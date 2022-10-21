Read full article on original website
WNEM
Shooting kills 16-year-old Saginaw woman, injures man
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed one person and injured another. On Oct. 23 at 1:20 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Lapeer Street for reports of one car shooting at another. Officers found a car left in the road that had come to rest in an open field.
nbc25news.com
POLICE: 1 teen dead, 1 adult injured in Saginaw shooting
SAGINAW, Mich. — Police responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon in Saginaw leaving one dead and one injured. On October 23, at around 1:20 p.m., Saginaw Police officers responded to a call of someone shooting from a vehicle to another vehicle at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Pkwy and Lapeer Ave.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police search for 23-year-old man after 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting
DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a 23-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Monday (Oct. 24) in the 12100 block of Santa Rosa Drive on Detroit’s west side. Officials said the shooting...
Girl, 16, shot to death on Saginaw’s East Side
SAGINAW, MI – A 16-year-old girl was shot to death Sunday afternoon on Saginaw’s East Side. The car-to-car shooting, reported around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Lapeer Street, also saw a 23-year-old man suffer gunshot wounds that Saginaw police say he is expected to survive.
22-year-old woman shot in Lansing
An investigation is now underway following the shooting of a 22-year-old woman on Sunday evening.
Juvenile suspect arrested in shooting of Bay City teenage girl
BAY CITY, MI — Police have arrested a teenage boy accused of accidentally shooting a fellow teen in Bay City. The shooting occurred about 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at a house in the 200 block of South Sherman Street on Bay City’s East Side. Police arrived to find a 15-year-old girl suffering from a single gunshot wound.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified man found shot to death behind Detroit home
DETROIT – The body of a man who was apparently shot to death was found Sunday afternoon behind a house in Detroit. Detroit police say that at about 5:48 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, an unidentified man’s body was found behind a home on Turner and Midland streets, near the Lodge Freeway. Officials say residents who live in the area heard gunshots and called 911.
Cause of Inkster house fire under investigation after claiming the lives of 2 teens
Two teenage boys are dead after a house fire in Inkster Friday night. Firefighters say the fire appeared to have been burning for a while when they showed up to the home on Florence, near Inkster Road and Michigan Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday
MSP investigating Highland Park homicide
(CBS DETROIT) MSP is investigating a homicide that happened near the area of Woodward and Florence in Highland Park.A fight broke out in the parking lot of the Playground Strip Club which then led to gunfire between one or more suspects. A 26 year old Jane Doe was struck in the cross fire and killed. MSP does not currently have any suspect(s) description and is advisingthe public to reach out and call 800.SPEAK.UP, the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 or the MSP tip line at 855.MICH-TIP or leavea tip on their mobile app regarding this fatality.
Saginaw County woman died of asphyxiation, though the manner of death is ‘indeterminate’
CARROLLTON TWP, MI — Closing in on a year since a woman was found dead in her Carrollton Township home, details of what caused her death have been released. What’s still unknown is the manner in which she died, though police say they are treating the death as a homicide.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I’m not going back to prison’: Detroit couple barricaded after shots fired during family dispute
DETROIT – A man and woman have barricaded themselves inside a home near Schaefer Highway and Vassar Drive in Detroit, according to police. The couple was visiting the 53-year-old woman’s aunt and uncle when an argument erupted. Officials say there was some kind of struggle between the man...
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office seeks info in hit-and-run crash
VIENNA TWP., MI – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who might have information pertaining to a hit and run crash Sunday evening to come forward. The department said the crash took place around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on Clio and Frances roads in Vienna Township.
nbc25news.com
Police need help searching for missing 19-year-old from Flint
FLINT, Mich. — Police need help finding a missing Flint teen who was last heard from on August 31, 2016. Marc Anthony Cates was planning to move to Ohio when he was reported missing. He is described to be:. 5'9''. About 120 lbs. May have dyed his hair red.
WNEM
Police: Suspect arrested after 15-year-old was critically injured in accidental shooting
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Police have arrested a suspect after a 15-year-old girl was critically injured in an accidental shooting on Saturday. The Bay City Department of Public Safety said a 15-year-old boy was brought to the Law Enforcement Center by his parents. He was interviewed and then arrested on a charge of Careless or Negligent Use of a Firearm Causing Injury. He has been lodged at the Bay County Juvenile Home.
nbc25news.com
One man dead after deadly stabbing in Flint, police investigating
FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one man dead. Authorities say they responded to a stabbing at the 1200 Block of Lillian Drive just after 8:00 p.m. on October 19, 2022. When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flint man charged after TikTok video depicted him abusing child
PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s office has arrested a Flint man for child abuse after a TikTok was sent to the department depicting the man dragging the child by the arm and aggressively striking the child in the face. The sheriff’s office was alerted on Friday,...
DPD searching for missing 12-year-old
The Detroit Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's assistance in searching for a 12-year-old that's been reported missing.
Flint police investigating fatal stabbing
FLINT, MI – Flint police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead Wednesday, Oct. 19. In a Friday, Oct. 21, news release, Flint police said they were dispatched to the 1200 block of Lillian Drive around 8 p.m. Wednesday following a report of a stabbing. Police said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit grandmother charged for stabbing her 2-year-old grandchild
DETROIT – A Detroit grandmother has been charged with the non-fatal stabbing of her 2-year-old grandchild. Alisha Caver, 56, reportedly stabbed her 2-year-old grandson multiple times in the head with a knife. Detroit police were dispatched to the non-fatal stabbing at about 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, in...
Bay City teen severely injured in likely accidental shooting
BAY CITY, MI -- A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being injured in an accidental shooting Saturday morning, police said. At about 10:22 a.m. Oct. 22, officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a reported shooting inside a home in the 200 block of South Sherman Street on the east side of Bay City.
