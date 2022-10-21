ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, NC

Fish return to Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center lake

By Tasha Oxendine
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pCt5G_0ihq85J100

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yrv8em_76j4

PEMBROKE — As the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. prepared for the Annual Fall Festival and Fish Fry, there was an extra special reason for the tribal members to be thankful this year.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission brought 11,000 fish to restock the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center Lake. This is the first time the lake has been restocked with fish since Hurricane Matthew damaged the lake in 2016. The lake was refilled with water in March after the completion of extensive repairs to the dam.

Since then, Lumbee elders began the restocking process themselves. They would sometimes walk the fish that they caught in the spillway across the road and put them into the lake.

“That pond was dry at one time. I was glad to see it stocked back once again, to see people have something to catch and enjoy,” said Listern Dial, a Lumbee elder.

The lake was restocked with 10,000 Red Breast Sun Fish and 1,000 Channel Catfish. The fish came from the N.C. Fish hatchery which is utilized for public waterways across N.C.

Tribal Chairman Lowery thanked Sen. Danny Britt, Rep. Brenden Jones and Rep. Charles Graham for all the work that they have done to not only ensure the pond was restocked with fish, but also for the other repairs that have been done to the dam, recent funding for the Agriculture Office and other projects the delegation is assisting the Tribe with to restore the Cultural Center to a place where our community can once again fish, swim, exercise, and just enjoy the beauty of the center.

The Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center holds a “special place” in the heart of Lowery.

He has visited the cultural center throughout his life for special tribal events including the Powwow and Strike at the Wind!. His grandfather and great-uncle fished at the lake.

“This is a very exciting time for the Lumbee Tribe as we welcome back the fish into the pond, to be able to restock the pond and be able to allow our folks to get back in here and do what they used to do before which is fish,” Lowery said.

Both types of fish which were brought to the lake will need time to mature to full size. The Lumbee Tribe will advertise when fishing is available once again at the Cultural Center Lake.

Comments / 2

Sam Sam I am
3d ago

I’m sure that graham did nothing but photo ops. The only time you hear anything from him when it’s time to vote.

Reply
4
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Tabor City Yam Festival draws thousands

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) – Thousands showed up for this year’s Yam Festival in Tabor City over the weekend. The festival kicked off on Saturday with a parade filled with floats, cars, and of course the Yam Festival’s Mascot Tiger “Tater” Lovette. According to organizers,...
TABOR CITY, NC
WMBF

Loris brings new spooky attractions for folks to enjoy

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time, the city of Loris brought a haunted house attraction for folks to enjoy. The “Your Worst Nightmare” haunted house is located off Broad Street. Before the doors open, families are lined up to test their fears. “You step inside this...
LORIS, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Tabor City Yam Festival Parade Gallery 2022

The 2022 Tabor City Yam Festival parade went off without a hitch Saturday morning. Local businesses, beauty queens, horses, Shriners, clowns, and many more participated in the annual celebration. This year marks the 51st anniversary for the sweet potato event.
TABOR CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Jody Greene voluntarily resigns as Columbus County Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene has voluntarily resigned. The decision came Monday morning around 11:05 a.m. during a hearing being held at the Columbus County Courthouse, which was filled to the brim with residents, local civil rights activists, the state NAACP, and Columbus County NAACP.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Breaking News: Jody Greene Resigns

Jody Greene has resigned as sheriff of Columbus County. This comes after day one of three of testimony and hearings. We will have more shortly. This is a developing story.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately

‘Thank God Almighty:’ Community reacts to sheriff’s resignation. Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County. Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County. Greenfield Park plays host to LakeFest. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The LakeFest educational...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

New rule in place for student-athletes at Robeson County public schools

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Public Schools of Robeson County (PSRC) announced a new rule to help govern student-athletes at games and other extracurricular activities for Robeson County schools. The new school rule aligns with the policy in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary action to address the...
WBTW News13

Robeson County adopts new rule for student-athletes involved in ‘disruptive behavior’ at games, events

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Student-athletes in Robeson County who are involved in fights or other “disruptive behavior” at any afterschool or extracurricular event will now be punished the same as any other student, the district said on Monday. “The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

Marion Rural Fire Department battles multiple fires on Highway 301

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion Rural Fire Department battled multiple roadside fires Sunday evening, according to the department’s Facebook page. Crews from Station 20 and 40 responded to fires beside Highway 301, which was shut down for the safety of the workers, according to the fire department. Marion Rural Fire said the South […]
MARION, SC
WMBF

Residents get into the spooky spirit in the City of Halloween

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Halloween is less nearly 2 weeks away and the residents of the City of Halloween or formally known as Conway are getting in the spirit. Last week, some participated in a home decoration contest to see who could get in the Halloween spirit the best.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Missing child located in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Department has found a missing runaway child, Ty'anna Briggs. The previous story can be read below. She was last seen at 11:00 p.m. on Friday October 21, 2022 in the 1700 block of West Palmetto Street. NEW: McLeod Children's Hospital raises record...
FLORENCE, SC
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
939K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy