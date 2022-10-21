Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Airbus Delivers First U.S. ACH130 Helicopter
Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH, Static AD_107) has delivered the first ACH130 Aston Martin Edition to a U.S. customer. The helicopter features a special interior and exterior livery created by the sports car maker. In May, ACH committed to producing a second batch of 15 ACH130 Aston Martin Editions of the single-turbine helicopter.
Aviation International News
EVO Fuels Partners with Synthetic Fuel Producer
Jet fuel distributor EVO Fuels (Booth 4070) has partnered with UK-based Zero Petroleum, which is dedicated to the production of fossil-free, petroleum-based transportation fuels. The two companies are co-exhibiting this year at NBAA-BACE. Synthetic fuels are made using renewable power to extract hydrogen from water and capture carbon from atmospheric...
Schlumberger Rebrands As SLB, With New Identity Focusing On Energy Innovation and Decarbonization
The world's largest oilfield services provider, Schlumberger NV SLB, is rebranding itself with a new name, color scheme, and logo that underscores its ambitions for a lower-carbon future. The nearly 100-year-old firm was initially named after its founding family. The rebranding is not a shift away from fossil fuels, Chief...
kitco.com
Talon says its battery minerals processing facility selected for $114M grant by US DOE
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that on a cost-share basis and subject to final negotiations, the US Department of Energy...
The ‘world’s largest capacity’ floating wave energy device will be tested in Scotland over the next four years
Irish firm Ocean Energy has signed up to a collaboration project with 14 industry and university partners in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, and Spain. The project will test its OE35 floating wave energy device at scale over the next four years. The new €19.6 million ($19.2 million) project, called...
Bill Gates-backed startup builds a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
Bill Gates founded Breakthrough Energy and has recently announced that its first Catalyst project funding will come in the form of a $50 million grant to LanzaJet's Freedom Pines Fuels sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant in Soperton, Georgia. Breakthrough Energy Catalyst is a unique program that brings together businesses and...
electrek.co
NanoGraf’s Li-ion 18650 battery achieves a new energy-density milestone
Chicago-headquartered NanoGraf Technologies, which claims it has enabled the highest energy-density cylindrical 18650 Lithium-ion cell in the world, today announced that its battery has achieved a new industry energy-density milestone of 810 Wh/L (4.0Ah capacity). Ampere hours (Ah) is the amount of energy charge in a battery that enables 1...
Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. looks to develop markets in 2023 for its XStorra-II regenerative green hydrogen mobile microgrid
WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. announces its pursuit of new markets for its XStorra-II ® green hydrogen regenerative fuel cell mobile microgrid in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005207/en/ Diagram of the operation of the XStorra-II® regenerative green hydrogen mobile microgrid. (Graphic: Business Wire)
agequipmentintelligence.com
JCB Announces Mobile Hydrogen Refueller
JCB, developer of the world’s first working construction machines powered by hydrogen, today unveiled another world first for the industry—a mobile hydrogen refueller. JCB is investing £100 million ($113.1 million) in a project to produce super-efficient hydrogen engines and has already showcased working prototypes of a backhoe loader and Loadall telescopic handler powered by hydrogen.
Levi’s Joins Other Walmart Vendors in Renewable Wind-Energy Investment
Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is throwing money to the wind. The jeans goliath has joined Walmart Inc., other key Walmart suppliers and Schneider Electric in the Gigaton Power Purchasing Agreement, a buy-in-advance renewable energy purchase that will aid the long-term viability of Ørsted’s new Sunflower Wind Farm in Marion County, Kan. The agreement, a first-of-its-kind initiative, allows the participants to purchase an upfront percentage of the renewable energy that will be produced by the Sunflower Wind Farm over the next 12 years, which equals approximately 250,000 megawatt-hours of wind power annually. The energy will cover the majority of LS&Co.’s electricity needs...
scitechdaily.com
New Processs Could Allow for 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel
A collaboration between the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Washington State University opens the door to sustainable jet fuel. An underused natural resource might be just what the airline industry needs to reduce carbon emissions. U.S. researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Washington...
myscience.org
Accelerating the drive towards zero-emission transport
UCL researchers will play a bigger role in accelerating the move away from fossil fuels and towards zero-emission transport through a new partnership with Japanese manufacturer HORIBA. HORIBA will fund its new Chair in Advanced Propulsion Technologies and two PhD students to sit within the UCL Advanced Propulsion Lab (APL),...
todaysemobility.com
Delta demonstrates 400kW solid state transformer-based extreme fast EV charger
Delta Electronics, a global leader in power and thermal management technologies and provider of smart energy-saving solutions, demonstrated a next-generation SiC MOSFET solid state transformer (SST)-based 400kW extreme fast EV charger to its U.S. DOE grant program partners General Motors (GM), DTE Energy, NextEnergy, Virginia Tech’s Center for Power Electronics Systems (CPES), and the American Center for Mobility. At the event, key representatives from all program partners, shared their vision on how Delta’s extreme fast EV charging solution, which facilitates industry-leading charging current up to 500 Amps, is expected to accelerate the adoption of e-mobility across North America. The demonstration event featured GM’s all-electric supertruck, the GMC HUMMER EV.
todaysemobility.com
SAKOR Technologies providing dynamometer system for testing EV motors, inverters
SAKOR Technologies Inc, a provider of high-performance dynamometer systems, provided Carpenter Technology Corp (CTC) with a dynamometer test system to test the effectiveness of new alloys being used for electric motor components and inverters. The system features both a 250 kilowatt (kW) and a 12 kW AccuDyne four quadrant AC dynamometer, which covers a wide range of electric motor testing capability. The test system also includes a 250 kW, 800 VDC, ±500-amp battery simulator. The dynamometer and other subsystems are configured for electric vehicle motor and inverter testing.
Kawasaki Ships Gas Engine to Major Taiwanese Chemical Company
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (TOKYO:7012) announced today that it has shipped one KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine to major Taiwanese chemical company Yee Fong Chemical & Industrial Co., Ltd. (Yee Fong) for use in an expansion project at their Taoyuan Plant. This press release features multimedia....
Transparent wood could help us end our reliance on petroleum based plastics
It may not be as eco-friendly as glass but is definitely better than polyethylene.
Industry: Advanced recycling is a solution to plastic crisis
The plastics industry says there is way to help solve the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the planet’s oceans, beaches and lands— recycle it, chemically.Chemical recycling typically uses heat or chemical solvents to break down plastics into liquid and gas to produce an oil-like mixture or basic chemicals. Industry leaders say that mixture can be made back into plastic pellets to make new products.The goal is to create a circular economy for plastics, according to the American Chemistry Council, the industry trade association for American chemical companies.Companies are planning to build large plastics recycling plants and seven smaller facilities...
