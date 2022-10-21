Advertising Feature: This article is from a special section that was not produced by the newsroom. Any animal lover understands how having a pet can help our hearts emotionally. We share our lives, unconditional love, deep friendship and plenty of cuddles. But having a relationship with a creature —primarily a dog or cat — can actually help our hearts physically, too, lessening the risk of cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in the United States. According to the American Heart Association, beneficial effects of pet ownership can include increased physical activity, improved lipid profiles (cholesterol and other fats), lower systemic blood pressure, improved autonomic (nervous system) tone, lower stress and even “improved survival after an acute coronary syndrome.” Approximately 2.1 million cats are adopted from shelters each year, barely edging out the 2 million dogs adopted, reports the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. And generally, cats can make better pets for many older adults, noted Pets for the Elderly Foundation Executive Director Susan Kurowski.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO