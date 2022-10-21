This article was originally published by Hakai Magazine. Not many people get close enough to a shark to pet it. If you could run your hand from a shark’s head to its tail—not that you should—it would feel smooth, almost like suede. Reverse direction, and it’s rough like sandpaper. Viewed under a microscope, shark skin is composed of ribbed, dragonesque scales layered like shingles on a roof. These structures, called “dermal denticles,” are more like teeth than skin. Made of dentin and enamel, they are innervated, and their ribbed and layered pattern guides water across the shark, reducing friction and drag. Sharks’ impressive skin helps them glide through the water; some species reach speeds as fast as almost 50 kilometers an hour.

