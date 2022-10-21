Read full article on original website
Yankees’ Aaron Boone throws Harrison Bader under the bus for not knowing batting order
The New York Yankees‘ offense has gone quiet during the playoffs, notably against the Houston Astros over the first two games of the ALCS. With Game 3 scheduled for Saturday night, the Bombers will have a tough task ahead of them, despite traveling back to the Bronx and having their home fans cheering them on.
Padres manager Bob Melvin defends Trent Grisham's ninth-inning bunt in NLCS loss to Phillies
Viewers were perplexed as Trent Grisham dropped down a bunt with the San Diego Padres threatening in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the NLCS.
Oakland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Oakland, CA, is a city with much history. Since the beginning of the Gold Rush, it has always had a lot of character. Unfortunately, Oakland also has a dark side. The city has high crime rates, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
Did Aaron Judge hint he’s returning to Yankees after Game 4 Astros loss?
The 2022 Yankees’ season is so over that no amount of “motivational” videos of the 2004 Red Sox kicking their asses will save it. Now, all that’s left is for someone to pick up the pieces and try to fill myriad holes in the interest of competing with the Houston Astros, a team that’s been standing in the Regular Season Champion Bombers’ way since 2015. Will that “someone” be Brian Cashman? In all likelihood, yes, and he’ll be dealing with a whopper of a decision from the jump off.
Houston Astros sweep New York Yankees in ALCS, advance to World Series
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Houston Astros are heading to the World Series for the fourth time in the last six seasons after a dominant run through the American League playoffs. Dusty Baker's squad is now 7–0 in the 2022 playoffs. The Astros...
Dusty Baker addresses his future with Astros before ALCS Game 3
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has overseen a period of significant success over the last three seasons, but it's no guarantee he returns to the Minute Maid Park dugout in 2023. Baker, 73, is in the last year of his contract, and he did not reach an extension with the...
Pedro Martinez trolls Yankees after stunning ALCS collapse
Millions of people rejoiced when the Houston Astros defeated the New York Yankees in the wee hours of Monday morning, but few know how it feels to be on the receiving end of Yankees fans’ targeted torment. Count Pedro Martinez among them. For most of the first century of...
The Philadelphia Phillies make the Chicago White Sox look foolish
The Chicago White Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies started out the season as the most disappointing teams in baseball. The White Sox continued to disappoint while the Phillies did something to turn things around. The Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi on June 3rd after a 22-29 start. Chicago White Sox...
David Ortiz explains why Red Sox fans should have hope for Xander Bogaerts extension
After months of campaigning on Xander Bogaerts’ behalf in the form of logic, warnings, and even the occasional name-calling, David Ortiz is taking a different approach in his efforts to get the Boston Red Sox to pay up. Hope. Speaking to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe (subscription required)...
Padres’ Profar Ejected for Arguing in Ninth Inning vs. Phillies
The San Diego infielder struck out on a checked swing and was promptly ejected to the excitement of Philly fans at Citizens Bank Park.
Yankees swept out of ALCS after another egregious defensive mishap
The New York Yankees’ 2022 season is over. They’ve been swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS after nearly stealing both games on the road. It’s shocking to even say that, but it truly was the case just a few days ago. On Sunday night, though,...
Scenes from Astros clubhouse: Everything you missed from Houston’s celebration
The Houston Astros celebrated late into the night. Here’s what you may have missed from their clubhouse antics after winning the ALCS. The ALCS is supposed to be the meeting between the two very best teams in the American League. The Houston Astros made it clear that there is no competition in the American League this season, sweeping the Yankees handily.
Red Sox, Veteran Pitcher Have 'Mutual Interest' In Reunion Next Season
The Boston Red Sox are interested in bringing back an aging veteran who tallied the third-most innings pitched on the team last season according to the player himself. "We’ve talked and had lunch with a few of the guys in the front office, and understand that there’s a mutual interest there," Rich Hill told Rob Bradford on WEEI's "Bradfo Sho" earlier this week. "Being able to stay home would be great."
Disturbing details emerge on Vikings’ player’s arrest
The Minnesota Vikings are on a bye week in Week 7, and it appears that the time away from the football field was not a good thing for every player on the team. Disturbing details have emerged of an arrest that occurred on Saturday regarding Vikings’ offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh.
