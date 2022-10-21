Findlay Post investigating fatal crash on Interstate 75 involving multiple commercial vehicles and a car

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The testimony in the trial for suspended Wapakoneta mayor Thomas Stinebaugh began Tuesday. Jury selection took all day on Monday, and the opening statement began Tuesday. Around 30 subpoenas have been issued for people who could possibly testify in the trial. Stinebaugh was indicted on 17 counts, including having unlawful interest in a public contract, conflict of interest, and theft in office. He pleaded not guilty on all counts. The trial is under the direction of a visiting judge.

