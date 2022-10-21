ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trick-or-Treating returns to Aviation Mall

By Jay Petrequin
 5 days ago

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s something truly spooky coming to the Aviation Mall. The shops and halls within are saying “Happy Halloween” – or, more accurately, “Happy Malloween” – to the greater Glens Falls area community.

“Malloween” will be held on Halloween – Monday, Oct. 31. The mall will host kids’ trick-or-treating hours from 5-7 p.m., with a variety of treats offered at all stores displaying “We Have Candy” signs in their windows. More treats and tricks will be handed out by local organizations including The Kiwanis Club of Glens Falls, Tri-County United Way and LEAP Services.

Of course, it isn’t Halloween without costumes. Your caped kids can compete for the best costume, at a costume contest being held at JCPenney. Kids across three categories will win prizes from mall stores. Contest categories and times include:

  • 0-4 years old
    • 5:30 p.m.
  • 5 to 8 years old
    • 6 p.m.
  • 9 to 12 years old
    • 6:30 p.m.
Everything happening around Lake George in October

Malloween is a free event, and open to the public. Spirit Halloween, taking up its seasonal occupation inside the mall, will be fundraising for its Spirit of Children campaign during Malloween. The campaign is raising money for local hospitals, and has raised over $77 million to date for children’s departments across the U.S. and Canada.

The Aviation Mall festivities are just the start. See a long list of community trick-or-treat and trunk-or-treat events going on around the Capital Region and North Country this Halloween, giving the young and costumed no shortage of things to do.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

