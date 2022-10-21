Read full article on original website
Why Farmers Feed Magnets to Cows
I had a “cow magnet” as a kid. It didn’t attract them — it was for them to eat. Surprisingly carefree about her dietary choices.Photo by Luke Stackpoole on Unsplash. Recently, I was fidgeting with some favorite toys of my childhood: magnets. I had collected a bunch of magnets, from the typical small magnets enclosed in colorful plastic, often given to kids as toys, to a few neodymium magnets that have to be handled with care lest they crush a finger.
Shark skin is nearly impossible to engineer. A 3D look shows why.
Sharks have distinctive skin that allows them to prowl the seas. PexelsMaterials scientists have been trying to uncover the secrets of shark skin to maximize boats, wind turbines, and more.
Shark Skin Is Engineered for Speed
This article was originally published by Hakai Magazine. Not many people get close enough to a shark to pet it. If you could run your hand from a shark’s head to its tail—not that you should—it would feel smooth, almost like suede. Reverse direction, and it’s rough like sandpaper. Viewed under a microscope, shark skin is composed of ribbed, dragonesque scales layered like shingles on a roof. These structures, called “dermal denticles,” are more like teeth than skin. Made of dentin and enamel, they are innervated, and their ribbed and layered pattern guides water across the shark, reducing friction and drag. Sharks’ impressive skin helps them glide through the water; some species reach speeds as fast as almost 50 kilometers an hour.
High Speed Cameras Capture Mosquito Larvae 'Harpooning' Prey With Their Heads
How do mosquito larvae catch their prey? By using their heads. In attacks that are too swift to be seen with the naked eye, predatory aquatic larvae, which measure about 0.75 inch (2 centimeters) long, launch their heads toward their victims like tiny harpoons, high-speed film footage reveals. In a...
