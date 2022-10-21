ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herald-Journal

Prep girls soccer: Make it back-to-back state titles for Mustangs

HERRIMAN - Beating the Mustangs during the 2022 high school girls soccer season was a tall order to begin with. It was pretty much an impossible one for opponents that conceded a goal early in the first half to the defending state champions, and that trend continued in the title match of the 4A State Championships.
HERRIMAN, UT
We pick, you vote: Who was top Section III football player of Week 7? (poll)

Week 7 of high school football is in the books, and that means it’s time for readers to select syracuse.com’s Section III football player of the week. Readers have the chance to vote on which player they believe had the best individual performance over the weekend. Readers can vote for the athlete they believe has the best performance as many times as they’d like between now and 9 a.m. Thursday. This vote is purely for fun and is a way for fans to voice their opinion on who they believe played the best last week. We will announce the winner Thursday morning.
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band serves notice with win in last meet before states (236 photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band finished its prep work with a flourish on Saturday. The Northstars easily took first place in the national division at Central Square’s Music in Motion show with a score of 95.05. That topped West Genesee (92.7), Liverpool (92.3) and Victor (91.35). The mark also crushes C-NS’ state high score of 90.75, set last week at Liverpool.
CICERO, NY
