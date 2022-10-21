Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
Four indicted on drug-related charges
EDWARDSVILLE – Four people were indicted Thursday in two separate drug-related cases by a Madison County grand jury. Brett A. Foster, 37, of Pinckneyville, and Heather N. Lara, 44, of Worden, were both indicted on multiple methamphetamine-related charges Oct. 20. In addition, Foster was indicted on an additional burglary...
mymoinfo.com
Civey Sentenced to 8 Years in Jones Death
(Farmington) A Belgrade man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in the disappearance of a Farmington teenager. According to the Daily Journal, 25-year-old Ethan Hunter Civey pleaded guilty on Friday to abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in a felony case. On May 20th of last year, the body of 18-year-old Mikayla Jones was found near highway “M” between Caledonia and Irondale in Washington County. Civey and 34-year-old Andrew T. Pierce of Irondale were charged with abondment of a corpse and destroying drug evidence after Jones’ death. Authorities believe Jones died of an accidental drug overdose while with Civey and Pierce.
KFVS12
Buckner man arrested for Franklin County stabbing
A 30-year-old Rolla man has been charged for allegedly robbing the First Community Credit Union inside the Twin City Walmart. He was arrested in Colorado two days after the reported robbery but had not been extradited to Jefferson County as of today, Oct. 21, authorities reported. On Oct. 14, Jefferson...
Man shot and killed in Walnut Park neighborhood
Officers are investigating a shooting that took place in the Walnut Park neighborhood Saturday night.
myleaderpaper.com
Suspect in Twin City credit union robbery arrested in Colorado
A 30-year-old Rolla man has been charged for allegedly robbing the First Community Credit Union inside the Twin City Walmart. He was arrested in Colorado two days after the reported robbery but had not been extradited to Jefferson County as of today, Oct. 21, authorities reported. On Oct. 14, Jefferson...
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely man suspected of stealing car in Arnold area
A 25-year-old Pevely man is suspected of stealing a car from outside a home in the 2900 block of Highland House Villas Court southwest of Arnold. The Ford Fusion was valued at about $20,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The car was left unlocked with the keys inside...
Man dies after truck crashes into utility pole, catches fire in Jefferson County
HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. — An 18-year-old man died early Saturday morning after his truck crashed into a utility pole and caught fire in Jefferson County. The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday in House Springs, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joseph L. Hale Jr. was driving westbound on Miller Road when his Ford F150 truck traveled off the roadway after Eagles View Drive, struck a utility pole and caught fire.
KMOV
1 dead, 1 wounded in South City shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman died and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in South City Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Michigan and Loughborough around 11 a.m. The woman who died was shot in the torso. The other was shot in the neck and was taken to the hospital. She was listed in stable condition early Sunday afternoon.
Iowa couple killed in rear-end collision on I-70 in Lake St. Louis
A man and woman from Des Moines, Iowa, died overnight Sunday after their vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 70 and went off the roadway.
1-year-old found dead in south St. Louis Saturday afternoon
The Child Abuse Unit is investigating an incident that left a one-year-old boy dead in south St. Louis.
advantagenews.com
Alton Police arrest St. Louis juveniles in stolen cars
A group of juveniles from St. Louis are in custody after a brief chase in Alton Friday morning. According to information from the Alton Police Department, a blue Hyundai passenger vehicle reported as stolen out of St. Louis was spotted by a License Plate Reader camera on US 67, coming from Godfrey Road, heading towards the city limits of Alton.
recordpatriot.com
20 years for man running St. Louis drug ring
A St. Louis man who ran a local drug ring has been given a 20-year federal prison sentence. James L. Brownridge, 49, pleaded guilty July 28 to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana. The U.S. Department of Justice's Eastern...
mymoinfo.com
Festus Police Dealing with Catalytic Converter Thefts
(Festus) There is a theft trend that is running rampant across the greater St. Louis region. It’s the theft of catalytic converters. A crime that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has been dealing with quite frequently as well as many municipal police agencies. Police Chief Tim Lewis says...
3 dead, 5 wounded in 6 separate Sunday St. Louis shootings
ST. LOUIS — A string of St. Louis Sunday shootings left several victims dead or wounded. At about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old woman was transported by EMS to an area hospital after a shooting at Delmar Boulevard and Clara Avenue. She had suffered gunshot wounds to the face and arm, but she was conscious and breathing.
Parents charged after toddler fatally shoots self in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The parents of a 2-year-old boy who fatally himself in a St. Louis parking lot last week are now facing criminal charges. Darrion Martez Whirley and Ana Cristina Garcia Mendoza, both 23, were each charged Friday with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Neither were in custody as of Friday afternoon.
KMOV
Homicide detectives investigating late night shooting in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 55-year-old man was shot in North City late Saturday night. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 5900 block of Era Ave., which is in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, just before 11:30 p.m. Officers heard a large number of shots and found the man wounded, lying on the street outside his car. The car also suffered from ballistic damage.
kttn.com
Missouri man who fired fatal shots in reality show star’s murder-for-hire conspiracy sentenced to 32 years in prison
U.S. District Judge John A. Ross on Thursday sentenced a St. Louis man who killed a reality show star’s nephew to 32 years in prison. Travell Anthony Hill, 31, pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and one count of murder-for-hire in the death of Andre Montgomery Jr. on March 14, 2016.
Caught on camera: Masked thieves break into 3 south St. Louis businesses
Burglars broke into three businesses in south St. Louis overnight. Some of the burglaries were caught on surveillance video.
Man struck, killed in hit-and-run in north St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a driver fatally struck a man Friday morning in a hit-and-run collision in north St. Louis.
KMOV
Person of interest taken for questioning after shooting in Webster Groves
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) - A person of interest was taken for questioning following a late-night shooting in Webster Groves. A victim was found shot in the chest in the 100 block of Reasnor Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital and later released.
