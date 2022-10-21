Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Ruxolitinib cream results in greater repigmentation in vitiligo
For patients with vitiligo, ruxolitinib cream results in greater repigmentation of lesions compared with vehicle control, according to a study published online Oct. 20 in the New England Journal of Medicine. David Rosmarin, M.D., from Tufts Medical Center in Boston, and colleagues conducted two phase 3 trials involving patients aged...
5 Vitamins You Should Be Taking For Discoloration And Dark Spots, According To Experts
Struggling with dark spots and discoloration on your skin? You’re not alone — it’s an incredibly common occurrence that can happen with hormonal changes (like pregnancy), as well as exposure to UV rays and certain medications. If you have spots on your skin that bother you, your first step should always be visiting a board-certified dermatologist who can assess the spots, make sure they aren’t anything more serious than an aesthetic concern, and discuss ways to remedy the concern. Your best solution might be a laser you’ve never considered — or a topical cream with a powerful ingredient that your doctor believes can help and can prescribe to you.
How To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back,’ According To Dermatologists
The idea of skin on the face or elsewhere “snapping back” has to do with elasticity. When it comes to your complexion, your diet, use of specific skincare products and genes all play a role. While aging is inevitable and wrinkles are normal, some methods can promote a youthful glow at any age. We checked in with dermatologists and other skin health experts to learn more about preventing premature aging and how to stop sagging skin in its tracks when you first notice it. Read on for essential tips from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods.
MedicalXpress
Regular use of common cholesterol-lowering drug linked to reduction of COVID-19 severity, risk of death
Commonly used cholesterol-lowering statins may reduce the risk of death and severity of COVID-19 disease, suggests a study of more than 38,000 patients being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "While there is no 'magic bullet' to help patients who are very ill with COVID-19, statins decrease inflammation, which...
In Style
The 14 Best Retinol Products of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Take a trip down the beauty aisle at your local pharmacy and you'll find that every cream, serum, and cleanser claims to be the product that will radicalize your at-home skin care regimen. It's a tall order for most, but when it comes to retinol, experts say it's actually quite true. "[Retinols] are among the most effective therapeutic topical products that really work, as opposed to lotions and potions that almost work," says Gerald Imber, M.D., a plastic surgeon and the director of New York-based Youth Corridor Clinic.
ohmymag.co.uk
Dark circles under your eyes could be a sign of a bigger issue
A tell-tale sign of tiredness and inadequate sleep is the formation of dark circles under the eyes. However, did you know that the bags under your eyes could signal certain medical conditions? Typically, you should not worry the dark patches under your eyes, but in some instances, you might want to consult your doctor.
This Is The Best Hair Treatment To Boost Volume And Thickness, According To Beauty Experts
If your hair goals include thicker, more voluminous hair, there’s a good chance you’ve already tried everything to get there. You’ve used all of the shampoos and conditioners that merely mention “volume” on the label. You coat your hair with volume-boosting mousse and take every supplement under the sun that promises to grow hair or boost your hair’s natural texture. Maybe you’re disappointed in the lack of results you’ve noticed — or would like to take things one step further and add another step to your hair care routine. Whatever the reason, you’ve probably never considered this hair treatment that so many beauty experts recommend for boosting volume and thickness. It seems so simple, but is actually low-key incredible effective. Best of all: it won’t break the bank and feels all kinds of amazing. Gaby Longsworth, PHD, certified hair practitioner, and owner of Absolutely Curly Everything, explains why this is the best hair treatment for healthy, thicker hair.
The Worst Skin Care Habits That Dermatologists Wish You'd Stop
These professionals hear it all, see it all and have some thoughts about what you’re doing wrong.
