Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Red and Black
UGA Black Affairs Council hosts an enchanting evening at Café Soul
On Friday night, the University of Georgia’s Black Affairs Council took over the Memorial Hall Ballroom to host Café Soul, their annual talent show. After five months of planning, auditioning and practicing, the talent was ready to take the stage. With their acts as rehearsed as they could...
Red and Black
First-annual Georgia Rodeo brings crowds to Athens
On Friday, the “rowdiest party in the SEC'' came to Athens. The first annual Georgia Rodeo brought huge crowds to the Athens Fairgrounds. From tailgating and rodeo events, to some popular names in country music performing later in the evening, the event offered a variety of activities for attendees to choose from. The fairgrounds opened at noon and events went all day, ending with Riley Green’s closing performance at 9:30 p.m.
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett Yellow River Trick-or-Treatment Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 29
Learn, play, and enjoy fair food at one of Gwinnett’s state-of the-art facilities! Join the Department of Water Resources for the Yellow River Trick-or-Treatment Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10:00am to 2:00pm. Costumes are welcome during this free, family-friendly event. Tours will be offered throughout the day,...
Who Could Be Next to Commit to Georgia?
The Georgia Bulldogs added their 21st commit on Sunday afternoon when 4-star defensive back Chris Peal announced he'd be taking his talents to Athens to play for Kirby Smart. So, as the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs continue to round out their 2022 recruiting class, who could be the next names to ...
Red and Black
Athens' Dunkin celebrates reopening with free coffee giveaway
Dunkin’ Donuts, located on 771 Prince Avenue, will celebrate its grand reopening on Saturday, Oct. 22 with a giveaway for its Athens customers. Starting at 9 a.m.,the first 100 people in line will win free coffee for a year. Following the giveaway, Dunkin’ will hold an official ribbon cutting...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Stacey Abrams stops in downtown Athens
Stacey Abrams, Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial nominee, hosted a rally at College Square in downtown Athens on Wednesday, Oct. 19, as a part of her “Let’s Get It Done Bus Tour.” Several other democratic candidates running for office spoke at the rally including Janice Laws Robinson, Nakita Hemingway and Bee Nguyen.
Lima News
Dr. Jessica Johnson: Looking into Herschel Walker’s soul
The Georgia Senate race between GOP nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock has a belligerent nature of combativeness that will go down to the wire on Nov. 8. When Walker first announced his candidacy in August of last year, I, like many native Georgians, was intrigued by his...
accesswdun.com
City of Gainesville introducing ‘Holly Jolly Trolley’ light tour this holiday season
Get to ready to sing “fa la la” and decorate your home’s halls to participate in Gainesville’s first Holly Jolly Trolley light tour!. Residents and businesses within the Gainesville city limits can apply now to have their home, store, street, or complex included on the route. According to a press release from the City of Gainesville, the Gainesville Trolleys will take passengers on a whimsical ride through the city from November 27 until December 31.
Red and Black
Inner East Athens Neighbors hosts community meeting to discuss District 2 representation, advocacy plans
Athens’ District 2 residents met at New Freedom Christian Center on Monday, Oct. 17 to talk about the Inner East Athens Neighbors’ lawsuit against the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections and the next steps in their work for representation. IEAN President Cshanyse Allen was joined by Dexter Wimbish,...
Red and Black
Athens Unsolved Homicides and Cold Cases
Your browser does not support the audio element. In this episode, we will discuss unsolved homicides. First, assistant podcast editor Jim Bass interviews Cameron Jay, creator of the Classic City Crime podcast. Second, Jim reflects on the interview and discusses the alarming unsolved homicide rate with podcast editor Midori Jenkins.
1 dead, another hospitalized in Athens double shooting
ATHENS, Ga. — A deadly double shooting between two young men took the life of one in Athens and sent another to the hospital Friday night, according to their police department. Officers said they were dispatched around 4:55 p.m. to the 100 block of Gaines School Road regarding a...
Levi Frady: 25th anniversary of tragic case that created Georgia’s Amber Alert system
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — When a child goes missing, it is important to call and alert each and every person you know. Twenty-five years ago, an 11-year-old boy’s case inspired everyone to answer, “Levi’s Call.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On...
Red and Black
Get to know Athens’ enigmatic motorized-unicycle man
Nothing grabs someone’s attention quite like a man and his dog riding an electric unicycle along Milledge Avenue. Local business owner Joe Wingate is often seen riding his “half-motorcycle kind of thing” around downtown Athens and the University of Georgia campus. Wingate’s technology repair shop, Average Joe...
accesswdun.com
Football: Lanier rallies to beat Jackson County
BRASELTON, Ga. — Despite leading in the second half, Lanier rallied back to knock off Jackson County, 21-14, at Panther Stadium Friday night. The loss drops the Panthers (3-6, 2-3 Region 8-6A) out of the top four and lifts the Longhorns (4-5, 3-2 Region 8-6A) to the fourth spot in the Region 8-6A standings.
Red and Black
Investor purchases endanger Athens affordable housing
Editor’s note: This story is part one of a three-part series on the housing crisis in Athens. The series explores who is impacted, how the crisis happened and what the community and local government have done to mitigate the impact. Juana Hulin was moving up in the world. A...
Red and Black
Warnock visits Athens as early voting begins
Students from the University of Georgia and Athens-Clarke County residents gathered at the UGA Chapel on Thursday morning to hear Sen. Raphael Warnock speak. The incumbent was joined by members of Dawgs for Warnock, Athens-Clarke County Democrats Chairman and District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson, State Senator and Attorney General candidate Jen Jordan and Mayor Kelly Girtz.
uga.edu
Fouche named director of emergency preparedness
Fouche has served nearly 20 years in the University of Georgia Police Department, most recently as deputy chief. After the conclusion of a national search, Adam Fouche has been named director of the University of Georgia’s Office of Emergency Preparedness and Insurance and Claims Management, effective Oct. 1. Fouche...
fox5atlanta.com
Levi Frady case: Georgia 11-year-old's disappearance, death still mysterious 25 years later
ATLANTA - Levi Frady was reported missing in Forsyth County on Oct. 22, 1997. His body was found the next day. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still searching for leads in the 11-year-old boy's disappearance and death. Here's what investigators know about that day 25 years ago. Who was...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: Predicting results for the rest of the Bulldogs season
It’s a good respite from the typically stressful (or sometimes uneventful) Saturdays watching your team play, but all you really want to do is get through the rest of the regular season and see whether you’re playing for hardware or not. That’s where Georgia is this weekend. At...
New Superintendent announces school district town halls
New Clarke County School Superintendent Robbie Hooker announces plans for a series of town hall meetings, six of them starting November 1 at Clarke Central High School and concluding December 5 at the Pinewood Estates Community Center. Dr. Hooker, a former principal at Clarke Central, replaced the now retired Dr. Xernona Thomas as Superintendent of Schools in Athens earlier this month.
Comments / 0