Fish return to Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center lake

PEMBROKE — As the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. prepared for the Annual Fall Festival and Fish Fry, there was an extra special reason for the tribal members to be thankful this year.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission brought 11,000 fish to restock the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center Lake. This is the first time the lake has been restocked with fish since Hurricane Matthew damaged the lake in 2016. The lake was refilled with water in March after the completion of extensive repairs to the dam.

Since then, Lumbee elders began the restocking process themselves. They would sometimes walk the fish that they caught in the spillway across the road and put them into the lake.

“That pond was dry at one time. I was glad to see it stocked back once again, to see people have something to catch and enjoy,” said Listern Dial, a Lumbee elder.

The lake was restocked with 10,000 Red Breast Sun Fish and 1,000 Channel Catfish. The fish came from the N.C. Fish hatchery which is utilized for public waterways across N.C.

Tribal Chairman Lowery thanked Sen. Danny Britt, Rep. Brenden Jones and Rep. Charles Graham for all the work that they have done to not only ensure the pond was restocked with fish, but also for the other repairs that have been done to the dam, recent funding for the Agriculture Office and other projects the delegation is assisting the Tribe with to restore the Cultural Center to a place where our community can once again fish, swim, exercise, and just enjoy the beauty of the center.

The Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center holds a “special place” in the heart of Lowery.

He has visited the cultural center throughout his life for special tribal events including the Powwow and Strike at the Wind!. His grandfather and great-uncle fished at the lake.

“This is a very exciting time for the Lumbee Tribe as we welcome back the fish into the pond, to be able to restock the pond and be able to allow our folks to get back in here and do what they used to do before which is fish,” Lowery said.

Both types of fish which were brought to the lake will need time to mature to full size. The Lumbee Tribe will advertise when fishing is available once again at the Cultural Center Lake.