The final in the Grand Slam in Abu Dhabi for women U48kg was between Julia Figueroa from Spain and Italian Francesca Milani. The Italian is taller and seems superior, but it is only an appearance and Figueroa has years of experience. Milani the Spaniard to attack and she did so successfully, scoring a fabulous ippon, winning her first gold on the world judo tour since 2019 and her first medal in Abu Dhabi, the only tournament on the circuit in which she had not won metal. All this comes a week after finishing fifth in Tashkent.

2 DAYS AGO