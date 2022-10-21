ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Lionesses and Aston Villa star Rachel Daly believes she could be an attacking option for Sarina Wiegman's side at the 2023 World Cup with her prolific form as a striker in the Women's Super League

By Kathryn Batte
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Rachel Daly believes her goal-scoring form for Aston Villa could see her move into an attacking role for England ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

Daly has played as a striker throughout her club career but is used at left back by Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman. Past England managers have also played Daly in defence while Phil Neville would occasionally use her in midfield.

The Leeds-born forward, who joined Villa in the summer, has three goals in three games and was named player of the month for September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7BOm_0ihqA34y00
England's Rachel Daly was speaking at the Women’s Football Summit presented by EA SPORTS

Daly makes the transition from attacker to defender look easy, but she insists it’s not as straightforward as it looks.

‘You think it’s seamless, it’s not that seamless! It’s a part of my game that I had to develop over the years,’ said Daly, who was speaking at the Women’s Football Summit, presented by EA SPORTS.

‘A lot of managers I’ve come across have all thought I’m versatile and I think in the past it’s been abused rather than used.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qAbSM_0ihqA34y00
Daly has started the season in fine goalscoring form scoring three goals in three games

‘I think over the last three, four, five years, we got to a place where I’ve accepted that that’s my role and it’s something I really enjoy and I have to embrace it rather than see it as a negative.

'It gives me an opportunity to play in many positions. When I’m playing as a forward I can see the game differently because I think about what it would be like if I was a left back and vice versa.’

Daly was given a brief stint up front in England’s friendly with the Czech Republic but Wiegman could opt to give her more opportunities in next month’s games with Japan and Norway.

It’s ironic that Wiegman has used centre back Millie Bright, Daly’s best friend, as a striker on more occasions during her 23 games in charge.

‘She [Bright] is perfect up there,’ Daly laughs. ‘She’s a target, she’s great in the air, strong. She’s got one of the best strikes I’ve ever seen. She floats into that role quite well but maybe it will be me now instead of her!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c7AL9_0ihqA34y00
The Aston Villa striker is often used as left-back by England manager Sarina Wiegman

‘I think she [Wiegman] knows that’s an option, she sees me there every week and if I keep performing in that position then I’m sure it will maybe be part of her plan in the future.

‘I don’t care where I play, playing for England is the proudest moment of my life every time I step out on the pitch.

'I say it every time but I will play anywhere. I think it’s something for Sarina and the coaching staff to maybe have something different to look at.’

Daly says she enjoys analysis and studying her own game, traits that would perhaps make her the perfect pundit in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g0r77_0ihqA34y00
Daly played a key part in the Lionesses run to the Euro title

But many would like to see her and best-mate Bright given their own TV show.

‘Yeah shoutout, tell em! It’s definitely something we’d look to do in the future for sure. We bounce off each other so well and I think it’s quite nice to have people to see our friendship grow and blossom as well.

‘As a footballer, everyone kind of focuses on what you do for work and as a job but don’t actually see the stuff behind the scenes so I think it’s nice that people can see a glimpse of how close we really are.

'Hopefully we can go on and do something like that together because I don’t think we’ll be parting ways after football.’

Daly, who had spent seven years in America with Houston Dash, admitted moving back to English football was a daunting prospect at first but says she has settled in quickly to life at Villa.

‘I’ve absolutely loved it. I had no expectations really because I’ve not been back in the league for 10 years. It was quite daunting at first moving back, obviously I’d been at the same club for seven years and came back to unfamiliar territory.

‘The girls are incredible, the vibe of the team is brilliant and that’s important for me. We’ve got a good mix of youth and experience and everyone in between.

'We’re off to a good start and playing for Carla [Ward] was always something that I wanted to do, she’s a brilliant manager and someone that I’ve always followed along the way and wanted to play for. Her philosophies and style of play is something that I enjoy being a part of.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33HpBv_0ihqA34y00
The 30-year-old is targeting an attacking role at the 2023 World Cup with the Lionesses

Villa, who were promoted to the WSL in 2020, finished ninth last season but the club have plans to progress gradually up the table.

