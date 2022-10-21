ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

New Wildflower Park to open in Boca Raton

By Aja Dorsainvil
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
A newly renovated park near Boca Raton's downtown district is set to open Saturday.

Wildflower Park opens to pedestrians on Saturday at 10 a.m. at 551 E. Palmetto Park Rd. People in cars will be allowed to park in the parking beginning at 1 p.m.

The multi-million dollar park features a new seawall, art sculptures, waterfront seating, parking, pedestrian walkways, restroom, among other amenities. It also connects to Silver Palm Park.

City of Boca Raton
Waterfront seating at Wildflower Park.

"After years of planning and work, we are excited that we now have a 6-acre urban green space that builds the link from our downtown to our oceanfront," said Mayor Scott Singer.

The city said the park’s name was determined by a community vote and refers to a former restaurant on the site known as the Wildflower.

Wildflower Park will be open everyday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information about the park, click here .

