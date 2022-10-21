Read full article on original website
Update: Missing Woman Located
ROHNERT PARK (BCN) A missing 80-year-old woman considered at-risk has been found, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said Saturday afternoon. Diane Lynn, who suffers from dementia, was located thanks to the help of residents, officials said. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast...
Shooting Near Stockton Leaves 53-Year-Old Man Dead
Detectives are seeking the public's help to find answers about a shooting that left a 53-year-old man dead outside his home near Stockton last week, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Carlos Samoy was shot and killed shortly after 1 a.m. last Tuesday just outside his...
Cats offer unconditional love, cuddles, stress relief
Advertising Feature: This article is from a special section that was not produced by the newsroom. Any animal lover understands how having a pet can help our hearts emotionally. We share our lives, unconditional love, deep friendship and plenty of cuddles. But having a relationship with a creature —primarily a dog or cat — can actually help our hearts physically, too, lessening the risk of cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in the United States. According to the American Heart Association, beneficial effects of pet ownership can include increased physical activity, improved lipid profiles (cholesterol and other fats), lower systemic blood pressure, improved autonomic (nervous system) tone, lower stress and even “improved survival after an acute coronary syndrome.” Approximately 2.1 million cats are adopted from shelters each year, barely edging out the 2 million dogs adopted, reports the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. And generally, cats can make better pets for many older adults, noted Pets for the Elderly Foundation Executive Director Susan Kurowski.
Longtime CapRadio employee, 70, killed in lunchtime shooting in Sacramento
According to loved ones, Charles Starzynski was going to his regular game of pinochle and lunch with friends.
Northern California cools off with frost in SF Bay Area and snow in Sierra
A low-pressure system that dove into Northern California over the weekend ushered chilly air into the Golden State.
Police Seize More Than 1 Ounce Of Methamphetamine In Traffic Stop
PACIFICA (BCN) Police seized more than an ounce of suspected methamphetamine when they stopped a vehicle in Pacifica Thursday night, police said Friday. A Pacifica police officer stopped the vehicle at 11:18 p.m. because the registered owner of the vehicle had a warrant out for his arrest. The suspect was...
A California boy disappeared in 2020. Police say he was with a teacher the whole time.
A teacher has been arrested after she concealed the disappearance of a teenage boy for two years, sheriff's deputies said.
A harbor porpoise swims up to SF Bay Area waterway for the first time
A mother and her calf were spotted as far north as the Pittsburg Marina a couple of weeks later - the second-farthest upriver sighting documented in the Bay Area.
93-year-old Oakland bakery, A Taste of Denmark, permanently closes
It opened just before the Great Depression.
The Stockton serial killer suspect is a statistical anomaly
Through court records and newspaper stories, details are coming together about the life of Wesley Brownlee, the man police believe killed at least six men in Stockton and Oakland.
Long Line To Replace Mayor After 2 Decades
Six people want Martinez's Mayor Rob Schroder's job. Three of them are already his colleagues on the City Council. Another used to be. Schroder is retiring after first getting elected to the council the same year Bill Clinton won his second presidential term, then has served as mayor since 2002. Other council members Lara DeLaney, Mark Ross, and Brianne Zorn; former mayor and council member Mike Menesini, city planning commissioner Sean Trambley, and resident Michael Ayers are all vying for the position.
'Coastal areas are going to get obliterated': Strong winds forecast for Bay Area
"If you go out to Point Reyes this weekend, you are going to get blasted."
Man Arrested In Connection With Narcotic Sales Following Traffic Stop
PACIFICA (BCN) Police in Pacifica on Thursday arrested man in connection with narcotics sales following a traffic stop. Jon Oxenford, 54, of Pacifica, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding arrest warrant, according to the Pacifica Police Department.
Man Found Guilty Of Murder For 2020 Bayview Killing
A 47-year-old man has been found guilty of murder for killing a man in San Francisco's Bayview District in 2020, prosecutors said. According to court documents, 58-year-old Paul Ortega interrupted a drug sale that Byron Reed was leading in the early hours of July 23, 2020, on Jennings Street. The interruption prompted a confrontation, and eventually led to a fist fight.
Man fatally shot after California high school football game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man died in a California shooting Friday night in a Sacramento parking lot after a high school football game, police said. Investigators believe the shooting broke out after a disturbance involving about 20 people near the end of the game at Grant Union High School. Officers found a firearm and shattered glass in a school parking lot.
Postal Service Recruiting 500 Employees, Hiring Events Planned
The U.S. Postal Service will be hiring 500 positions in the East Bay as the holiday season approaches. Several hiring events are planned this week and next week, the Postal Service announced in a press release. Positions are available in mail processing, delivery, transportation and maintenance. The jobs could extend...
Where to find $10 and $15 lunch during San Francisco Restaurant Week
From Orens Humus to Starbelly and more.
Bay Area rapper LaRussell teams up with Vallejo restaurant in 'pay what you want' deal
"This is our gift to the community we love so dearly!"
Controversial Bay Area real estate tech unicorn Roofstock lays off 20% of staff
The company, valued at nearly $2 billion, did not specify whether employees will receive severance.
Tech power couple’s $35M San Francisco, Ken Fulk-designed mansion back on market
The Pac Heights home is for sale for $4 million less than it was in 2019.
