Hartland, WI

Police: 6 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin

By Rayos Syndication User
 3 days ago

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say six people died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland, not seven as originally reported.

The cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex early Friday morning has not been determined, although Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko called it an “active criminal investigation.”

Misko says multiple fire departments and police departments responded and helped evacuate individuals from the building and from balconies. He did not have information on whether others were injured.

Misko says multiple fire departments and nine police departments responded. He did not have information on whether others were injured.

Hartland is 26 miles west of Milwaukee.

Victims of fatal Wisconsin fire ID’d as 2 adults, 4 children

Authorities have identified the six people who died in an apartment fire in southern Wisconsin as two adults and four children. Police said Sunday that all six lived together in one apartment of the four-unit building in Hartland. Officials say the adults who died were Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children have been identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. The children’s names were not disclosed. The cause of Friday's fire has not been determined. Police Chief Torin Misko says authorities are conducting an “active criminal investigation.” Hartland is a village of approximately 9,100 people about 26 miles west of Milwaukee.