‘Carla and the general manager Lee [Billiard] talked a lot about their three-year plan and it was something I really wanted to be a part of,’ Daly said.

‘We know we’re not gonna finish top three this year but realistically, can we finish top six, absolutely.

'We’ve signed some really good players and I think you can see from how we’ve started the season off so far, we’ve got a bit about us, we’re hungry. We’re not a team that’s just going to roll over and let people walk all over us.’

Daly is a lifelong Leeds United fan and jokes she will have to pit her childhood team against Villa women in the new FIFA 23.

Women’s club teams have been included in the game for the first time, a step which Daly believes is hugely important in growing the women’s fanbase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v5rYR_0ihqA34y00
Daly features in FIFA 23 with the WSL and French Division 1 Féminine added to the game

‘I grew up playing the game and you always wanted to be the team you support or the players you look up to so not having a female aspect of that growing up was frustrating.

‘It gives kids a platform now to experience the women’s side, whether that’s little boys, little girls or adults.

'Little boys especially, they see it and want to start coming to our games. For females, now they are able to have someone to look up to and play with their female player.’

Rachel Daly was speaking at the Women’s Football Summit, presented by EA SPORTS. FIFA 23 sees the FA Women’s Super League and French Division 1 Féminine integrated for the first time and is available worldwide on all platforms now.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Piers Morgan claims Cristiano Ronaldo turned down £130m Saudi move as he leaps to defence of Man United outcast amid reports no club wants to sign him on a free

Piers Morgan has leaped to the defence of Cristiano Ronaldo after recent reports suggested no club wanted to sign the Portuguese star this summer. Ronaldo has come under huge scrutiny this week after leaving the bench early in the midweek win against Tottenham before manager Erik ten Hag revealed he refused to come on.
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo posts a picture of himself recovering from his solo Man United training session after being banished by Erik ten Hag for his refusal to play... with the 37-year-old set for a quiet weekend after being axed for Chelsea trip

Cristiano Ronaldo has vowed to 'keep continuing' at Manchester United after posting an update on his Instagram feed showing him wearing inflatable recovery sleeves on his legs. Many would have expected the footballing superstar to keep relatively quiet on social media following his recent troubles with United boss Erik ten...
Daily Mail

Cricket fans go WILD in the streets after India beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup thriller labelled as one of the 'best games of all-time'

Indian cricket fans have flooded the streets in Sydney's western suburbs following their national side's amazing escape against Pakistan in the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The Indian side looked dead and buried against arch-rivals Pakistan after an early collapse saw them reeling at 4-31 and at one point needing more than 13 runs an over to challenge.
Daily Mail

Alex Telles says he is unsure about Manchester United future as the Brazilian admits he's 'very happy at Sevilla'... with the left-back eyeing a spot in Brazil's World Cup squad next month

Alex Telles says he is yet to decide whether to make his loan move to Sevilla from Manchester United permanent at the end of the season. The Brazilian left-back was one a number of players to depart Old Trafford this summer, joining Sevilla on a season-long loan deal. Telles has...
The Independent

Aston Villa run riot against Brentford in first match since sacking Steven Gerrard

Perhaps Steven Gerrard’s week got worse after he was sacked. Aston Villa did a convincing impression of a team who are glad he is gone. They kicked off as the second-lowest scorers in the division, struck three times in 14 minutes and an unknown interim boss went on to equal Gerrard’s biggest win as Villa manager. Liberated from his tactics, his players looked lethal. If the 3-0 thrashing at Fulham that brought his departure was one indictment, a 4-0 walloping of Brentford was another. This was the kind of emphatic, entertaining display they were not delivering under him.Aaron Danks’s reign...
BBC

Sunday's gossip: Dalot, Cristiano, Kvaratskhelia, Jhon, Gerrard, Trossard, Bastoni

Manchester United's Portuguese right-back Diogo Dalot, 23, is a transfer target for Real Madrid. (Mirror) Chelsea are interested in making a January move for Manchester United's 37-year-old Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is prepared to take a pay cut to move away from Old Trafford. (Sunday World) Former Manchester United...
ESPN

Man United legend Michael Carrick named new Middlesbrough manager

Manchester United legend Michael Carrick has been appointed the new manager of Middlesbrough, the English Championship club announced. It is the first permanent job in Carrick's managerial career after working as a coach at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho after ending his playing career in 2018.
Daily Mail

