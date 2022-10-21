Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Shilese Jones, Olympic medalists lead U.S. women’s team for gymnastics worlds
Shilese Jones and Tokyo Olympic medalists Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey headline the U.S. women’s gymnastics roster for the world championships that start next week. Jones won the all-around at a selection camp to clinch her spot on the six-woman traveling team to worlds in Liverpool, England. She’s set to make her global championships debut, one year after placing 10th at the Olympic Trials and mulling quitting elite gymnastics.
swimswam.com
World Cup Quotes: 3 Close Podium Misses Ignited ‘Fire’ for Red-Hot Dylan Carter
SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Dylan Carter’s red-hot run at the first World Cup series stop in Berlin was fueled by missing three major international medals by less than one-tenth of a second this summer. At the World Championships in June, the 26-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago...
swimswam.com
2022 FINA World Cup – Berlin: Day 3 Finals Live Recap
SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) The first stop of the FINA Swimming World Cup series wraps up Sunday in Berlin with 11 finals. The third evening session will start with the men’s 400 IM, followed by the women’s 800 free, women’s 100 butterfly, men’s 50 fly, women’s 200 backstroke, men’s 100 back, women’s 50 breaststroke, men’s 200 breast, women’s 100 free, men’s 200 free, and women’s 200 IM.
swimswam.com
After SC Worlds Slight, Beata Nelson Is On Her Way to Six-Figure World Cup Payday
Beata Nelson won't race at this year's premier short course meters meet, but she's still going to make a pile of cash for her efforts. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. American swimmer Beata Nelson, for the second-straight season, was left off a US roster for the Short Course World...
swimswam.com
Seto & Watanabe Each Post 2:01 In 200 Breaststroke Duel In Japan
SCM (25m) While competing on day two of the 64th Japan Short Course Swimming Championships, Ryosuke Irie proved once again that he is one of the world’s most consistent backstrokers. The 32-year-old handily took the gold tonight in the men’s 100m backstroke, stopping the clock in a super swift...
tennismajors.com
WTA Rankings: Swiatek holds firm at the top as Pegula and Gauff make Top 4 debuts
Poland’s Iga Swiatek held firm to the No 1 spot on the WTA Tour, beginning her 29th week at the top of the world rankings. The 21-year-old has a lead of 5,780 points over her closest challenger – Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, who sits at No 2. Weeks...
swimswam.com
‘Chad Le Clos 2.0’ Takes 200 Fly Win on Night 2 of FINA World Cup Berlin
SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) We saw Chad Le Clos of South Africa tear up the Berlin pool on night one of this FINA World Cup Series and the 30-year-old put on an encore performance to conclude night two. Yesterday Le Clos crushed a winning 100m fly time...
swimswam.com
Matsumoto Slices .10 Off Japanese 200 Free National Record
SCM (25m) While competing on day one of the 2022 Japan Short Course Swimming Championships, Katsuhiro Matsumoto fired off a new national record in the men’s 200m freestyle. Hitting the wall in a time of 1:41.67, Matsumoto easily defeated tonight’s field, which included Hidenari Mano and Temma Watanabe, who finished with the silver and bronze, respectively. Mano posted a silver medal-worthy effort of 1:43.25 while Watanabe rounded out the top 3 in 1:43.85.
swimswam.com
Dylan Carter Rips 20.77 50 Free, Rewrites T&T National Record from 2012
Dylan Carter broke a 10-year-old Trinidad & Tobago national record with a 20.77 in the men’s 50-meter freestyle on Friday en route to his first World Cup win at the first stop of the series in Berlin. The 26-year-old USC graduate was .32 seconds faster than his previous best...
swimswam.com
Ceccon and Acevedo Hit SCM 100 BK Records En Route to Word Cup Medals
SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) World Record: 48.33, Coleman Stewart (USA) – 2021. World Junior Record: 48.88, Jiayu Xu (CHN) – 2018. World Cup Record: 48.90, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2017. RESULTS:. Shaine Casas (USA) – 49.54. Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 49.62. (TIE)...
swimswam.com
Dylan Carter, Javier Acevedo Hit SCM 50 Back National Records in Berlin
SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) World Record: 22.22, Florent Manaudou (FRA) – 2014. World Junior Record: 22.77, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2018. World Cup Record: 22.61, Peter Marshall (USA) – 2009. Dylan Carter (TTO) – 23.15. Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 23.22. Javier Acevedo...
swimswam.com
Olympic Silver Medalist Tomoru Honda Hits 1:46.85 SCM 200 Fly World Record
SCM (25m) While competing on day one of the 64th Japan Short Course Swimming Championships, Tomoru Honda produced a new World Record in the men’s 200m butterfly. The reigning Olympic silver medalist posted a massive mark of 1:46.85 to obliterate the previous WR of 1:48.24 teammate Daiya Seto put on the books at the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships.
swimswam.com
Marwan El-Kamash Shatters 1500 Free Egyptian Record by 12 Seconds With 14:35.93
SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Marwan El-Kamash narrowly missed out on his first World Cup medal with a fourth-place finish in the men’s 1500-meter freestyle final on Saturday night, but the 28-year-old Egyptian did come away with a personal-best time of 14:35.93 that shattered his own national record by more than 12 seconds.
swimswam.com
Noe Ponti Slices .11 off of Swiss National Record In 100 Butterfly
SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Behind winner Chad Le Clos of South Africa’s head-turning performance of 48.58 to win the men’s 100m butterfly in Berlin, runner-up Noe Ponti of Switzerland made some noise of his own. Coming into the wall in a time of 49.38 to...
swimswam.com
Schouten Lowers Hours-Old Dutch Record In Women’s 200 Breaststroke
SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) The 2022 FINA World Cup Series kicked off today from Berlin and already Tes Schouten of the Netherlands is making her presence known. While competing in the heats of the women’s 200m breaststroke event this morning, Schouten, clocked a speedy mark of 2:20.89...
swimswam.com
Singapore Record Holder, Junior National Champion Nick Mahabir Commits to Cal
The defending NCAA Champion men from Cal are reloading in a big way in the class of 2024. The latest commit is one of the top breaststrokers in the group. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
BBC
Lucy Renshall: British judoka retains Grand Slam title in Abu Dhabi
British world number one Lucy Renshall has retained her Abu Dhabi Grand Slam gold medal with victory over Portugal's Barbara Timo. Renshall, 26, cruised past her opponent in the final of the -63kg category to earn a fifth career Grand Slam title. It is her fourth Grand Slam victory since...
Daphne Schrager shines at track World Championships
Britain has a new pursuit hope for the Paralympics in Paris in 2024
judoinside.com
Julia Figueroa back on golden spot in Abu Dhabi
The final in the Grand Slam in Abu Dhabi for women U48kg was between Julia Figueroa from Spain and Italian Francesca Milani. The Italian is taller and seems superior, but it is only an appearance and Figueroa has years of experience. Milani the Spaniard to attack and she did so successfully, scoring a fabulous ippon, winning her first gold on the world judo tour since 2019 and her first medal in Abu Dhabi, the only tournament on the circuit in which she had not won metal. All this comes a week after finishing fifth in Tashkent.
ATP roundup: Holger Rune stuns Stefanos Tsitsipas in Stockholm
No. 7 seed Holger Rune of Denmark rolled over top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to win
Comments / 0