Related
Psych Centra
Behavioral Changes in Addiction: Perceived Manipulation
Addiction can affect how the brain functions and impact your behavior in ways that others may perceive as manipulation. Substance use disorder and addiction is a complex condition that affects millions of people worldwide. People with addiction become emotionally and physically dependent on the substance they use. Continued substance use...
Is There a Connection Between ADHD and Addiction
By Geoffrey A. Booth, M.D., Medical Director, LifeSync Malibu. Most people associate attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with the image of a busy six-year-old who struggles to stay on task at school. What isn’t so widely known is that ADHD is also prevalent among adults.
WebMD
Strict Parenting Could Lead to Depression, Study Finds
Oct. 18, 2022 -- Strict parenting causes changes in children’s brains that increase their risk of mental health issues, including depression, later in life, a new study says. “We discovered that perceived harsh parenting, with physical punishment and psychological manipulation, can introduce an additional set of instructions on how...
studyfinds.org
Kids with strict parents more likely to develop depression, study says
VIENNA, Austria — Kids with strict parents are more likely to develop depression, according to new research. University of Leuven researchers say an authoritarian style changes the wiring of a kid’s brain, making them more likely to develop mental health issues. “We discovered that perceived harsh parenting, with...
psychologytoday.com
Mental Illness and the Process of Acceptance
The journey to acceptance is different for everyone. Acceptance often is an accumulative combination of factors. Objective discussions about the barriers to acceptance may expedite the process. A father once wrote me:. We worry our adult daughter has bipolar disorder. What finally triggered your acceptance that you had bipolar and...
10 mental health podcasts that help make struggles with depression, grief, autism, and other conditions easier to manage
Podcasts have advice and humor for every emotional struggle, from being a teen to major depressive disorder to the simple search for happiness.
Man says his drink can cure insomnia, alcoholism, PTSD. Feds say it’s dangerous
The product contains Phenibut HCL, an “unsafe food additive,” according to the government.
MedicalXpress
Green eyeglasses reduce pain-related anxiety in fibromyalgia patients, study shows
Wearing special green eyeglasses for several hours a day reduces pain-related anxiety and may help decrease the need for opioids to manage severe pain in fibromyalgia patients and possibly others who experience chronic pain, according to a study being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "Our research found that...
MedicalXpress
Opioid prescribing after surgery remains the same for seniors, but doses are lower, study shows
Although there has been no decrease in the number of opioid prescriptions seniors receive after surgery, the doses of those prescriptions are lower, according to a study of more than a quarter million Canadian patients being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "While it's good news that the doses...
MedicalXpress
Alcoholic pancreatitis patients with continued alcohol intake may finally have therapeutic options
Many alcoholic pancreatitis patients continued drinking during COVID-19. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers are studying the effects of continued alcohol intake and seeking better treatment for alcohol-associated pancreatic disease. The researchers are looking for solutions to the continued effects of alcohol use, its harmful impact, and treatment....
MedicalXpress
Anti-inflammatory drug could help people with PTSD forget traumatic events
The tablet form of the stress hormone cortisol could accelerate the process of forgetting intrusive memories, when given immediately after a traumatic event, finds a new study by UCL researchers. The research, published in Translational Psychiatry, found that hydrocortisone (30mg)—an anti-inflammatory drug used to treat conditions such as arthritis—acts to...
calmsage.com
Is There A Link Between PTSD and Domestic Violence?
Being in love is an adventurous experience, but when that love turns into something else, something that only hurts but provides no comfort, what then? Even the arms that felt like your safe haven can turn stressful and cause unwanted psychological hurt. I’m talking about how intimate partners or domestic violence can cause post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD.
MedicalXpress
One in ten older Americans has dementia, according to first nationally representative study in more than 20 years
In the first nationally representative study of cognitive impairment prevalence in more than 20 years, Columbia University researchers have found almost 10% of U.S. adults ages 65 and older have dementia, while another 22% have mild cognitive impairment. People with dementia and mild cognitive impairment are more likely to be older, have lower levels of education, and to be racialized as Black or Hispanic. Men and women have similar rates of dementia and mild cognitive impairment.
MedicalXpress
Why do children need polio vaccine boosters?
Unfortunately, in recent months, vaccine-derived poliovirus has been detected in sewage in north and east London. Following this, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) are advising that children aged one to nine years old in London are offered a polio vaccine booster dose. Dr. Sabine van Elsland spoke...
MedicalXpress
Nearly half of parents have leftover prescription medications at home
Many children live in homes with unused prescription drugs and expired medications, a new national poll suggests. Nearly half of parents say they have leftover prescription medication at home, according to the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health at University of Michigan Health. Four in five parents...
MedicalXpress
Head and neck cancer researchers demonstrate the capability of a deep learning algorithm in the post-surgery setting
Artificial intelligence can augment current methods to predict the risk that head and neck cancer will spread outside the borders of neck lymph nodes, according to researchers with the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN). A customized deep learning algorithm using standard computed tomography (CT) scan images and associated data contributed by patients who participated in the E3311 phase 2 trial shows promise, especially for patients with a new diagnosis of human papillomavirus (HPV)-related head and neck cancer. The E3311 validated dataset carries the potential to contribute to the more accurate staging of disease and prediction of risk.
MedicalXpress
Study explains why adults' hearts don't regenerate
As heart cells mature in mice, the number of communication pathways called nuclear pores dramatically decreases, according to new research from University of Pittsburgh and UPMC scientists. While this might protect the organ from damaging signals, it could also prevent adult heart cells from regenerating, the researchers found. The study,...
Psych Centra
Crippling Anxiety: How to Cope with It
Crippling anxiety can affect your daily life and prevent you from doing the things you love. If you feel like there’s no way out, there are ways you can cope and manage your anxiety. Crippling anxiety is a common phrase used to describe severe anxiety. It feels debilitating or...
MedicalXpress
People who struggle to cope with stressful situations could benefit from owning a pet, study finds
Having a pet can help people who are less resilient cope with the stresses of everyday life, new Kingston University research has found. Where owners consider their animals to be more important than the friends in their lives, however, it can contribute to increased feelings of loneliness. Psychology student Ece...
MedicalXpress
Preschool children who experience 'emergence delirium' post-surgery do not have long-term effects
Emergence delirium—a confused state during recovery from anesthesia that may include disorientation, hallucination, restlessness and purposeless hyperactivity—does not affect a child's behavior three months after surgery, according to research being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "Sitting in the waiting room while your child has surgery is...
