around the corner.
