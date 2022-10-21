Soap fans loved Billy Miller on All My Children as Richie Novak, TheYoung and the Restless as Billy Abbott and when he was a recast, Jason Morgan, on General Hospital. When Steve Burton decided to return to GH he reclaimed the character he originated and Miller was revealed to be his twin brother Drew Cane. When the ABC soap fired Billy his followers were angry and some Y&R viewers hoped he might return to the CBS soap. Instead the actor went on to other roles and now will be seen in prime time in NCIS.

24 DAYS AGO