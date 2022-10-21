Read full article on original website
WCAX
What to Do: Sunday, October 23
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. The Old Stone House and Museum in Brownington is hosting a trick-or-treat walk in their Historic Village. This evening from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. trick-or-treaters will have the chance to haunt the village with treats at every stop. Your whole family can enjoy a traditional and safe trick-or-treat experience in their gently spooky historic village.
Celebrating the North Country’s haunted history at first annual ParaCon
The Dark Waters Paranormal Convention offered psychic readings, live music and a costume party.
Colchester Sun
A movie-musical about teen issues that was made in Vermont is coming to Essex Cinemas
A movie-musical featuring a former Essex High School student and other teenagers working through real teen issues is scheduled to screen at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at Essex Cinemas. 'Listen Up' covers issues that some would consider timeless such as friendship, love and family as well as issues that...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Gaia and Persephone
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for two fluffy Greek goddesses, meet Gaia and Persephone. These two are waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find their forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Gaia and Persephone.
Old North End block party celebrates youth education
"There’s so much hope for us in our youth.”
miltonindependent.com
Here are four things to do in Chittenden County this weekend
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Details: Over 150 juried artisans will attend this craft show and antique expo in Essex Junction. There will also be specialty food like barbecue sauces and vinegars. $10 per person, under 14 free and free parking.
colchestersun.com
Home tour of the week: a $683,000 home by the lake in Colchester with a modern interior
This house in Colchester has views of the lake across the street that can be seen from the property's front porch. The inside of the house has modern finishes and stainless appliances, not to mention 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 2 three-quarter) Price: $683,000.
WCAX
Hubbard Park set to undergo major upgrades
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s largest municipal parks is getting a big upgrade: a new walking trail that everyone can enjoy. Although central Vermont is past peak foliage, locals say the Capital City’s Park holds its beauty year round. Including for people such as Annarose Jenisch. She was out for a walk this week with her dogs Chico, Annabelle, and Albert.
The Valley Reporter
Where Are They Now: Continue flea tick meds all the way through November, Marble urges
This week’s Where Are They Now feature focused on Waitsfield native Brittany Marble who is a veterinarian and veteran. But first, a public service message from Marble. “November is the worst flea and tick month. People like to stop giving the flea tick meds, thinking it’s cold and winter is coming. But it’s cold and the ticks are seeking your animals for warmth. I know it’s expensive but we have a lot of Lyme in this area and dogs are susceptible to Lyme nephritis which basically shuts down the kidneys and dogs can die in weeks,” she cautioned.
The Valley Reporter
Reporting stations for hunters changed with COVID
At the Village Grocery in Waitsfield, business owner Troy Kingsbury said that COVID changed the culture of hunting season when hunters were allowed to report some of the animals they harvested online versus the previous in-person check-in at a reporting station. The VG has been a reporting station since 2006...
WCAX
Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after police witness 3 vehicles racing on I-89 in Burlington
BURLINGTON — A 29-year-old man from Winooski is facing charges following an incident in South Burlington on Friday. Police say they observed three vehicles traveling together on I-89 south at an extremely high rate of speed at around 11:45 p.m. The RADAR equipped in the police cruiser recorded their...
WCAX
Burlington beautician named Born This Way Foundation’s Ultimate Stylist 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation named a Burlington beautician their Ultimate Stylist 2022. Christina DeMag owns Jubilance Salon in downtown Burlington. She applied for the competition in April, and was chosen in July to win the award out of 15,000 applicants in North America.
WMUR.com
Gun store owner: Nothing stood out as unusual in sale to man charged in Concord killings
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The owner of the store that sold a gun that police said was used to kill a Concord couple said he wasn't aware of the connection until Friday. Chris Sanborn, the owner of R&L Archery in Barre, Vermont, said nothing stood out as abnormal in the sale, and if it had, his workers would have immediately contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
mychamplainvalley.com
Burlington man arrested for identity theft and larceny
Burlington, VT — On Saturday morning, police were notified of multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight. There were a total of 5 victims, four in Jericho and one in the South Burlington area. Police discovered that one of the stolen credit cards had been used in Burlington to rent...
wamc.org
SUNY Plattsburgh library opens family study room
The library at SUNY Plattsburgh has created a family study room to assist students with childcare needs. The room on the third floor of the Feinberg Library features a desk and computer for a student accompanied by toys, books, puzzles, children’s books, stuffed animals, small white chairs and a table where kids can play. There is also a changing pad and diaper bin.
mychamplainvalley.com
Metal debris causes rollover on Interstate-89
Richmond, VT — On Wednesday morning, a vehicle traveling northbound on I-89 rolled over near mile marker 79. Police determined from investigations and witness statements that Michael Titcomb, 27, of Burlington, was driving along the interstate when his vehicle struck a large piece of metal debris that was in the roadway. Titcomb’s car rolled over and stopped upside down.
WCAX
Local gun shop describes process of background checks in Vermont
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - As first reported last week, police in New Hampshire named Logan Clegg as a suspect in the shooting deaths of Wendy and Stephen Reid in April. According to police, Clegg purchased a gun from a shop in Barre using an alias, just months before the murder.
vermontcatholic.org
Back from the Dead Cemetery Walk
Back from the Dead Cemetery Walk is a candlelit guided evangelization drama through Resurrection Park. A guide will lead groups through a portion of Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington while encountering actors playing the roles of various saints and martyrs who come alive to tell their stories. This is a very peaceful walk with reflective stops along the way.
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Reed Messner Of Colchester, VT for DUI
On Sunday, Vermont State Police arrested Reed Messner, 27, of Colchester, VT for DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal. Around 1:52 a.m. Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 North, at mile marker 90 in the town of Winooski after observing several lane violations. While Troopers...