England's record try scorer Ryan Hall backs Dom Young to beat his tally after Newcastle Knights winger kept up his scintillating form with two tries in World Cup win over France

No sooner had Ryan Hall added another two tries to his record England tally, than he was tipping his new team-mate to surpass him. ‘If he’s as professional as he has shown so far, I’m sure he could catch it,’ said the 34-year-old. ‘I’m sure you’ll hear his name for years and years to come.’
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of the Premier League fixture

Liverpool go to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League with three wins on the bounce across all competitions.They have momentum for what feels like the first time this season and goalkeeper Alisson recognises they need to capitalise on it.“We just stick together,” he told the club’s website. “It was something that we were speaking about a lot, to stick together at this difficult time, difficult moment. Working hard, working every day – not only on matchdays.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool“Now things are coming out, the results are coming but we don’t have to be too excited...
Daily Mail

Billionaire Red Bull co-founder and F1 team owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies age 78 after a long battle with illness... as Christian Horner pays tribute to 'an incredible man'

Red Bull Racing and football chief Dietich Mateschitz has died at the age of 78 after a long illness. The Austrian was known for his long-standing stewardship of Red Bull after being one of the energy drinks company's co-founders in the 1980s. Mateschitz combined the company with his passion for...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Aston Villa's hunt for Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim takes a new turn after his 'release clause is reduced by £20m to just £10m', with the Portuguese among the favourites to succeed sacked Steven Gerrard

Aston Villa have made progress in talks with Ruben Amorim over their vacant manager position, with the 'Sporting Lisbon boss now believed to be available for a £10 million release clause, rather than the £30m originally reported.'. The Villans find themselves in need of a new manager after...
Daily Mail

Inside story of how the Aboriginal netballer at the centre of $15million storm reacted to Gina Rinehart pulling the plug on the sport... and how the pressure became 'too much to bear' on her behind the scenes

The Indigenous player at the centre of the Netball Australia controversy has been left 'devastated' after mining billionaire Gina Rinehart ended her mining company's $15million sponsorship deal of the sport. Diamonds player Donnell Wallam kicked off a national debate when she asked to be made exempt from wearing the team...
BBC

Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United: Managers condemn homophobic chanting at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea boss Graham Potter and Manchester United counterpart Erik ten Hag have condemned homophobic chanting by United fans during Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw. Offensive songs were heard at points throughout the game at Stamford Bridge. The Football Association said it would crack down on discriminatory behaviour. "The FA strongly...
Daily Mail

Brendan Rodgers hails record-breaker Jamie Vardy as the forward becomes the first player to score 100 Premier League goals after turning 30 following strike in Wolves rout

Brendan Rodgers paid tribute to Jamie Vardy for becoming the first player to score a century of Premier League goals after turning 30. Vardy came off the bench to complete Leicester’s 4-0 win at Wolves on Sunday and reach the landmark, having already surpassed Ian Wright’s previous record of 93 goals in March.
The Associated Press

Saudi-owned Newcastle into CL positions amid speedy rise

Newcastle’s rise to becoming a team ready to compete in the Champions League seemed inevitable following the buyout of the northeast club by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund a year ago. Few predicted it would happen this quickly. With a 2-1 win at Tottenham on Sunday, Newcastle climbed...
NBC Sports

Nottingham Forest stuns Liverpool: Analysis, Jurgen Klopp reaction

Nottingham Forest pulled off a huge shock to beat Liverpool at the City Ground on Saturday. The Tricky Trees felled a Premier League Redwood for a first win in 10 games and just their second of the season. Taiwo Awoniyi, a Liverpool academy product, was the hero for Forest as...
SB Nation

Liverpool 0, Arsenal 2: Woman of the Match

It’s weird to feel good about a 2-0 defeat, but Liverpool Women played a better and more cohesive game against Arsenal than they have against any other side this season. With decent defensive performances, yet another (we take what we can get) shot on goal, and generally good movement forward, whatever Matt Beard is doing seems to be working. Even if it’s not bringing in the points just yet.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

667K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy