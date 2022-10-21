Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities Opens Annual Award Nominations

​The Mayor's Committee for Persons with Disabilities seeks nominations from the community for its 2022 annual awards. The awards recognize individuals, businesses and service organizations that have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to improving and enriching the lives of the citizens of Virginia Beach who have disabilities.

The award recipients are chosen from nominations from the community for individuals and groups that have impacted the lives of Virginia Beach citizens with disabilities in a positive manner. Each recipient exemplifies the best of Virginia Beach and has made significant contributions in time and resources to ensure that people with disabilities have full integration in the community in which they live.

The award nomination form can be found and completed online on the Committee web page: www.VBgov.com/disabilities. People who do not have access to the Internet can use a computer at any Virginia Beach Public Library. Computers at the Bayside and Central Libraries have assistive devices to make them Internet-accessible for persons with impaired vision. Hard copy applications can be obtained at any City of Virginia Beach Public Library.

Applications can be submitted via email to the ADA Coordinator at adacoordinator@vbgov.com or, mailed to:

Office of the Mayor

Municipal Center, Building 1

2401 Courthouse Drive

Virginia Beach, VA 23456

The deadline to submit nominations is Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

For more information, please call 757-385-4134.

