Celebrate spooky season at Funland in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you’re looking for some spooky fun for the whole family, look no further than Funland in North Little Rock.

The park is hosting its third annual Halloween Carnival Saturday October 22 nd and Saturday October 29 th from 7-10 p.m.

Along with all the rides there will be a zombie boogey, movie in the graveyard and more.

It’s $5 per person ages two and older. Parents get in free.

