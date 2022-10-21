Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
columbusnews-report.com
RISE Center gets new fence
Local students in the Construction Technology program, led by Kevin Hunt, are constructing a fence at the RISE Center in Columbus as a community service project. The students receive dual credit through area high schools and Coffeyville Community College. Kari Soper from the college stated, “Anytime that we can give back to our community, we are happy to try to work it into the schedule. Our…
The story of the Joplin or Tri-State Spook Light: The history, folklore, and theories behind this mysterious orb
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSNF/KODE) — Since it was first mentioned in a publication more than a century ago, many names have been given to the mysterious, dancing, or flickering light, that to this day, people continually claim to have witnessed. The light is known as The Joplin Spook Light, Tri-State Spook Light, and the Hornet […]
columbusnews-report.com
Football contest
Only one entry in the football contest picked Columbus to beat Parsons on Friday night. That entry submitted by Carolyn Eddington was the winner in the contest. Several of the area schools that are traditionally winners were upset by opponents this week. Her entry was an upset of a three time winner Dennis Frazier who dropped down to second place and Robin Jessee came in third. This week’s…
columbusnews-report.com
Gary Larson, Baxter Springs
Gary Thomas Larson, 71 of Baxter Springs, died Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo. Emergency Department. Born October 22, 1950 in Kansas City, Mo., Gary was the son of John Thomas Larson and Shirley Lou (Johnston) Larson. They preceded him in death. Gary was a graduate of Baxter Springs High School with the class of 1968. He then attended Pittsburg Teachers College…
fourstateshomepage.com
“Lights On” program gives an alternative to ticketing motorists
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — The Baxter Springs Police Department will kick off their “Lights On” program in the next few weeks. It’s a partnership with five local autobody shops to provide vouchers, instead of tickets, on traffic stops that include a vehicle light issue. The voucher...
columbusnews-report.com
Joseph Carlson, 73, Cherokee
Joseph M. Carlson, 73, of Cherokee, died at 12:09 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Via Christi Hospital. Born January 26, 1949, Joe was the son of Hugh and Annie (Krafels) Carlson. He attended St. Rose Grade School in Columbus, Southeast High School in Cherokee and Pittsburg State University, graduating with a degree in manufacturing. Joe worked at McNally’s Manufacturing after graduation. He…
fourstateshomepage.com
Crawford County program impacting neighborhood safety
New program called S.T.O.P. is focused on crime prevention and crime solving. CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — A program started by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is becoming more popular throughout many neighborhoods. The program is called S.T.O.P. (Shared Technology on Patrol) and is a partnership between law enforcement and citizens living in Crawford County. The focus of this partnership is on crime prevention and solving. The S.T.O.P. initiative is aimed at deterring, apprehending and convicting criminals by utilizing key video evidence captured by residential and/or business security cameras during the process of a crime.
columbusnews-report.com
Fire destroys rural Columbus home
Columbus firefighters were dispatched to a working structure fire at 101 NE Lawton Road just after 8 p.m. Monday evening. Upon arrival firefighters encountered a fully engulfed single-story home. The homeowner was lighting a propane stove when the propane ignited and spread rapidly throughout the house. The homeowner escaped with minimal injury, but the home was engulfed with flames within…
columbusnews-report.com
Titan of the Week
Titan Senior, Cole Minor, had a blocked punt and a receiving touchdown in the Columbus win over Parsons, 30-6, Friday night at Titan Stadium. He is being recognized as Titan of the Week. Cole is the official punter/kicker for the Fighting Titans totaling 22 punts on the season for 703 total yards and an average of 32 yards per punt. He has 34 kickoffs on the year for 1,023 yards including five…
fourstateshomepage.com
Man hit and killed by car in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — A 24-year-old Joplin man is identified as the person hit and killed while walking along North Main Street early Saturday morning. The Joplin Police Department Crash Team says Andrew P. Dodson was was struck by a passing motorist in the north bound lanes of Main Street Near the Ozark Christian College campus.
The Mystery of the Butterfly People in Joplin’s 2011 EF5 Twister
It's now been more than a decade since a tragic EF5 tornado devasted Joplin, Missouri. Did you know that there is a rainbow within that tragedy? It's the mystery of the "butterfly people" that children saw during that awful weather event. Since my wife is a meteorologist, I know most...
columbusnews-report.com
Titans sink Vikings, take third in Kansas Class 3A, District 1
The Columbus Titan Football Team capped their regular season with a big, Kansas Class 3A, District 1 win over Parson, 30-6, Friday, at Titan Stadium. The win earned Columbus a third place finish in district standings behind Galena who slipped past Frontenac, 14-13, in the district championship. The Raiders were district runner-up. Parsons looked to be the favorite going into week six with a 5-0…
columbusnews-report.com
CJHS Girl’s Basketball home opener today
The Columbus Junior High School Girls’s Basketball Team opens their 2022 schedule today at the Central School Gyms. Galena is first up on the Lady Titan schedule with a 4:30 p.m. start. Columbus will travel to Baxter Springs, November 1 for their first road trip of the season. Games will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Baxter Springs.
columbusnews-report.com
State Treasurer stops in Riverton
Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers made his rounds through Southeast Kansas on Friday, stopping at the Riverton Elementary School to drop off a $5,000 check for the school. The check was a Learning Quest grant to purchase school supplies. Rogers said in the past these funds had been used to advertise the program. “We feel it is better to use the funds explaining the program at the school level. …
Police investigate possible murder-suicide in Neosho
The Neosho Police Department is investigating after two residents were found deceased in their home.
Driverless tractor strikes truck and kills pedestrian in Cherokee County
The Kansas Highway Patrol says one pedestrian was killed after a driverless tractor struck a truck and a pedestrian.
fourstateshomepage.com
Spooky walking trail, Drachenmoor suffers wind damage
JOPLIN, Mo. — The spooky trail in South Joplin known as Drachenmoor, suffered wind damage over the weekend (10/22-10/23) that destroyed several props and scattered debris along the trail. According to the owners, Dan and Marian Goepfert, unusually strong wind gusts of nearly 40mph that started early Saturday morning,...
Driverless tractor kills pedestrian in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It happened […]
News Channel Nebraska
Oklahoma man arrested after drugs found in vehicle near Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a man from Oklahoma for speeding and found drugs in his vehicle. Officers said they saw a speeding semi-trailer on Highway 35 travelling towards Norfolk. They vehicle was reportedly speeding at 90 mph in a 65 mph zone on Saturday around 4:15 p.m. The driver was 55-year-old Dwight Allen, of Jay, Okla.
State investigates cause of Carthage blaze that destroyed entire block
CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating what sparked a large fire in Carthage, Missouri Saturday, leaving the entire block leveled in ash by Sunday morning. The Carthage Fire Department said its crews were dispatched to the scene just before 8 p.m. They found a commercial building near the old Henson Metal […]
Comments / 0