Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
Bernie Sanders Is Once Again Asking His Party to Stop Screwing Up the Midterms

On Thursday, Bernie Sanders will hit the campaign trail to make his closing midterm pitch. He’ll go to states like Wisconsin, Nevada, and Pennsylvania — “to places where we think we could have the most impact,” he says. He’ll go to congressional districts where his party has given up, like South Texas. He’ll campaign on behalf of Senate candidates who aren’t planning on appearing alongside him. He’s going because, in the eyes of the 81-year-old progressive senator, his party is blowing its chance at midterms success. Democrats are letting Republicans win the messaging war on the economy — even though, as...
‘Morning Joe': Al Sharpton Says Black Voters Are ‘Ashamed’ Every Time Herschel Walker Opens His Mouth (Video)

”I don’t think Herschel knows the difference between the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate,“ the activist and pundit told ”Morning Joe“. Sitting in the “Morning Joe” studio Monday, Rev. Al Sharpton railed against Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker as not only incompetent and ill-equipped for the job, but as an “insult” to the Black community that helped him gain such a platform in the first place.
Historian: 'There may be no turning back from Trumpism'

Princeton University historian Julian Zelizer joins Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes to discuss his thoughts on the lasting legacy of former President Donald Trump. This segment airs on October 25, 2022. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
China Communist Party choses next seven men to run country

China Communist Party choses next seven men to run country. China's ruling Communist Party has chosen the next seven men to run the country for the next five years. Many of them are loyal to current leader Xi Jinping. NPR's Emily Feng reports.
The impact of Iranian protesters and social media influencers

The impact of Iranian protesters and social media influencers. Protests in Iran have been ongoing for nearly six weeks, sparked by the death of a young woman who was being held by the nation's "morality police." Protests on the streets of Iran are nothing new, but this latest action has managed to break through communication barriers often imposed by the ruling party when dissension occurs.
'My hands were shaking': Young girl shares diary from the early days of the war in Ukraine

More than 7 million refugees have been recorded across Europe due to the war in Ukraine. The lead refugee agency for the United Nations says two-thirds of those who've left Ukraine are children — but we don't often hear their stories. Yeva Skalietska, a 12-year-old girl from Ukraine, has been keeping a diary since the early days of the war there. She's one of the lucky ones who made it out with her grandmother, but she doesn't know when it will be safe to return.
Ukrainian forces advance towards Kherson while Russia claims Ukraine may deploy a 'dirty bomb'

Ukrainian forces advance towards Kherson while Russia claims Ukraine may deploy a 'dirty bomb'. Ukrainian forces continue their march towards the strategic city of Kherson near the Black Sea. Meanwhile, international observers dismiss Russia's claims that Ukraine may detonate a "dirty bomb" with radioactive material. NPR's Franco Ordoñez joins us...

