Fayetteville, AR

Hogs’ Defensive Back Lands Another Top Player Award

By Andy Hodges
 3 days ago

With a national honor under his belt again, Hudson Clark adds to weekly awards.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' most dependable player in the defensive secondary has picked up another award.

Thursday, the redshirt junior from Highland Park (that's a section of Dallas, in case you're wondering) picked up the player of the week recognition by the Jim Thorpe Award, something awarded by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.

Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman said a couple of weeks ago C lark was the most dependable person in the secondary.

What he tends to do is make plays, which is turning out to getting as much attention as being technically perfect but not able to make a play.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Hudson Clark (17) defends against a pass to Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. (Jerome Miron / USA TODAY Sports)

Clark, who was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, had a big outing in Arkansas’ 52-35 victory at BYU last Saturday, totaling a team and career high 11 tackles (four solo) with one interception and one fumble recovery.

He is the only defender in the SEC and one of two FBS defenders, joining Virginia DB Jonas Sanker, this season to tally 10+ tackles with an interception and fumble recovery.

The Arkansas defense that forced three BYU turnovers, including BYU’s first two lost fumbles of the season. Entering last Saturday’s game, the Cougars had only turned the ball over twice all season.

With 2:22 remaining in the second quarter, Clark’s pivotal interception at the Razorbacks’ own 32-yard line granted possession back to Arkansas, resulting in an eventual touchdown for a 31-21 lead heading into half.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Hudson Clark dives for a loose ball in a game with South Carolina on Sept. 9, 2022, at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

Clark also recovered a fumble (forced by teammate Dwight McGlothern) early in the fourth quarter to set up an Arkansas drive that eliminated 10:29 off the clock and secured the win.

Seven games into the 2022 season, Clark leads Arkansas and ties for the SEC lead in passes defended (7) and fumble recoveries (2).

