ringsidenews.com
Solo Sikoa Opens Up About Possibility Of Roman Reigns’ Title Reign Coming To An End
Roman Reigns has been on a dominant run as Universal Champion – a run that has lasted for over 700 days. Roman Reigns has defeated everyone is his path to remain champion in what can only be regarded as one of the greatest title reigns in the modern era. Having beaten everyone put in front of him, Roman Reigns is ready for his next challenger – Logan Paul.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Superstar Written Off TV?
It’s possible that one of the most popular babyfaces on WWE SmackDown will be away from television for an extended period of time. Sheamus was defeated by Solo Sikoa in a match on this week’s edition of SmackDown. The Usos engaged in their customary interference at ringside, but a great deal more action took place after the conclusion of the match.
Yardbarker
New member of Bray Wyatt's faction shown during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
In addition to another appearance from Bray Wyatt tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, a video aired later in the show. The video is related to Wyatt but the person shown was not him, which suggests that this is the first reveal for his new stable. As seen in the...
wrestlinginc.com
Randy Savage Changed Diamond Dallas Page's Career Forever With A Simple Decision
World Championship Wrestling had a ton of top-tier talent in its heyday, but the top of the card was dominated by stars who'd found prior success in the World Wrestling Federation. Wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, Alundra Blayze, Lex Luger, and Bret "Hitman" Hart were some of WCW's headlining acts throughout the '90s. And without Razor Ramon and Diesel jumping ship and debuting on "Nitro" as Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, the nWo would have never existed.
PWMania
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022. Pre Show Hosts: Sam Roberts (Dressed as Stone Cold Steve Austin), McKenzie Mitchell & Dave LaGreca. We found that the Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller match is now a Casket Match. The pre show was mostly highlight videos of the...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus
It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Solo Sikoa Match To SmackDown Tonight
Last week Sheamus and Solo Sikoa were part of a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The match also featured Rey Mysterio and Ricochet. During the match, Sheamus had Solo Sikoa trapped in the Texas Cloverleaf submission. Just as it looked like Solo Sikoa was about to tap, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso came to the aid of their stablemate.
PWMania
Backstage News on CM Punk Potentially Heading Back to WWE
After what occurred at AEW All Out, where CM Punk criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs in front of the media, it appears more likely that CM Punk will be leaving AEW. He was later involved in a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks.
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Joins Impact Wrestling
Former WWE star Konnor appeared at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. Many of you may recall him as half of The Ascension. He was released by WWE in 2019 and has since wrestled on the independent circuit as Big Kon. According to PWInsider, he will join the Violent By Design...
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Dayton, Ohio 10/22/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. * WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai) * Omos (w/...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Talent Says Hulk Hogan Got Legend Fired For Pitching Randy Savage Title Run
Hulk Hogan is a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the most iconic wrestlers to ever step into the squared circle. However, the Hulkster's career has also been rocked by scandals and some of his peers have nothing but negative things to say about him for a variety of reasons. One of the most common criticisms, however, is that Hogan was a backstage politician who ensured that he always remained on top.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Declined Major Request From AEW
Recently D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary, but the group was down a member as Billy Gunn didn’t appear on Raw because he’s currently working for AEW. Road Dogg noted on his podcast that Billy Gunn wanted to appear on the show, and WWE did everything they could to make it happen.
tjrwrestling.net
Kurt Angle Reveals His Price For AEW Offer
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed his price when approached by AEW President Tony Khan about wrestling in the upstart company. Kurt Angle has seen and done more than most during his professional wrestling career which began in earnest three years after Angle had conquered the amateur world by winning the gold medal in the 1996 Olympic Games.
PWMania
Roman Reigns Surpasses Yet Another Impressive WWE Milestone
In spite of having one of the most remarkable runs in recent memory, Roman Reigns continues to be the most prominent figure in the WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion. He defeated Bray Wyatt to win the WWE Universal Championship at the Payback pay-per-view event in 2020 after making his comeback from a break at SummerSlam as a heel. With victories over Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Edge, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, and others, he has extended his reign.
ComicBook
WWE NXT Crowns New North American Champion After Brutal Halloween Havoc Ladder Match
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc started in style, as the first match of the night was the North American Championship Ladder Match between Carmelo Hayes, Von Wagner, Wes Lee, Oro Mensah, and Nathan Frazer, and Hayes took early MVP honors for his entrance with Trick Williams. The match would move at lightning speed and featured some absolutely brutal spots for just about everyone involved. It would come down to Hayes and Lee, who were fighting it out across two intersecting ladders, and Lee would counter Hayes' next move to buy himself just enough time to get up the ladder and grab the Title. Wes Lee is your new NXT North American Champion!
ewrestlingnews.com
Bully Ray Advises WWE To Not Bring Back Bray Wyatt’s ‘The Fiend’ Persona
WWE Hall of Famer and Impact Wrestling star Bully Ray has said WWE should avoid bringing back ‘The Fiend’ now that Bray Wyatt has returned. Wyatt returned to WWE in the closing moments of the Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event, 15 months after his release under the company’s previous regime.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Huge Title Match Takes Place After SmackDown
That’s how you wrap it up. A lot of different things take place at any given WWE television taping. You can get some huge matches and special appearances, but there are some people who just are not going to be able to make the broadcast. Most of the time WWE will add in something else after the show to sweeten the pot a bit and this week was no exception either.
PWMania
New Bray Wyatt Video Appears to Reveal Uncle Howdy, New QR Code
On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, in addition to Bray Wyatt making another appearance on the show, a video was shown later on in the show. Although Wyatt is referenced in the video, the individual portrayed in it is not him, which suggests that this is a new character.
PWMania
GCW vs. DDT and DDT Goes Hollywood Confirmed for The Collective 2023
GCW and DDT Pro Wrestling have announced a joint event, GCW vs. DDT, as part of The Collective 2023 on March 31, 2023. On March 30, 2023, DDT will host its own event, DDT Goes Hollywood. The announcement came at the conclusion of GCW Drop Dead. The Collective has become...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Wrestler Claims Hulk Hogan Feared André The Giant
Hulk Hogan was allegedly scared of André the Giant. According to former WWE Superstar Mario Mancini, Hulk Hogan in the past had huge worries revolving around his safety with André the Giant also being in World Wrestling Entertainment’s locker room. At WrestleMania 3 in 1987, Hulk Hogan...