Allure
Minoxidil: Dermatologists on What to Realistically Expect From the Hair Loss Treatment
Hair loss can be a stressful experience. We believe bald is beautiful on people of all genders, whether it's by choice or not — and we are certainly not alone in that stance — but, for many people, it can be all-encompassing and totally confidence-destroying. There's one increasingly popular hair loss treatment popping up all over our social timelines (and most likely yours, too) and that's minoxidil. It promises to be a one way ticket to denser hair with little-to-no side effects at a reasonable price tag. Seems too good to be true, right? Well, it's complicated, but the prospect is promising nevertheless. While it might seem like you don't have many options or solutions for your hair loss right now, minoxidil could be the hero in foam form you were waiting for.
MedicalXpress
Green eyeglasses reduce pain-related anxiety in fibromyalgia patients, study shows
Wearing special green eyeglasses for several hours a day reduces pain-related anxiety and may help decrease the need for opioids to manage severe pain in fibromyalgia patients and possibly others who experience chronic pain, according to a study being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "Our research found that...
MedicalXpress
Alcoholic pancreatitis patients with continued alcohol intake may finally have therapeutic options
Many alcoholic pancreatitis patients continued drinking during COVID-19. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers are studying the effects of continued alcohol intake and seeking better treatment for alcohol-associated pancreatic disease. The researchers are looking for solutions to the continued effects of alcohol use, its harmful impact, and treatment....
SHAPE
Benefits of Argan Oil for Hair and How to Use the Ingredient
The task of finding the best oil for your hair routine can seem daunting at first. Dozens of types of oils exist from rosemary to coconut, each serving the same main purpose but featuring its own unique properties. But if you're ready to spend time comparing the best oils for...
Beauty Experts Say This One Hydrating Tea Is The Secret To Flawless, Ageless Skin
The best skincare news in the world would be discovering that a mocha latte with extra chocolate shavings on top is actually top-secret weapon for better skin. We may not be quite that lucky, but there’s some good news anyway: you can relax under a blanket, watch your favorite movie, and soothe yourself with a beverage that works overtime as a skin savior. Teas have been long known for their antioxidant and therapeutics properties — but specific teas can even help keep your complexion more youthful and glowing (and all you have to do is boil some water, grab a tea bag, let it steep, and get ready to veg out with a cup in your hand). But with so many tea varieties, which one is the best option for your skin? Beauty experts say this one hydrating tea is the secret to flawless, ageless skin.
MedicalXpress
Opioid prescribing after surgery remains the same for seniors, but doses are lower, study shows
Although there has been no decrease in the number of opioid prescriptions seniors receive after surgery, the doses of those prescriptions are lower, according to a study of more than a quarter million Canadian patients being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "While it's good news that the doses...
10 percent of Americans over 65 in 2016 had dementia: study
One in 10 Americans aged 65 and older had dementia in 2016, according to a study aimed at gauging how prevalent the neurological problem is among Americans. The research released Monday in the journal JAMA Neurology found that nearly a third of Americans had mild cognitive impairment or dementia in 2016. Twenty-two percent were…
Video gaming may be associated with better cognitive performance in children
Story at a glance In the past, research on video games and children tended to focus on the potential detrimental effects of the hobby. New research published in JAMA Network Open suggests playing video games could be good for children’s cognitive performance. Those who played at least three hours each day scored higher on two…
studyfinds.org
Best Green Teas of 2022: Top 4 Brands Most Recommended By Expert Websites
Green tea is considered one of the key superfoods in the world of nutrition. Tea is one of the most consumed beverages globally, with green tea being particularly rich in antioxidants compared to other forms of tea. The powerful plant also contains phytochemicals known to stimulate the central nervous system and maintain overall health. If you’re thinking of becoming a green tea connoisseur, you may be wondering which brands experts believe to be the best.
MedicalXpress
Manipulating light can induce psychedelic experiences—and scientists aren't quite sure why
For millennia, people have used mind-altering techniques to achieve different states of consciousness, envision spiritual figures, connect with nature, or simply for the fun of it. Psychedelic substances, in particular, have a long and controversial history. But for just as long, people have been having these experiences without drugs too, using rhythmic techniques such as rocking, chanting or drumming.
