ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Minnesota one of five global finalists to host World's Fair in 2027 in Bloomington

By Lindsey Peterson
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13v8l1_0ihqA2CF00

The Bureau of International Expositions (BIE) has deemed Minnesota’s bid on behalf of the United States “viable” to host a Specialized Expo in 2027. That puts Minnesota on a short list of candidates around the globe to host the expo.

This is the first time this has happened for a U.S. bid since 1980. Last week BIE representatives toured locations including in Minnesota as part of an Enquiry Mission. They met with federal, state and local officials and to see how feasible it would be to host the Specialized Expo in 2027.

There are five total candidates now, including Minnesota. The others locations are Thailand (Phuket), Argentina (Bariloche), Serbia (Belgrade), Spain (Malaga).

The final selection will be in June of 2023.

Each of the host candidates presented a different theme, along with different dates when hosting the expo. The United States’ candidature is for a Specialised Expo in Minnesota would take place between May 15 and August 15, 2027, under the theme “Healthy People, Healthy Planet: Wellness and Well-Being for All”.

Expos are global events that explore a chosen theme through engaging and immersive discoveries. Among the different categories of Expos, Specialised Expos are designed to respond to a precise challenge facing humanity and may take place in the interval between two World Expos. Specialised Expos are limited in terms of duration - lasting up to three months.

If Minnesota is chosen, the space host space would be in Bloomington near the Mall of America, and the state would be entirely responsible for building it.

You can seem more about how the site would be built in Bloomington here .

Minnesota Expo 2027, a nonprofit set up to promote the state’s bid, projects 13.3 million would attend over 93 days in the summer of 2027.
They say the Expo will afford the U.S. and Minnesota a unique PR and positioning opportunity and will support future tourism and business investment. The group says hosting the Expo could create up to 33,000 jobs and generate $700+ million in new spending along with the potential development of 62 acres in the area.

Governor Walz (D), Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith (D), Rep. Tom Emmer (R) and President Joe Biden (D) have all put their support behind Minnesota’s bid to host the Expo.

It has been almost 40 years since a World Expo was held on U.S. soil. The most recent Specialised Expo, Expo 2017 Astana, took place in the capital of Kazakhstan under the theme “Future Energy”, and received almost 4 million visits. Dubai hosted a World Expo in 2020.

There are currently two Expos scheduled prior to 2027. Buenos Aires, Argentina is hosting in 2023, and Osaka, Japan in 2025.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
swnewsmedia.com

Cal's longtime owners step away

It was Thanksgiving 1999 when Cal Chadwick asked his new son-in-law Bryan Peterson if he would purchase his longtime business, Cal’s Market and Garden Center. At the time, Peterson was considering a job in Colorado and asked if he could have until Christmas to decide. Peterson said when he...
SAVAGE, MN
WDIO-TV

Debate Night in Minnesota: A conversation with Dr. Scott Jensen

On Sunday, WDIO broadcast and streamed Debate Night in Minnesota, a three-hour debate broadcast live from Saint Paul College in St. Paul. The debate featured candidates running for Minnesota Secretary of State, Minnesota Attorney General and Minnesota Governor. Both Incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen were invited to...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Fact Check: Is Minnesota's job growth outpacing the nation?

(FOX 9) - Minutes after Minnesota economic development officials released September's jobs data this week — the final numbers before the Nov. 8 election — Gov. Tim Walz was ready to promote them. "NEW: Our state has hit 12 straight months of job growth *and* continues to have...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Ever Been to Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location?’

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota AG debate: Ellison and Schultz headline busy debate night

(FOX 9) - Candidates for two contentious state races squared off Sunday for the last time before election day. With recent polls showing the race between incumbent Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz nearly tied, the pair’s fourth and final debate was fiery from start to finish.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Updated severe weather outlook Sunday night into Monday

Strong winds and unusually warm temps are in the forecast for Sunday afternoon. Some areas will see periods of showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening and overnight. We have an update on all that, plus a fall color report and a look at the week ahead. Almost summery. Our average Twin...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Rare Wolf Spotted in Minnesota

INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- A rare wolf has been spotted in northern Minnesota. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says they've captured the first "blonde" wolf on camera near Voyageurs National Park near International Falls. Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the...
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
wizmnews.com

Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen debated this week for the second time. The two clashed over abortion, violent crime, a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program and opioids. It was their only televised debate of the campaign,...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

NOAA’s Winter Forecast for Minnesota, Midwest Region

UNDATED (WJON News) -- NOAA has released its winter weather forecast for the United States. They say La Niña returns for the third consecutive winter. What the meteorologists are expecting for us in Minnesota is a colder than normal winter with about average snowfall amounts. Starting in December 2022...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Oldest Town in Minnesota has a Winter Festival Every Year

Minnesota's oldest city is also one of the most adorable. Wabasha, located in Southeastern Minnesota is also the site for the blockbuster movie Grumpy Old Men and the sequel, Grumpier Old Men. The first one takes place in the Winter and the sequel takes place in the Summer. If you...
WABASHA, MN
Q985

Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America

We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
GALENA, IL
FUN 104

Latest Scam in Minnesota is About Fake Traffic Violations

A Scam in Minnesota That Showed Up In My Inbox Again. If you have this e-mail in your inbox, DO NOT click on any of the links!. About two years ago, I accidentally ran a red light. I didn't mean to. I have guilt about it so don't feel the need to send me any messages saying I should get in trouble for breaking the law. It's not an excuse but to be completely honest, it was my first day driving again after staying at home forever after the pandemic started and I just had a brain fart. I literally forgot how to drive for a second. Thankfully, downtown Rochester was a complete ghost town and I didn't see another car or person for at least 10 blocks.
MINNESOTA STATE
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy