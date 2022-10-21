Get to ready to sing “fa la la” and decorate your home’s halls to participate in Gainesville’s first Holly Jolly Trolley light tour!. Residents and businesses within the Gainesville city limits can apply now to have their home, store, street, or complex included on the route. According to a press release from the City of Gainesville, the Gainesville Trolleys will take passengers on a whimsical ride through the city from November 27 until December 31.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO